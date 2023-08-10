The 2023/24 League One campaign raised its curtains on Saturday afternoon.

The goals flew in across the division as shock results emerged and certain teams set down their designs of ambition and intent for the season.

From Barnsley's jaw-dropping 7-0 victory over Port Vale to Wigan Athletic's shock away win at Derby County and everything between, it was a thrilling opening round of football that has provided supporters with an optimistic inkling of the captivating campaign that may well unfold.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look at how well-attended these fixtures were by away supporters.

13 Fleetwood Town - 423 (Away at Carlisle)

Despite the relatively ideal geography at hand - Carlisle and Fleetwood are less than two hours apart, the Cod Army were not too well backed on the road as no traveling League One club had a smaller number than their 423.

Nonetheless, Fleetwood were able to secure a respectable point at Brunton Park in a 1-1 draw, and will be striving for all three when they welcome Cambridge United to the North West on Saturday afternoon.

12 Cheltenham Town- 627 (Away at Shrewsbury Town)

Meanwhile, just over 600 Cheltenham supporters ascended up to Shropshire for their side's season opener, although they were not duly rewarded for their efforts.

The Robins were put to the sword by Shrews striker Ryan Bowman, who scored the game's only goal just after half time.

11 Exeter City- 766 (Away at Wycombe Wanderers)

On the other hand, though, Exeter fans could not have been more rewarded for making the three hour trip to Adams Park on Saturday.

Exeter ran out 3-0 victors in a triumphant performance that may just serve to signal a statement of intent moving forwards, as Wycombe is rarely an easy place to go.

Indeed, the Grecians opened the scoring after just a minute on the clock through new signing Jack Aitchison, before Will Aimson doubled their advantage three minutes later.

Sam Nombe's missed penalty was made up for by James Scott's strike seven minutes from time, rounding off an emphatic victory that should render Exeter as a testing proposition at this level from here on in.

9 Burton Albion- 812 (Away at Blackpool)

The Brewers traveled in fairly good numbers for a club of their rather modest stature by bringing just north of 800 fans from the East Midlands to Lancashire, however, a first-half brace from Shayne Lavery ensured that they headed home unhappy with a 2-0 loss

Their resolve will be tested once again when they host Derby County this weekend.

8 Stevenage- 961 (Away at Northampton Town)

The showdown between Northampton and Stevenage was one of the real eyebrow-raisers upon the opening fixture list.

Both sides achieved promotion from League Two last term, and given the close proximity at play, it was destined to be well-attended.

It most certainly was by Stevenage, who brought close to 1,000 supporters to the Sixfields Stadium as they went on to pinch a victory on the road through Carl Piergianni ten minutes from time.

7 Lincoln City- 975 (Away at Bolton Wanderers)

A similar number of Imps fans headed up to Bolton for the League One opening day, but, in contrast, they witnessed their team fall to a heavy defeat against a side that appear destined to strongly compete for promotion.

Coincidentally, though, they face Wycombe at home this Saturday, who, of course, were also on the receiving end of a 3-0 loss to kick-start their campaign.

It will definitely be interesting to see how that one plays out, and see which side assembles a strong response.

6 Oxford United- 1,469 (Away at Cambridge United)

In a more surprising turn of events, Oxford fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Cambridge over the weekend.

Naturally, both sides possess different ambitions for this season, with Cambridge merely looking to stave off the threat of relegation for another year while Oxford have spent the summer constructing a new-look side designed to contest for promotion to the Championship under Liam Manning, backed up by the arrivals of players such as Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris.

However, neither were able to stamp their impact on proceedings as Oxford started their season in the worst way possible, having been spurred on by a commendable cohort of away support.

5 Peterborough United- 1,564 (Away at Reading)

Moreover, in excess of 1,500 Posh supporters descended upon Berkshire as their side got the ball rolling with a 1-0 victory over newly-relegated outfit Reading.

Ephron Mason-Clark's goal on the cusp of half-time ultimately decided the contest, and Peterborough will be hoping to stamp down consecutive victories when they host Charlton Athletic in their next outing amid a daunting opening month of matches.

4 Port Vale- 1,675 (Away at Barnsley)

Port Vale supporters could not have been less honored for their efforts on the road up at Oakwell.

A sizable number of fans were present in the away end for Vale, although they could only watch on in despair as their side leaked seven goals at the hands of last term's play-off finalists.

With Reading, Blackpool and Charlton now awaiting in their next three showdowns, fans may have to wait before they see the team find rhythm this term.

3 Bristol Rovers- 1,991 (Away at Portsmouth)

Many clubs take good numbers to Fratton Park, and Bristol Rovers were no different as they welcomed just shy of 2,000 faces through the away turnstiles.

The away end had been sent into delirium when winger Luke Thomas fired Rovers into the ascendancy after 24 minutes, and their advantage remained intact all the way up to additional time, with substitute Kusini Yengi coming off the bench to restore parity for Pompey right at the death.

2 Wigan Athletic- 2,242 (Away at Derby County)

Wigan Athletic have not always traveled in substantial numbers, but they did just that to Pride Park- and they were rewarded for it.

On home soil, the Rams had looked primed to initiate their season with a bang, but Charlie Wyke's goals either side of the interval made sure that Wigan came out of the contest victorious instead.

1 Leyton Orient- 3,122 (Away at Charlton Athletic)

No traveling League One side took more fans than Leyton Orient did for their short London trip to Charlton, with over 3,000 supporters packing out the away end.

However, the newly-promoted O's were narrowly edged out in a close contest that was ultimately decided by George Dobson's goal right on the stroke of half-time.