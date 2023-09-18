Highlights Stoke City made 18 signings during the summer window, aiming to improve their chances of promotion after a torrid era in recent years.

Stoke City were busy during the summer window, bringing in 18 signings to the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have struggled to mount a promotion challenge since suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2018 - five straight bottom-half finishes proving to be a torrid era in the club’s recent history.

Recording a 16th-place finish last term, Alex Neil and co. have reacted with plenty of business this summer, utilising both foreign and domestic markets to bring in fresh quality on both permanent and temporary moves.

While the likes of Josh Tymon, Jacob Brown and Phil Jagielka have all departed from Staffordshire, plenty of players have arrived to compete in their absence.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

With that being said, we attempt to rank all their incomings this summer, predominantly based on their reputation upon signing for the club.

18 Chiquinho

The only piece of disappointing business for Stoke this window, the Wolves winger arrived with much anticipation after exciting cameos in the old gold and black.

Coming back from a long-term injury, however, the 23-year-old did not show the same levels of ability and was subsequently recalled after just four outings for Stoke and has since been loaned out to Portuguese side Famalicão.

17 Nikola Jojic

The Serbian youth international is an exciting prospect for Stoke City after the club tracked his progress for the last 12 months.

The youngster recorded 15 goal contributions for hometown club FK Mladost Lučani last term and is certainly one to watch for the future.

The exciting winger faces a similar dilemma to Bae Junho, however, with fierce competition in the wide areas, meaning game time is unlikely to be guaranteed and will likely be seen as a long-term investment rather than as an instant impact.

16 Junior Tchamadeu

The full-back signed a four-year deal from Colchester United after winning the League Two Young Player of the Year award last season.

At just 19-years-old, Tchamadeu should not be mistaken for being inexperienced, boasting more than 70 appearances in the third tier across the last three seasons and proves to be another exciting and homegrown prospect.

It will be crucial, however, that his development is not stunted with a plethora of experienced Championship assets already vying for the full-back slots.

15 Wesley Moraes

A quality striker is the making of many top Championship sides aiming for promotion and Stoke will be hoping Wesley will do just that.

The former Aston Villa forward is a physical presence at 6ft 3, capable of leading the line to great effect, but his recent goal returns and injury record is fair cause for concern.

The Brazilian suffered two long-term injuries while at Villa Park, including a cruciate ligament injury, curtailing his time in the Second City.

The 26-year-old has experienced loan spells with former side Club Brugge, Internacional and Levante in the past 18 months, scoring three goals in a collective 47 league appearances.

While likely seen as a target man or figure to play off, his fellow attacking counterparts will likely need to pick up the lack of goals if he doesn’t return to his old, prolific ways.

14 Ben Pearson

A solid signing, Pearson returns to the bet365 Stadium on a permanent basis after establishing himself as a regular in the Stoke eleven during the second-half of last season, playing 14 times.

The former Bournemouth midfielder provides steel and composure to the base of the midfield while he is already up to speed with Neil’s style and tempo, making the transition one of the smoother ones compared to the host of other signings.

13 Bae Junho

The 20-year-old is a relatively unknown prospect as he enters his first season in English football, but arrives with much anticipation from Stoke City fans.

The South Korean midfielder has represented his nation at U20 level and played 17 times for K1 League side Daejeon Citizen.

While he will be in and around the first team this season, he will unlikely be one of the first names on the team sheet, particularly due to stiff competition for game time, but nevertheless, could prove to be an exciting prospect in the near future and certainly prove to be one of, if not, the best signing on the list.

12 Michael Rose

The departures of Jagielka and Aden Flint resulted in an urgent need for more centre-backs and Rose offers a dependable, experienced option at the back.

The 27-year-old boasts EFL experience with Coventry City, making more than 100 league appearances in the second and third tier for the Sky Blues and, at the very least, provides adequate cover for both of Neil’s back three and four setups.

11 Lynden Gooch

A late summer arrival, Gooch is an experienced and dependable utility man, reuniting with his former boss.

The versatile midfielder will be a vital asset over the course of the campaign, fulfilling roles across various midfield and defensive positions while being a proven entity at this level.

The USMNT international played 247 times for Sunderland across all top three tiers of English football and provides balance and competition for multiple areas of the pitch.

10 Daniel Johnson

The experienced Championship midfielder was a creative spark in his nine seasons at Preston, helping the Lilywhites record promotion to the second tier in 2015.

The Jamaican international recorded more than 300 appearances for the club, scoring 53 times - including a double-figure return in the 2019/20 campaign.

Numbers have since dwindled, however, after just four goal contributions last term, but Stoke will be hoping a change of scenery will be the catalyst to an upturn in his productivity in the final third, while his experience at this level will be vital to his youthful attacking counterparts.

9 Sead Haksabanović

Haksabanović arrives off the back of a title-winning campaign with Celtic, scoring five times with two assists in 26 appearances for the Bhoys, eight of which came as starts.

