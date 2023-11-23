Highlights Despite facing off-field challenges, West Bromwich Albion is performing well under the coaching and management of Carlos Corberan.

Corberan's squad currently sits seventh in the Championship standings, showing that he is getting the best out of his players.

Steve Bruce, Corberan's predecessor, did not fit well with West Brom's style of players, and Corberan is now thriving in the role.

West Bromwich Albion, despite their hardship currently when it comes to off-field matters, seem to be getting it right on the pitch.

That could all be down to the coaching and management of Carlos Corberan, who arrived last October and immediately got the Baggies firing, although it was not enough in the end to get the Midlands outfit into the Championship play-offs at the end of the 2022-23 season.

16 matches into the 2023-24 campaign though and it's clear to see that despite the lack of financial backing over the summer due to the loss of parachute payments and owner Guochuan Lai being absent, Corberan is getting the best out of his squad, who currently sit seventh in the second tier standings.

Corberan of course replaced Steve Bruce in the dugout at The Hawthorns in 2022 - a man who was never a popular choice for the job after Valerien Ismael was sacked and he ultimately proved to be a bit of a flop.

What went wrong for Steve Bruce at West Brom?

Considering Ismael had been backed with the big-money signing of Daryl Dike just a month before, it always seemed like an odd decision to sack him in favour of Bruce in early February 2022.

Albion sat seventh in the Championship when Bruce arrived, and his first five league matches saw just one point picked up - six wins came before the end of the season but West Brom finished in 10th position and some eight points behind the play-off spots.

Some high-quality free transfers such as Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace and John Swift arrived under Bruce in the summer of 2022, but their start to the new season was a struggle, and after a goalless draw with Luton in October, the veteran manager was sacked after just one win from the opening 13 league matches - and Albion were in the relegation zone at the time too.

Bruce just never seemed like the right fit for West Brom's style of players, and he's now seeing his successor thrive in the form of Corberan.

Does Steve Bruce think West Brom can get promoted?

Bruce believes that despite Corberan not being backed with a multitude of new players, West Brom do indeed have a good chance of going up this season with the squad that they've been able to build on limited resources.

"West Brom brought in the likes of Jed Wallace, Erik Pieters, John Swift, and Thomas-Asante, who are all good players at that level," Bruce said, speaking to Gambling Zone.

"They've reached the consistency needed to have a decent run, and I think they have a chance of staying in the top six if they stay free from injuries.

"We're talking about ownership, finances, and all the rest of it with West Brom, and all of that needs to be sorted to give the manager a chance.

"It's not easy when you can't add to your squad. They brought in three free transfers when I was there and we could only spend £300,000 on Thomas-Asante.

"That's just what we had to work with. It's important those issues get resolved so they can make the squad a bit bigger. It'll be interesting to see.

"They still have a chance due to the way the Championship is. They've still got some very decent players."