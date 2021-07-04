‘All the best’, ‘Robbed a wage’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to 28-y/o’s farewell message

Britt Assombalonga has moved to Turkish side Adana Demirspor, after his contract with Middlesbrough reached a conclusion at the end of June.

It was a frustrating end to his final season with the Championship side, as he made 32 appearances in total for Neil Warnock’s side, before being frozen out of the senior squad towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Middlesbrough finished tenth in the second-tier standings, and they’ll be eager to make a positive start to their 2021/22 season, which is set to get underway on Sunday 8th August, when ‘Boro take on Fulham, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Warnock’s men.

Assombalonga took to social media to thank everyone associated with Middlesbrough for the journey he’d been on with the club.

To everyone at Middlesbrough football Club, I want to thank you all for the past 4 years! It’s been a good journey & came across so many good people! Coaches, fans & especially the players what a changing room🤣❤️ All the best for the future 👊🏽 #UTB — BA (@BrittOfficials) July 3, 2021

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to react to Assombalonga’s message, as his Riverside departure was finalised.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good luck in the next chapter of your career one thing I will remember is how well you linked up and bonded with @Patrick_Bamford @AdamaTrd37 they were great times the 3 of you all shared together at the boro I certainly won’t forget that memory of you 3 here at my beloved boro. pic.twitter.com/QzImJfj0kx — George Carruthers (@GeorgeC71622710) July 3, 2021

All the best Britt. Unfortunate with all the change of mangers that didn’t fit your style. thank you for your efforts ❤️ — Scott (@ScottBlair19) July 3, 2021

All the best for the future mate ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — neil walker (@n_w1970) July 3, 2021

Good luck mate in your future endeavours, hopefully stay fit enough to play, big miss, hopefully your replacement finds the net as easy 👍 — Mark Byrne (@MarkByr47389690) July 3, 2021

Fair play Britt. Plenty of ups and downs for sure. Best of luck son. — Jordan Daniels (@JordanDaniels_1) July 3, 2021

It's been emotional good luck UTB 🇦🇹 — neil connelly (@neilz21) July 4, 2021

Best of luck Britt ! — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) July 3, 2021

Robbed a wage — Jimmy Stewart (@JimmySt17693171) July 4, 2021