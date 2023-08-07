The first weekend of this term's Championship campaign provided supporters with a scintillating spectacle.

Plenty of excitement had emanated across the summer, with fans all over the country subscribing to the school of thought that this season may well promise to provide a new and higher degree of quality, competitiveness and entertainment.

If this weekend is anything to go by, that notion appears to be en-route to vindication.

From the initial curtain-raiser on Friday night between newcomers Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton to Ipswich Town's statement-sending victory up at Sunderland on Sunday evening- and everything inbetween- the goals flew in and the excitement was most certainly forthcoming.

37 of those said goals flew in across all 12 games, meaning that, on average, there were three goals per match.

Not bad going.

So, that said, we will be ranking the attendance figures from the Championship's first set of fixtures.

12 Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Huddersfield Town- 16,446

Just over 16,000 supporters packed in to Home Park to witness Plymouth's opening day victory over Neil Warnock's Huddersfield.

It was a virtual sell-out, which should not come as too much of a surprise given the feel-good factor around Plymouth at the moment, who are embarking upon their first second-tier venture since 2010 after lifting the League One title last time out.

This division, of course, is a totally different entity and Plymouth have been widely tipped to battle relegation this time around, meaning that their vociferous and impressive home support will need to persist across the season to give the team a 12th man and an edge in tough showdowns to come.

11 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion- 16,741

Meanwhile, just under 300 extra fans made their way to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon as Blackburn pulled off something of a shock by claiming all three points over the Baggies, even racing into a sensational two-goal lead before the break.

Those numbers filled out only roughly half of the stadium, although Dillan Markanday and Harry Leonard both opened their league accounts for Rovers, and that may give the Blackburn faithful something extra to be excited and hopeful about amid a summer of instability.

10 Swansea City 1-1 Birmingham City- 18,051

Both clubs have been on an upwards trajectory over the summer, so it was no shock to see that the Swansea.com Stadium was near full as a respectable 1-1 draw was played out.

Swansea supporters even got to see marquee striker Jerry Yates get off the mark on his debut for the club as he canceled out a goal from Sirki Dembele- also a new signing- on the cusp of half time.

9 Watford 4-0 QPR- 20,087

While fans of both sides were content down after how events unfolded in south Wales, to say that Watford and QPR supporters were feeling different on Saturday afternoon would be a vast understatement.

Watford opened the scoring after just 33 seconds on the clock and went on to strike home a further three before half time, which saw QPR fans leave Vicarage Road early on.

QPR are embroiled in turmoil as things stand, and performances will need to pick up drastically in the coming weeks if they are to maintain the backing of their own support.

8 Stoke City 4-1 Rotherham United- 22,601

Another home side who hit their visitors for four, Stoke supporters were treated to an exhilarating unveiling of Alex Neil's new-look outfit over the weekend.

With six debutants featuring in the starting line-up, Stoke resembled a renewed and revamped side capable of dominating the possession stakes and taking the game to their opponents in the final third.

Summer signing Andre Vidigal grabbed the headlines with two goals on his debut from the left-wing, and with the strong aura of excitement and optimism around the club at the moment, you can only expect more and more Stoke fans to pack into the ground moving forward.

7 Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End- 23,313

A strong number of supporters also checked in through the Ashton Gate turnstiles to watch Bristol and Preston lock horns on Saturday afternoon, with debutant Will Keane restoring parity four minutes from time to ensure a 1-1 draw.

The attendance figure comes as an increase of 3,000 from last season's average Ashton Gate attendances, where Bristol typically welcomed in just over 20,000 faces.

6 Norwich City 2-1 Hull City- 25,892

The home supporters were treated to a dramatic finale at Carrow Road, which saw Adam Idah secure all three points for the Canaries in the sixth minute of additional time after Liam Delap had initially opened the scoring on his Hull debut.

Norwich put in a dominant display by maintaining 57% possession and firing off 28 shots at goal, perhaps giving fans an inkling as to what they are in for this season following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

5 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton- 28,558

It was only natural that the Championship's opening fixture would be well-supported.

Wednesday's home support has long been impressive and will have to come up trumps to support the team on the pitch this term, whereas Southampton were bound to be backed on the road as they ascended to their first Championship outing since April 2012.

Southampton to Sheffield is a real expedition, but the traveling supporters were duly rewarded for their efforts with an encouraging opening day triumph.

4 Middlesbrough 0-1 Millwall- 29,359

Middlesbrough and Millwall are two clubs both famed for their vocal and ever-present support both home and away, so, once again, it felt inevitable that this showdown would score among the best-attended in the league.

They are two clubs who also finished either in or around the top six last season and are expected to challenge in the same capacity once again, and Millwall sent a strong message of their ambitions by claiming a narrow 1-0 victory at the Riverside Stadium courtesy of a late strike from young winger Romain Esse.

3 Leicester City 2-1 Coventry- 31,763

More than thirty thousand supporters were in attendance for the M69 derby between Midlands rivals Leicester and Coventry.

Leicester, fresh off a near-decade hiatus from the second-tier of English football, clinched the bragging rights late on as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's last-grasp brace downed an opener from Kyle McFadzean early on into the second half.

2 Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City- 36,368

Elland Road is a real footballing cauldron and it was full to the brim as Leeds and Cardiff faced off on Sunday afternoon.

There is a history to the fixture and an undeniable sense of ill-feeling between supporters, and no love was lost when Leeds bounced back from a shock two-goal deficit to deny Erol Bulut of a famous victory on his first outing in the Bluebirds dugout.

Under his tuition, though, one which has generated a refreshing spark of hope in the Welsh capital, Cardiff will likely rack up better attendance figures home and away this season, while Leeds' support can be expected to be right up there among the very best in the country.

1 Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town- 43,000*

No attendance was able to trump that at the Championship's biggest ground, the Stadium of Light.

Well over 40,000 fans packed in as Ipswich claimed a stunning opening day victory up at Sunderland, which is no easy fortress as many teams found out last season.

Both clubs are typically well backed both on home turf and on the road, and given the positive fortunes down in Suffolk and Sunderland respectively too, that support should only continue further into the campaign.