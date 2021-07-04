Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘All the best’, ‘Robbed a wage’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to 28-y/o’s farewell message

Britt Assombalonga has moved to Turkish side Adana Demirspor, after his contract with Middlesbrough reached a conclusion at the end of June. 

It was a frustrating end to his final season with the Championship side, as he made 32 appearances in total for Neil Warnock’s side, before being frozen out of the senior squad towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Middlesbrough finished tenth in the second-tier standings, and they’ll be eager to make a positive start to their 2021/22 season, which is set to get underway on Sunday 8th August, when ‘Boro take on Fulham, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Warnock’s men.

Assombalonga took to social media to thank everyone associated with Middlesbrough for the journey he’d been on with the club.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to react to Assombalonga’s message, as his Riverside departure was finalised.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


