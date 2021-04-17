Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘All players make errors’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans offer backing to player after Huddersfield defeat

Nottingham Forest fell to their first defeat in five this afternoon, losing 2-0 to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

The Terriers put an end to the Reds’ four-game unbeaten run courtesy of goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna after what was a below-par performance from the hosts.

Forest started the game strongly and a few chances through Filip Krovinovic and Alex Mighten early on.

But the pace of the game died down soon after, with Huddersfield profiting from a terrible James Garner back pass for their opening goal. Rowe capitalising, before slotting beyond Samba.

Bacuna it made 2-0 on the hour mark, firing a thunderous effort into the top corner.

But it was a win helped by a below-par display from the hosts, with Garner failing to replicate the performances he has produced since arriving on loan from Manchester United.

Here, we take a look at what fans made of his performance this afternoon…


