Highlights Southampton made several signings this summer to strengthen their squad for their Championship campaign after relegation from the Premier League.

The arrival of Joe Lumley as a third-choice goalkeeper suggests he won't feature often for Southampton this season.

Mason Holgate's reputation has suffered due to injuries and lack of game time at Everton, and he'll need to perform well at Southampton to revive his career.

Southampton had a busy summer of transfer activity following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The Saints finished bottom of the Premier League table, ending their 11-year stint in the top flight.

The south coast club saw a number of major first team departures as a result of their poor league campaign.

Club captain James Ward-Prowse departed for West Ham on a big money deal, with the likes of Tino Livramento and Roméo Lavia also exiting St. Mary’s.

Russell Martin was appointed as manager to take the reins of the squad for life in the Championship.

As part of his summer plans, an overhaul of the team was needed in order to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Given the money that was earned on player sales, it came as no surprise to see Southampton getting involved in the transfer market by adding several new players to their ranks.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Eight new players came through the doors at St. Mary’s over the course of the summer transfer window.

Here we rank those eight players based on their reputation before arriving at the club…

8 Joe Lumley

Lumley joined Southampton as the club’s third choice goalkeeper, arriving as a free agent from Middlesbrough.

The shot-stopper spent last season out on loan with Reading, where he featured 41 times as the Royals suffered relegation to League One.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to feature all that much for Martin’s side this season, and will simply pad out the strength in depth of the team’s options between the sticks.

Lumley will most certainly spend this campaign down the pecking order at Southampton.

7 Mason Holgate

Holgate came through the ranks at Barnsley before signing for Everton in 2015.

The defender emerged as a promising young talent with the Toffees during the early parts of his career at the Merseyside club.

However, it has been a difficult last couple of years at Everton, with game time being hard to come by.

Injuries have hampered his progress significantly, with the 26-year-old playing just eight times in the Premier League last year.

Holgate will have to perform excellently at Southampton to turn things around for his Everton career, having joined the Saints on loan for the year.

But his reputation has certainly taken a big hit ahead of his arrival at the Championship side.

6 Shea Charles

Southampton saw a lot of success last year by signing from the Man City youth academy.

The arrival of Lavia was not able to keep the team in the Premier League, but the Saints earned a massive profit on the midfielder by selling him to Chelsea during the transfer market.

Charles arrived for a fee of £15 million, which was a lot to pay for someone who has very limited experience.

But the Man City academy has produced some exceptional talent in recent years, so there is still plenty of reason to be optimistic that the fee will turn out to be a reasonable price to pay for someone with his potential.

5 Ryan Fraser

Fraser is an experienced player who has spent the last several years of his career competing in the Premier League.

The winger fell down the pecking order at Newcastle United in the last couple of seasons, but the 29-year-old still has plenty to offer for a team competing at Championship level.

Southampton will be glad to have an extra creative force brought into the team, especially given what they’ve lost over the summer.

4 Flynn Downes

Downes is someone that knows Martin’s style of play quite well, having worked with him during their time at Swansea.

The midfielder was an impressive figure in the team during the one year that they worked together, with his form earning him a move to the Premier League with West Ham.

While a loan move does mean that this won’t be the most valuable move for Southampton, he could still play a key role in helping the team gain promotion to the top flight.

The 24-year-old also played a role in helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League last season, so he arrives with European pedigree to his name.

3 Ryan Manning

Manning is another player that knows Martin from his time at Swansea, with the Irishman joining after departing the south Wales club as a free agent.

Manning was a standout performer for the team during his time under the 37-year-old, contributing five goals and 10 assists last season as Swansea finished 10th in the table.

The full back has plenty of potential and could be a key part of this Southampton team over the next couple of years.

His arrival was a smart signing for the Saints, especially as there was no transfer fee attached to the deal to sign him.

2 Ross Stewart

Stewart was a deadline day arrival from Sunderland, joining for a fee reportedly worth around £10 million.

The forward will have to wait to make his debut in Martin’s side as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

It is a risk to sign someone who has spent so much time on the sidelines over the last year, but his goalscoring record when available is very impressive.

The Scot scored 10 goals from 13 appearances in the Championship last season for Sunderland.

If he can continue that kind of goalscoring form when he returns to action, then he will prove a very exciting option to have in the squad.

1 Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis is another exciting Man City youth prospect that has arrived at Southampton this summer.

The defender was a key player for Burnley last year as they gained promotion to the Premier League in dominant fashion.

While the 21-year-old has only arrived as a loan deal, there may be a chance to make it a permanent deal in the summer if Southampton earn their place back in the top flight.

The centre back has a lot of potential and should be a perfect fit for Martin’s style of play.

Given the team’s other defensive options, this is a big upgrade for Southampton for the season ahead.