“All parties had their own agenda” – Massimo Luongo makes admission regarding Sheffield Wednesday departure

Massimo Luongo was a consistent part of the Sheffield Wednesday squad last season as he made 27 appearances in League One for the Owls, also scoring one goal.

This summer, he left Hillsborough following the expiration of his contract with the club.

Wednesday reported at the time that he was one of three players to turn down a contract extension that had been offered by the club, although after this information, Luongo posted a message reading “Have I?” on his Instagram that was later deleted.

Since leaving the club, the midfielder has signed for Championship side Middlesbrough although is yet to make his debut after one game with the club so far.

However, the 29-year-old was keen to clear up the circumstances around his departure from Sheffield Wednesday and he told the Yorkshire Post: “I don’t want to dwell too much into that because the club’s a great club and they looked after me.

“I wanted to give myself as much time as possible to make a decision and they didn’t really want to wait – which was fair enough. They sort of jumped the gun a little bit before I could even make my decision.

“My priority was to get back into the Championship. Whether I would have changed my decision or not, I don’t know, but all parties had their own agenda and they wanted to rush a little bit and I didn’t.”

The Verdict:

At the time, Luongo’s Instagram message in response to the news of his departure did make it seem as though there was something deeper going on between the two parties but it actually seems like a fair situation with both sides just wanting different things.

The player was keen on a return to the Championship, which he has now got, but he was hoping he would be able to take the time to weigh up his options.

However, the club viewed it as something that should’ve been a straightforward decision for the player and as a team trying to get promotion they were keen to know early on how much they would have to build.

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the pair now which is positive to see and both clubs will be hoping for their own success this year.