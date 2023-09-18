Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy focuses on young talent that can be nurtured and developed over time for long-term success.

The influx of striking talent may make it challenging for Eliezer Mayenda to get regular playing time this season.

Jobe Bellingham, at just 17 years old, is a highly anticipated signing and could be a standout player in the future.

The summer transfer window slammed shut at the start of the month as Sunderland introduced 11 new faces to the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray's men snuck into the top six on the final day of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, but fell short against Luton Town in the play-off semi-final.

This time around, the Black Cats will be hunting for promotion in their second season since jumping up from League One.

To achieve this, the veteran manager has stuck to his values, and looked to recruit young talent that can be nurtured and flourish over longer periods of time.

11 Eliezer Mayenda

Sunderland's current recruitment strategy makes them one of the most exciting sides to follow in the division.

Eliezer Mayenda is one of the youngsters that may take time to adjust to English football. He put pen to paper on a five-year contract after signing from Sochaux, and became one of four new frontmen to make the switch to the North East. The 18-year-old Spaniard's time in France saw him play 30 times over a two-year period, and score on five occasions.

Despite his high potential, the influx of striking talent in Sunderland could see Mayenda struggle for regular minutes this term.

10 Nathan Bishop

Nathan Bishop joined on a permanent deal from Manchester United, despite making appearances for the Red Devils in pre-season. The 24-year-old is surprisingly one of the older players to join the club, and was brought in as a backup for first choice, Anthony Patterson.

Bishop has already made his debut for the club, but the performance was far from inspiring. His deptised in the club's Carabao Cup first round defeat against League Two's Crewe Alexandra, where he saw five successive spot kicks sail past him during the penalty shootout.

The stopper has the time to improve, and is useful cover in an important area of the pitch.

9 Bradley Dack

The only player over the age of 25 to be recruited by Mowbray and his team was attacking midfielder, Bradley Dack. The 29-year-old was released by former employers, Blackburn Rovers, in the summer, following a six-year stint in Lancashire. He was subsequently snapped up by Sunderland free of charge.

Dack will add some much-needed attacking experience to the Black Cats' ranks, and aid the development of those around him. He played almost 200 matches for his former employers, but had the latter part of his time there ruined by injury.

The deal brings little risk, as the Englishman only signed a one-year deal.

8 Mason Burstow

Mason Burstow is a very exciting young prospect. The striker first impressed with Charlton, scoring six goals in 23 matches at 20-years-old. He was then snapped up by fellow London outfit, Chelsea.

Burstow would rank higher on this list, but only joined on loan. If he is given regular minutes and fails to impress at the Stadium of Light, then he would quickly start to hinder the progress of other starlets that are with the club on long-term deals.

7 Nazariy Rusyn

Nazariy Rusyn was signed by Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Rusyn arrived from Ukranian side, Zorya and can be deployed anywhere across the front line, which will prove useful as the gruelling Championship season draws on. He is a solid acquisition that could very quickly become a household name on Wearside if he is quick to adapt.

6 Nectarios Triantis

Nectarios Triantis was another who was purchased because of his long-term potential. Sunderland's scouts ventured away from Europe to pick up the Australian centre-back from last season's A-League champions, Central Coast Mariners.

20-year-old Triantis featured 26 times last term, following a move from Western Sydney Wanderers in 2022.

5 Luis Semedo

Next, we have another 20-year-old. Luis Semedo claimed the number nine shirt following his move from Portuguese giants, Benfica.

4 Jensen Seelt

Semedo will be playing his football at the Stadium of Light next season.

Jensen Seelt was yet another young star to pen a long-term deal with the Black Cats. He joined from Dutch giants PSV, where he has impressed.

Last term he plied his trade mostly for their youth side 'Jong PSV' who compete in Holland's second tier. During the 2022/23 season, he showed exactly what he can do, by maintaining impressive defensive numbers, and scoring four times.

He thrives with the ball at his feet, and was also able to complete just shy of three tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes.

3 Timothee Pembele

The pair who rank second and third on this list are both players who formerly plied their trade with French Champions, PSG.

The first of which is Timothee Pembele, who can operate as either a right-back, or a centre-back. He made his way through the youth system in Paris before being loaned to Bordeaux for the 2021/22 campaign. The 21-year-old French youth international started four games in Ligue 1 last term, but the decision was made to sell this summer.

Sunderland were the side who secured his services, and are sure to reap the rewards over the coming years.

2 Adil Aouchiche

Adil Aouchiche is another asset from Les Parisiens. However, unlike Pembele, he did make a few permanent switches away from the capital before deciding to move across the channel.

Aouchiche signed for Saint-Etienne in 2020, and was nominated for the Golden Boy award in the same year. After 77 games in green, he signed for Lorient, where he appeared a further 13 times at senior level.

The Frenchman's ceiling is incredibly high, and he will thrive if given the time to adapt to Championship life.

1 Jobe Bellingham

Our top spot goes to Jobe Bellingham who, for obvious reasons, has had a hefty weight put upon his shoulders. He is certainly unlikely to replicate the success of his brother, but it is not impossible.

At just 17-years-old, Bellingham has moved away from Birmingham in search of a different challenge. He became one of Sunderland's first signings of the summer.

It is a signing that almost every side in the league could look back on with envy in 12 months' time.