Nottingham Forest
‘All players make errors’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans offer backing to player after Huddersfield defeat
Nottingham Forest fell to their first defeat in five this afternoon, losing 2-0 to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.
The Terriers put an end to the Reds’ four-game unbeaten run courtesy of goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna after what was a below-par performance from the hosts.
Forest started the game strongly and a few chances through Filip Krovinovic and Alex Mighten early on.
But the pace of the game died down soon after, with Huddersfield profiting from a terrible James Garner back pass for their opening goal. Rowe capitalising, before slotting beyond Samba.
Bacuna it made 2-0 on the hour mark, firing a thunderous effort into the top corner.
But it was a win helped by a below-par display from the hosts, with Garner failing to replicate the performances he has produced since arriving on loan from Manchester United.
Here, we take a look at what fans made of his performance this afternoon…
Garner’s worst game, played well at the start for about 15 minutes but then just poor, I mean huddlesfield are shocking and we’re not much better, thought there was some improvement last few games but back to the same with Forest like usual #NFFC
— Davina 🤍 (@davina12xo) April 17, 2021
Garner is human. Not even going to go there though, cause without the lads contribution we’d be significantly worst off. #nffc
— CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) April 17, 2021
Garner is a kid ffs, he’s been excellent so far for us! Honestly Forest fans getting on his back for one mistake is embarrassing @NFFC #NFFC
— The Cycling Defender (@CyclingDefender) April 17, 2021
Terrible error by Garner, only him to blame.
If that was Grabbs or Yates some would ask for his head on a platter.
Still love Garner, all players make errors #NFFC
— Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 17, 2021
We like you Garner, but not right now. #nffc 👹
— Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) April 17, 2021
Garner making a mistake just so he can stay again next season pic.twitter.com/Z9McjmwI2d
— Richard Giddens (@IamRich87) April 17, 2021
Garner man that’s shocking.
— Alex (@AO1865) April 17, 2021