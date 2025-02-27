This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Adam Armstrong has made a name for himself as a chief Championship goal-getter over the course of his career, with the frontman as clinical as you can get in front of goal in the top rung of the EFL.

West Bromwich Albion fans are yet to see that on a regular basis since he joined on loan from Southampton in the winter transfer window, although a goal on debut was proof of his clinical ability when given the opportunity in front of goal.

Once he has bedded into his new surroundings, there is every chance the former Blackburn Rovers man could be the difference in the race for the play-offs this season, with a number of sides still in contention for a place in the top six as it stands.

Thinking ahead to the summer, we spoke to Football League World’s Albion fan pundit Callum Burgess about whether his club should be considering making the deal permanent once the season comes to a close or look elsewhere for attacking talent when they get the chance.

Tony Mowbray urged to take Adam Armstrong, West Bromwich Albion action

Armstrong has often been a player that thrives off of playing alongside another striker in his career, with his ability to latch onto balls in behind the defence unparalleled in the second tier.

Right now at Albion, Tony Mowbray has been utilising his loan star as a sole man up top, or even out on the flanks with Will Lankshear leading the line, meaning goalscoring chances have proven hard to come by.

With just five shots on target throughout his four matches as a Baggie so far, the frontman hasn’t set the World alight as many expected he may do upon his return to the second tier, although that hasn't put Burgess off the prospect of a permanent deal, although he is keen to see a change in system to accommodate the lethal finisher in the next few months.

When asked about the striker, the Albion fan said: “Adam Armstrong is as good as you can possibly get for guaranteed goals in the Championship.

“He showed it over the course of his last full season in the division with Southampton that over the course of a season he really is going to get you a bucket load of goals.

“Although he has only scored the one goal so far which was a really clinical effort against Sheffield Wednesday, it is not like he is performing badly, I think Albion could do more to cater to his needs.

Adam Armstrong West Bromwich Albion stats (FBRef) Appearances 4 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 321 As of 27/2/25

“That is to play him alongside another striker rather than push him out on the left like Mowbray has done at times. I think it would be better to play two up top or in another way to get him as close to goal as possible.

“He came close to scoring with a volley against Oxford last weekend, and I think the more chances that he gets given to him, the more he is going to deliver for us. So if the option was there to sign Adam Armstrong permanently in the summer, I would definitely be all over it.”

Adam Armstrong, Southampton situation could scupper summer West Bromwich Albion move

With 21 goals in 46 league matches last season, Armstrong proved he still has what it takes to be one of the leading marksman in the second tier when played in a system that gets the most out of him, as he played a major part in the Saints’ promotion to the Premier League.

As has so often been the case in recent years, the south coast side have struggled in the top flight and Armstrong has been deemed surplus to requirements as a result, hence the move to the Black Country.

But it won’t be too long before the St Mary’s outfit are back in the second tier by the looks of things, and that could well mean a return to the Saints next season for Armstrong, who will once again thrive in the comfortable surroundings of the second tier.

It would surely be remiss of the Premier League’s bottom side to get rid of a player who guarantees goals to a divisional rival for the following campaign, and with a contract with the club until the summer of 2027, he won’t be a player that comes cheap if he were to leave.