‘All that matters’ – Plenty of Derby fans excited by one man’s place in starting XI v Millwall

Wayne Rooney has named his Derby County starting XI for the trip to face Millwall this afternoon and Festy Ebosele’s place in the side has excited many fans.

The Rams suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of Barnsley in midweek – a game that could’ve seen them move off the bottom of the Championship for the first time since their deductions had they won.

However, much of the talk over the last few days has been about a potential takeover with the Easdale brothers reportedly set to rival American businessman Chris Kirchner with a bid.

Rooney will want his side’s full focus to be on today’s game, however, and has made three changes for the visit to the Den.

Graeme Shinnie returns to the midfield after serving a one-match ban, with Ravel Morrison out after picking up his fifth yellow card against Barnsley.

Elsewhere Lee Buchanan starts in place of Craig Forsyth, while Festy Ebosele replaces Colin Kazim-Richards up top.

Ebosele’s place in the starting XI appears to have caught the attention of many Rams supporters on Twitter.

