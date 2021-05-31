Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘All the best’, ‘Class’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to key Glenn Murray update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Glenn Murray has announced his decision to retire from football at the age of 37.

The striker has had a distinguished career in the EFL, scoring plenty of goals for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Murray won promotion from every EFL division in his career, in League Two with Carlisle in 2005/06, in League One with Brighton in 2010/11, and in the Championship with Albion in 2016/17.

Murray’s best goalscoring form came with Brighton, scoring 111 goals in 285 games in two spells with the South Coast club in total.

This season, Murray endured a tough loan spell at Watford, which was cut short before he joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal in January.

After reuniting with Chris Hughton, Murray scored twice in 16 appearances for the Reds, and with his contract now set to expire, he has now announced his decision to retire from the game.

Murray may have only been at Forest for five months in what was a rather mediocre campaign, but they have still wished him well as he reflects on an impressive career.

Here’s what they had to say to him…


