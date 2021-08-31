‘All part of Tony’s masterplan’ – These Blackburn fans react to transfer agreement

Blackburn Rovers have had an active last few weeks of the transfer window thanks to Adam Armstrong’s departure to Southampton, and they’ve managed to get in on the deadline day action.

It was a move that was touted at the start of the month but due to suffering an ankle injury, a loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra was delayed.

That has all been sorted though with just hours of the window to spare with the German arriving at Ewood Park on a season-long move.

One winger has already arrived in the last week at the Lancashire outfit, with Leeds United’s Ian Carlo Poveda linking up with Tony Mowbray’s side and Ewood Park is fast becoming a place where Premier League managers look keen to send out some of their top young talents.

And Khedra joins his Seagulls team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke in the north west, with the Dutch defender also set to spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with Rovers.

Rovers fans have been reacting to the arrival of the 20-year-old German – check out what they have been saying about the club’s latest acquisition.

Yippee another brighton loanee. All part of Tony's masterplan. https://t.co/C0ZmemSnC2 — Jack H (@jck6) August 31, 2021

Glad to see he knows where the badge is. Good lad. https://t.co/9yUdyUyEAL — Dack Frost (@assxdxli) August 31, 2021

Love it! Although with that hair it will look like 2 Dolan's on the pitch! — TheOneAndOnlyDeuce (@WonAndOnlyDeuce) August 31, 2021

1 down hopefully 2 more to go… — Jack Walmlsey (@JWalmsley19) August 31, 2021

Welcome to the club Reda. — Matthew Shaw (@mattieshaw97) August 31, 2021

keep them coming please — Ben Haworth Diaz (@Ben_Haworth16) August 31, 2021