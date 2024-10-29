This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Barnsley are enjoying another solid campaign in League One, as expected.

In April, former Tykes manager Neill Collins was relieved of his duties after his Barnsley side suffered a disappointing run of results, and in came Darrell Clarke a few weeks later.

Clarke has plenty of experience of managing in the EFL, and it has shown in his side's decent start to the League One season. Barnsley have lost just three of their opening 13 league games, while winning six and drawing four.

As a result, Clarke's men currently sit seventh in the table and level on points with the play-off places. They certainly do not lack talent in front of goal as they have bagged a whopping 21 goals in their opening 13 games.

The Tykes are currently on a run of three games unbeaten, with their most recent result being a 2-0 win away to Shrewsbury Town, via goals by Max Watters and Jon Russell, who have both enjoyed impressive seasons so far.

Barnsley fan picks out two players who have been pleasantly surprising

The Tykes have a few players on the books who have improved over the last year or so, but FLW's Barnsley fan pundit, Andy Symcox, has identified two in particular: "Regarding a player or players that have surprised me this season, there are two. First, Jon Russell.

"Jon did not have the best of times last season. He played in a defensive midfield role, but this season he has played much further forward in the midfield and has shown that he has all the ability in the world.

"He can control the ball quickly, he can pick out an excellent pass and has recently scored a goal. For me, he is a very, very improved player.

"The other one is Max Watters. Again, last season he did not have the best of times, but I honestly believe it was because we were not playing to his strengths.

"This season he has started well and shown that he knows how to put the ball in the net. He scored a few goals at the start of the season, then sadly got injured, but he has just come back and started scoring again; two in the last two games since returning from injury.

"All in all, he is showing the qualities that we hoped for and expected in him now that we are playing to his strengths."

Russell and Watters could be key for Barnsley this season

Jon Russell and Max Watters both joined Barnsley in January 2023, with the latter initially signing on loan before a deal was made permanent.

Neither player has really been the first name on the teamsheet over the last two seasons, but they have seemingly shone so far this campaign, to the surprise of a few.

Watters is improving in front of goal, as he has scored three goals in five league starts so far this season. If the striker can stay fit and remain consistent with his goals, he could be a vital asset for the Tykes moving forward.

Max Watters' Barnsley stats (all comps), as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 60 12 6

As for Russell, the 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season, and has chipped in with a goal and assist in a more advanced midfield role.