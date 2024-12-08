Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph thanked the fans for their support as the side beat Derby County 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Spaniard once again started on the bench for Daniel Farke’s side, and he watched on in the first half as goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober put the Yorkshire side in a commanding position.

The Whites would hold on for the victory with ease, with Joseph introduced midway through the second half to help them to the points.

Mateo Joseph sends Leeds United message

There were really high hopes for the 21-year-old at the start of the campaign, with Farke giving Joseph the opportunity to become the main number nine at Elland Road.

However, it has been an inconsistent season for the player so far, as he has only managed two goals in 19 appearances, with Joel Piroe in the XI in recent weeks.

So, it might be a frustrating period for Joseph personally, but he sent a post on Instagram that shows he is all about the side, as he praised his teammates for the win, which moved Leeds back into the automatic promotion places.

“+3. That’s all that matters today. Thanks to the fans for all the support.”

Mateo Joseph can play a big part in Leeds United’s promotion push

We know the motto at Leeds for some time has been ‘side before self’, so fans will appreciate Joseph’s message here, because he's ultimately right that the only thing that did matter was winning the game.

Leeds were hugely disappointing last weekend against Blackburn, when they lost by a single goal, so it was about bouncing back against the Rams.

To their credit, they managed that, as they dominated from the first whistle, and they were barely threatened throughout.

As we approach the busy festive period, the games come thick and fast, so it’s about getting points on the board any way you can. Of course, having won promotions at this level, Farke knows all about this, and he will use his squad accordingly to cope with the demanding schedule.

So, Joseph can expect more opportunities to come his way in the next few weeks, and he will be determined to take those chances, to prove why he deserves to be the starting striker moving forward.

Leeds are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Middlesbrough in what is a huge clash at the top of the Championship.