The Montengrun international is well-travelled following his brief spell at West Ham United, returning to England after plying his trade for Málaga, IFK Norrköping, Rubin Kazan and Djurgårdens IF.

The 24-year-old adds depth in the already well-stocked wide and forward areas, while his direct style of getting at defenders is likely to cause any Championship defender problems at his best.

8 Mehdi Léris

The Algerian international has come to Staffordshire following an extensive career in Italy, making more than 100 appearances in both Serie A and B for Chievo, Sampdoria and Brescia.

The right-winger, who can also play at wing-back, offers creativity and versatility down the flank, with his work rate and technical attributes a perfect fit for Neil’s system, along with his experience.

The 25-year-old will be a significant contributor in the build-up play but is not renowned for his productivity in the final third, recording four goals and six assists across six seasons on the continent.

7 Enda Stevens

Stevens certainly fits into the more experienced category, coming in as the oldest recruit of the window at 33-years-old.

While no longer a regular during his final two seasons at Bramall Lane, the Irish international accrued almost 200 league appearances for Sheffield United, helping the Blades reach the promised land in 2019.

The versatile full-back - who can also operate in a wing-back capacity - offers quality at both ends of the pitch and provides a short-term upgrade following the departure of Josh Tymon.

6 Mark Travers

A dependable goalkeeper is imperative at any level and the Potters made signing a new number one a top priority.

The signing of Irish international Mark Travers certainly fulfills the requirements, playing 45 times for Bournemouth as the Cherries secured automatic promotion back in 2022 at just 22-years-old, while keeping 20 clean sheets.

With game time in the Premier League limited, it presents the perfect opportunity for the player to receive regular minutes while boosting Stoke’s defensive resilience.

The length of the move, however, is one of the few downsides with the season-long loan meaning the Potters will need to get the cheque book back out next summer, especially if Travers impresses.

5 Ryan Mmaee

With Stoke’s top scorer from last season, Tyrese Campbell, only recording nine goals last term, the Potters are in need of another threat up top.

Coming in at a respectable £3.4 million fee, the Moroccan international will be expected to deliver, but if he can come close to replicating his recent goalscoring tallies, he will be one of the best in the division.

A product of the Gent and Standard Liège youth setups, the 25-year-old made his name at Cypriot side AEL Limassol, where he became a regular in front of goal.

A move to Hungarian giants Ferencvárosi, meanwhile, proved to be his most clinical spell yet, scoring more than 20 times to help his side lift back-to-back league titles.

Averaging a goal every 148 minutes since 2020 before joining the club, Mmaee knows where the back of the net is but will need time to adapt, with a step-up in quality potentially causing some early teething problems.

4 Wouter Burger

Burger is a statement signing for Stoke, providing a solid base in the midfield as a top-level defensive midfielder at this level.

A product of the Feyenoord academy, the 22-year-old excelled for Basel, playing 56 times in the league while boasting European pedigree, featuring 13 times in the Swiss giants’ semi-final run in the Europa Conference League last term.

The former Netherlands youth international signed a four-year deal and will likely become a regular from the get-go while having age on his side. The physical and robust midfielder will only improve those around him as well as on a personal level.

3 Ki-Jana Hoever

The return of fan-favourite Hoever can not be understated and is an integral part to Neil’s set-up.

A right-back by trade, the Dutch youth international demonstrated his desire to drive into forward areas and get on the end of balls across the face of goal and get his name on the scoresheet.

The Wolves loanee played 15 times for the Potters during his initial six-month spell, scoring four goals - including a brace in a 3-2 win against Blackburn Rovers - and one assist with his overlapping and darting runs proving deadly for Championship opposition.

2 Luke McNally

Complementing the new-look frontline, McNally completes a formidable partnership with Ben Wilmot at the heart of the Stoke defence, with the Potters looking to be a dominant force at either end of the pitch.

The Burnley defender made just two appearances in a claret shirt upon his arrival from Oxford United, instead enjoying a run-out for Coventry City in the second half of last season.

The imposing defender was instrumental in the Sky Blues’ play-off push alongside fellow arrival Michael Rose, keeping eight clean sheets for the Midlands outfit in 19 appearances.

A reliable performer at the back is often an underrated yet vital component of the starting eleven and will likely be one of the Potters’ most consistent performers this campaign.

1 André Vidigal

Vidigal is likely the most exciting addition to the Stoke ranks, with his attacking creativity and flair across a range of forward positions music to Alex Neil’s ears.

At just 25 years of age, the winger boasts a wealth of experience from across the continent in his homeland of Portugal, the Netherlands and Cyprus, winning a league title with APOEL.

The attacking maestro played 65 times in the Portuguese top flight with Marítimo, enjoying one of his best seasons in the final third with eight goals to his name and will be hoping to bring such a threat to the bet365.

It is also hard to ignore his blistering start to life in the Championship and the fact he might not just be one of the best signings at the club, but the division as a whole.