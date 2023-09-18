Real change has swept across the Swansea.com Stadium over the summer.

Of course, the elephants in the room are the departures of popular manager Russell Martin and talisman Joel Piroe, but Swansea City have welcomed plenty of fresh faces themselves.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

Indeed, they have recruited no less than 13 of them and here we will be ranking each new acquisition from the Welsh side...

13 Nathan Broome

This one appears very much for the future.

Formerly on the books of both Manchester City and Stoke City, the 21-year-old made 13 appearances for Wimbledon across a year-and-a-half prior to making the move to Swansea this summer.

His age - especially for a goalkeeper - means that there is clearly potential in the long run, but Broome looks very much third-in-command at this point behind Andy Fisher and Carl Rushworth, so it will be a while before he gets a chance to show what he can do.

12 Mykola Kukharevich

Another arrival that you just feel is part of a more long-term vision, the Ukrainian striker has moved to the Swansea.com Stadium with very limited goalscoring pedigree.

He did score five times from 15 outings on loan at Hibernian last term, but the ex-Troyes man simply does not have enough to his name to suggest he will be an instant hit in the Championship.

11 Nathan Tjoe-A-On

Tjoe-A-On represents yet another rather inexperienced capture for z Duff, but making 29 appearances with Eredivisie outfit Excelsior means that in time, he should transpire into a useful option.

Swansea have endured a left-back crisis following Ryan Manning’s exit and Tjoe-A-On will be a welcome presence, but it is hard to imagine him usurping fellow new signings Josh Tymon and Kristian Pedersen anytime soon, justifying his place on this list for now.

10 Kristian Pedersen

Arriving from a rather slow year over in Germany with FC Koln, Pedersen is no stranger to second-tier supporters owing to his four years of consistent service for Birmingham City.

In each of his four seasons in the West Midlands, Pedersen made 35 league appearances or more and he should face no teething problems upon his return to English shores, although once again, he may have to wait for his turn to make the left-back slot his own.

9 Josh Ginnelly

Fresh off the back of a ten-goal haul in the Scottish top-flight last time out, it may seem harsh to not rank Ginnelly higher up.

He is definitely a player that will have an impact across the duration of a long old 46-game season, particularly from the bench, and it seems as though that may be his role.

Capable on the wing or up top, Swansea’s system does not facilitate wingers and it looks unlikely that he will displace Jerry Yates or Jamal Lowe anytime soon.

A good signing on the face of it, but one who may have a slightly less influential role than first expected.

8 Harrison Ashby

Swansea have brought in a significant number of full-backs, and Ashby is one worth being excited about.

The 21-year-old has a solid reputation in the game despite his tender age, having turned heads while featuring for West Ham and Newcastle United at age-group level.

Ashby is now making his first real senior steps and while he will no doubt encounter some testing trials and tribulations throughout the campaign, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that his loan will go down as a success story.

7 Josh Key

Yet another full-back - and not the last - Key was very influential for Exeter City and nothing makes you feel that it will be any different in Wales.

Remarkably, he can operate on both flanks while also shouldering the creativity and ball-carrying ability to really make things happen in the final third.

Expect him to have a serious impact as the season ticks on.

6 Josh Tymon

Left-back Tymon can also prove impactful going forward, having racked up four assists in each of his final two seasons with Stoke before making the move to Swansea in the dying embers of the transfer window.

He has plenty of experience at this level and still only 24, he should really establish himself as a mainstay for years to come.

5 Carl Rushworth

The Championship appears a fitting next step for Rushworth, who shone in the third and fourth-tier with Lincoln City and Walsall respectively while on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old has commendable experience between the sticks for someone so young in goalkeeping terms and made 28 clean sheets across those two stints, and while this league poses sterner challenges that will test his resolve, he should adapt and impress in good time.

A very highly-regarded signing that feels among Swansea’s most impressive.

4 Bashir Humphreys

Swansea have pulled no punches in the loan market and Chelsea prospect Humphreys is an ambitious example of just that.

Renowned for his ball-playing qualities, the central defender has long been an esteemed member of Chelsea’s prodigious youth set-up and impressed while on loan with Paderborn last term, too.

Swansea pipped Stoke to his signature and the Potters may well come to look back on it in fury.

3 Jamal Lowe

A real fairytale signing, the Jack Army were left enthralled when Swansea managed to bring Lowe back to the club on deadline day.

His time at Bournemouth has seldom gone to plan and he did not have the desired impact on loan at QPR last term either, but the 14 goals that he scored in his sole season for Swansea shows that he could be rekindled in familiar surroundings.

It could go either way, but the potential reward is very high.

2 Jerry Yates

While there are evident stylistic differences, Yates looks nonetheless capable of replacing the goalscoring void left by Piroe following his move to Leeds United.

He scored 14 times for Blackpool last year as they were relegated- a signal of his quality- and that outlay should at least be replicated, if not probably improved, this time around for the Swans.

1 Charlie Patino

Granted, there are more seasoned names than Patino on this list, but the arsenal of innate technical quality possessed by the 19-year-old is too captivating to ignore.

Held in a strong view with parent club Arsenal, the creative midfielder impressed alongside Yates in a struggling side at Blackpool, and he should really light up the league on a consistent basis now after obtaining a year of invaluable experience.

His composure on the ball belies his age, and he is not only capable of helping his side dictate games but he can also weigh in with crucial contributions in the final third and looks set to be a kingpin in the middle of the park all season long.

Make no mistake about it, everything promises that Patino will become a star turn.