All of the latest injury news ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Bristol Rovers

Sunderland face a tricky test this evening as they travel to take on Bristol Rovers.

A 2-2 draw with Gillingham on Saturday afternoon made it three games without a win for the Black Cats as their hopes of securing automatic promotion took a hit.

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently fifth in League One but with another four teams all level on points with them, it’s crucial that the Black Cats get themselves back to winning ways.

Bristol Rovers are sitting safely in 15th place in the table, but after losing their last 3 games they’ll be keen to take a big scalp in the shape of the Wearsiders.

But who is likely to feature for Sunderland? Here’s the latest injury news from the Stadium Of Light.

Charlie Wyke

The striker is expected to return to action against Bristol Rovers.

Wyke lasted for the duration of the clash with Fleetwood Town but sat out the clash with Gillingham as a precautionary measure, with Kyle Lafferty taking his place in the side.

It remains to be seen whether he will start at the Memorial Stadium, but he’s certainly expected to feature.

Bailey Wright

One man who will miss the Bristol Rovers clash is Bailey Wright.

The Bristol City loan star is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.