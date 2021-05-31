‘All the best’, ‘Class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to key Glenn Murray update

Glenn Murray has announced his decision to retire from football at the age of 37.

The striker has had a distinguished career in the EFL, scoring plenty of goals for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Murray won promotion from every EFL division in his career, in League Two with Carlisle in 2005/06, in League One with Brighton in 2010/11, and in the Championship with Albion in 2016/17.

Murray’s best goalscoring form came with Brighton, scoring 111 goals in 285 games in two spells with the South Coast club in total.

This season, Murray endured a tough loan spell at Watford, which was cut short before he joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal in January.

After reuniting with Chris Hughton, Murray scored twice in 16 appearances for the Reds, and with his contract now set to expire, he has now announced his decision to retire from the game.

To all the Clubs, Players & Fans that I’ve come across on this life changing journey….THANK YOU from the bottom of my 🖤

It’s been a pleasure, hanging them up 31/05/2021 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/XTbC87wq3k — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) May 31, 2021

Murray may have only been at Forest for five months in what was a rather mediocre campaign, but they have still wished him well as he reflects on an impressive career.

Here’s what they had to say to him…

Good luck to what ever the future brings glen. Thank you for the past 6 months — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) May 31, 2021

Class 👍🏽 — Neil Blake 💙 (@NMBLAKE) May 31, 2021

Good luck in whatever you decide to do from now on. Top man. #nffc — Kevin Marriott 💙 (@KJMsport57) May 31, 2021

What a brilliant career Glenn all the best for retirement and in whatever you choose to do next 🔴⚪️ — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) May 31, 2021

Great career… good luck Glenn for whatever comes next #nffc — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) May 31, 2021

Best wishes Glenn, you had a fantastic career 👏🏼 — Shane (@fonforest) May 31, 2021

All the best Glenn. Have a happy retirement🥂🍾#nffc — Debs (@Debs90181034) May 31, 2021

Best of luck Glenn, thanks for coming in and helping us over the line, shame it wasn't a few seasons earlier and your final game wasn't in front of fans. Hopefully #nffc have a coaching position for you. Sure CH will sort you out 👊👊 — MOD RED (@ModReds) May 31, 2021

All the best Glenn 👍. shame you never got to run out in front of a full Trent End — MJ (@eMJayng24) May 31, 2021