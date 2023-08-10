Highlights Key takeaways from the article:

The EFL and League One is back underway with managers starting to streamline their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

It promises to be yet another competitive season, with numerous big name teams in the division and many that have put the gears in motion behind the scenes for next year.

Having began playing, many managers will now be more sure of what they require when forming their squads for a third tier campaign, with things coming into focus more clearly during the opening few games in August.

The window closes on September 1st in just under a month's time, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in the third tier and how clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings.

Most sides have already completed two games this season, with the EFL Cup also giving coaches a chance to assess the depth of options and other fringe players in their current squad.

Last season's play-off losers are naturally among the favourites to compete again for promotion, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, and Barnsley already early favourites.

However, Derby County, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United amongst others will be hoping to kick-on with a better season during 2023/24.

The opening weekend was a busy period with supporters up and down the country going through the turnstiles to watch their sides in action. They saw managerial debuts, local derbies, and other highly anticipated matches.

With fans back in the stands, we look at every attendance in League One over the weekend and rank them from lowest to highest.

12 Wycombe Wanderers 0-3 Exeter City – 5,369

Two goals inside the opening five minutes helped Exeter to a fantastic 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Wycombe at Adams Park.

League One's lowest weekend attendance saw debutant Jack Aitchison and captain Will Aimson both notch early goals, before the visitors also had a Sam Nombe penalty saved after just nine minutes.

The opening ten minutes left Wycombe stunned and they were unable to fight back, with substitute James Scott completing the scoreline for the visitors in the 83rd minute.

11 Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town – 6,599

Ryan Bowman's second-half goal was enough to earn Shrewsbury Town a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town and give new boss Matty Taylor the perfect start.

Just over 6,500 were in attendance to see the Shrews skipper pounce in the 50th minute after Luke Southwood had to dive at full stretch to block a header towards his goal.

Three Cheltenham staff, including director of football Micky Moore, left for Shrewsbury this summer, meaning there was an extra edge building up to the opening-day clash, and they came out on top with all three points.

10 Northampton Town 0-1 Stevenage – 7,049

The third-lowest attendance was at Sixfields, which saw Stevenage come out as 1–0 winners.

They started the new League One season with a 1-0 victory at fellow promoted side Northampton Town. Stevenage finished second in League Two last season and Northampton in third.

Boro's first ever win at Sixfields came courtesy of Carl Piergianni's late goal for Steve Evans' side, who began life in the third tier with three well-deserved points.

9 Cambridge United 2-0 Oxford United – 7,435

Just under 7,500 fans saw Cambridge United start their League One campaign with a 2-0 victory over much-fancied Oxford United.

The hosts moved in front after 15 minutes when Saikou Janneh's shot was spilled by the goalkeeper, allowing Jack Lankester to slot home the rebound.

Janneh's pin-point cross was then nodded in from close range by debutant forward Gassan Ahadme to seal the win for the home side.

8 Carlisle United 1-1 Fleetwood Town – 10,279

Newly-promoted Carlisle United started life back in League One with a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood in front of 10,000 fans at Brunton Park.

Owen Moxon opened the scoring for the Cumbrians with a wonderful 30-yard free-kick, but it was cancelled out by Brendan Wiredu's goal just before half-time.

Wiredu's first-time volley flew into the bottom left corner to share the points.

7 Blackpool 2-0 Burton Albion – 10,943

Shayne Lavery's first-half brace gave Blackpool an opening-day 2-0 win over Burton Albion in League One. Neil Critchley's side picked up all three points at Bloomfield Road on their return to the third tier.

The recently relegated side scored the opener on 19 minutes as a neat passing move eventually broke down but fell kindly for Lavery to fire home.

Lavery's second goal came from his pressing of Brewers centre-back Sam Hughes, with the striker showing great composure to lob stranded 'keeper Jamal Blackman.

6 Barnsley 7-0 Port Vale – 13,796

Oakwell has a capacity of over 23,000 but just shy of 14,000 saw an absolute spectacle on opening day in League One.

Devante Cole scored a hat-trick as Barnsley started life under Neill Collins in sensational fashion running riot with a 7-0 win over Port Vale.

Liam Kitching, Jon Russell, and Andrew Dallas were on also on target while Dan Jones netted an own goal as last season's League One play-off finalists, now managed by Collins following Michael Duff's departure to Swansea City, thrashed the away side.

5 Reading 0-1 Peterborough United – 13,976

Reading began life in League One with a disappointing home defeat against Peterborough United.

The Posh winner arrived shortly before the break through Ephron Mason-Clark's looping header, as the Royals played their first third-tier match in 21 years.

Reading had endured a torrid summer after relegation from the Championship, with numerous financial problems hampering the side's rebuilding plans and a low attendance by their standards reflects the mood in Berkshire at present.

4 Charlton Athletic 1-0 Leyton Orient – 18,512

A healthy crowd of over 18,000 was in attendance to see Charlton Athletic get their League One campaign off to a winning start.

They claimed a 1-0 win against newly-promoted Leyton Orient at the Valley, with optimism growing among Charlton fans by the day.

A first-half strike by captain George Dobson was enough for the south Londoners in their local derby against Orient.

3 Portsmouth 1-1 Bristol Rovers – 19,165

A dramatic added-time equaliser from debutant Kusini Yengi saw Portsmouth snatch a point against Bristol Rovers.

Luke Thomas had put Rovers ahead in the first half and it appeared they were heading for an opening day victory in League One before Yengi's late goal.

It was a near-capacity crowd at Fratton Park, with over 19,000 in attendance for the season opener.

2 Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Lincoln City – 20,143

Jack Iredale scored his first goal for the club as Bolton Wanderers recorded their best opening day win for 12 years with a 3-0 League One success over Lincoln City.

Iredale had not played for last season's play-off semi-finalists since injuring his knee at Barnsley on 2 January. It was a comfortable win for the home side, when Wanderers doubled their lead after 58 minutes. This time the unchallenged Victor Adeboyejo headed in from Randell Williams' corner.

An own-goal from Lincoln's new skipper Paudie O'Connor sealed the victory in front of 20,143 fans at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

1 Derby County 1-2 Wigan Athletic – 29,957

Charlie Wyke scored a brace as recently relegated Wigan Athletic edged a 2-1 League One win at promotion favourites Derby to get the new season underway.

Wyke scored in each half, either side of Craig Forsyth's equaliser for Derby early in the second half. One of which came from an under-hit pass from debutant Sonny Bradley.

There was an impressive attendance at Pride Park with nearly 30,000 present to see the opening day defeat. It's no great surprise, as Derby against Wigan has been a Championship fixture for much of the last ten years, too.