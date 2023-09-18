Highlights Sheffield Wednesday were active in the transfer market this summer, with 12 new additions, but most of them were loans or free transfers, leading to criticism of the chairman for lack of investment.

The club's signings varied in reputation and potential. Some players like Ashley Fletcher and Djeidi Gassama had underwhelming recent performances, while others like Pol Valentin and Reece James showed promise.

The new signings, especially Di'Shon Bernard and Devis Vasquez, are expected to make a significant impact for Wednesday this season, improving the team's defence and goalkeeping, respectively.

Sheffield Wednesday were incredibly active in the transfer market this summer following their promotion from League One.

It has been a turbulent summer for the Owls, with manager Darren Moore departing just weeks after leading the club back to the Championship following a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and the length of a new contract.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement and, after a slow start to the transfer window, the Spaniard was able to bring in 12 new additions, but the vast majority of those were loans or free transfers, leading to criticism of Chansiri for his lack of investment.

As the new arrivals settle into life at Hillsborough, we ranked Wednesday's summer signings on their reputation at the time of signing.

12 Ashley Fletcher

Striker Fletcher joined the Owls on loan from Watford in July, reuniting with Munoz after the pair worked together previously at Vicarage Road.

After his departure from Middlesbrough, Fletcher's career has stalled in recent years with unsuccessful loan spells at the New York Red Bulls and Wigan Athletic.

Fletcher spent last season on loan at the DW Stadium, but he scored just two goals in 28 appearances as the Latics were relegated to League One.

Munoz could be the manager to get the best out of the 27-year-old, but his goalscoring record does not suggest he will be the prolific striker to fire Wednesday to safety.

11 Djeidi Gassama

Gassama arrived at Hillsborough from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

The winger made his debut for the French giants against Montpellier in May 2022, but it would prove to be his only senior appearance for the club and he spent last season on loan with Belgian side Eupen, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Gassama is a player with a lot of potential, but at 20 years of age, he could be seen as one for the future.

10 Pol Valentin

Valentin joined the Owls from Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon in July.

The defender made 24 appearances in all competitions last season as his side finished 17th in the Segunda Division.

Valentin faces strong competition for places at right-back from Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson, but he is a solid and reliable option to have in the squad.

9 Reece James

James made his move to Hillsborough permanent this summer after a successful loan spell at the club last season.

The defender scored one goal and provided four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions last season, excelling at both centre-back and left wing-back.

8 Momo Diaby

Diaby joined Wednesday on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Portimonense in August.

The midfielder suffered a foot injury on his debut against Preston North End and he looks set to be sidelined for an extended period of time after he was left out of the club's 25-man squad list.

Munoz will be disappointed to lose Diaby as he looked bright on his first appearance for the club, but once he returns to fitness, he could have a big role to play in the second half of the season.

7 Jeff Hendrick

Midfielder Hendrick arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Newcastle United on deadline day.

The 31-year-old has vast Premier League and Championship experience, having had spells with the likes of the Magpies, Derby County, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.

Hendrick spent last season on loan at Reading and while he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One, he was one of their better performers over the course of the campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 46 appearances in all competitions.

6 Juan Delgado

Delgado became Munoz's first signing as Wednesday manager when he made the move from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in July.

The 30-year-old has played for the likes of Colo-Colo, Gimnastic, Tondela and Necaxa during his career, while he has also represented Chile at international level.

Delgado looks like he could be a threat for the Owls in the year ahead, while his ability to play in defence or midfield will be incredibly useful for Munoz.

5 Anthony Musaba

Musaba joined the Owls from French side Monaco in August.

The winger struggled to establish himself at the Stade Louis-II and he had spells out on loan with Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen, Metz and NEC.

Musaba brings pace and creativity to the Wednesday side and while he will need time to adapt to the Championship, he is an exciting addition.

4 Bambo Diaby

Diaby arrived at Hillsborough from Preston North End in August.

The 25-year-old has plenty of Championship experience from his time with the Lilywhites and Barnsley and he looks set to be a regular for the Owls this season.

Diaby has proven himself to be a consistent performer in the second tier in recent years and he adds pace and physicality to the Wednesday backline.

3 Di'Shon Bernard

Bernard joined the Owls in July following his departure from Manchester United.

The defender made one senior appearance for the Red Devils in a Europa League game against Astana in November 2019 and he had spells out on loan at Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth.

After impressing during his temporary spell with Pompey last season, the Jamaica international has seamlessly made the step up to the Championship and he could be a key player for Wednesday this campaign.

2 Devis Vasquez

Goalkeeper Vasquez arrived at Hillsborough on loan from AC Milan in August.

Some were disappointed that Cameron Dawson was dropped for Vasquez after he helped the club to promotion last season, but the 25-year-old looks to be an upgrade.

Vasquez will only improve further over the course of the campaign and he will hope his form for the Owls can earn him a first appearance for Colombia at international level.

1 John Buckley

Buckley joined the Owls on loan from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day.

After progressing through the academy, the midfielder established himself as a regular for Rovers under Tony Mowbray, but he has fallen out of favour since Jon Dahl Tomasson's arrival at Ewood Park.

Buckley adds quality and creativity to the Wednesday midfield and the 23-year-old will be a huge asset for Wednesday this season, although there is a risk he could be recalled by Blackburn in January.