Rotherham United are looking to continue stabilising their position in the second tier, despite many outsiders tipping Matt Taylor's Millers for another season of struggle which could be a bridge too far, especially when you compare the resources at the New York Stadium to the trio of newly-relegated clubs from the Premier League.

Despite the outside pessimism, Taylor has strengthened his pack with a total of eleven incomings, with Sam Nombe being the most expensive , as Transfermarkt estimate a £1.1m fee from League One side Exeter, as the Rotherham boss raided his former club for the deal.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan Sam Clucas Free Agent Permanent

There are a number of players on this list who have previous Championship experience, and in some cases a spark, which perhaps was missing in the squad.

With that in mind, Football League World has ranked all of the Millers' summer dealings on their reputation at the time of signing, so let's get into the list.

11 Sebastian Revan

Unfortunately, somebody has to come bottom of the list, and in this case it is the Aston Villa loanee Seb Revan.

This will be the centre-back's first taste of regular football at such a high level, having had previous loan spells at Hereford FC and Grimsby Town. Millers fans will be hoping he can show signs of promise in the coming months, as Revan looks to push his way towards Unai Emery's first-team plans.

He has made one senior appearance for Aston Villa in his career so far, in the recent second leg of the UEFA Conference League play-off against Hibernian.

10 Dexter Lembikisa

Similarly to Revan, Lembikisa arrives from fellow West Midlands side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan for what is also his first taste of regular senior football, having come through the Molineux ranks for the various underage groups before making four appearances in the first-team.

In last season's Premier League 2, the midfielder scored twice in 22 appearances, and has already been capped 10 times for the Jamaican National team. He will look to utilise the season at the New York Stadium to give Gary O'Neil plenty to think about upon his return to the Premier League outfit.

9 Grant Hall

Hall is already well known to Rotherham supporters and Taylor, having spent last season with the Millers on loan from Middlesbrough, where he made 20 appearances.

After being released by Michael Carrick in the summer, the former Tottenham centre-back decided to make a permanent switch to South Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old is an established Championship defender, having had previous stints at the likes of QPR and Birmingham City.

8 Dillon Phillips

Phillips is also established between the second and third tiers of the English football pyramid, and linked up with the Millers after being released by Cardiff City upon the expiration of his contract in South Wales.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium, where he made just 36 appearances across a three-year stint with the Bluebirds after joining from Charlton Athletic.

Phillips will have his work cut out to displace Viktor Johansson, who has gained a reputation in the Championship for his performances last season, which were pivotal in Rotherham staying up.

7 Arvin Appiah

The former Nottingham Forest man is next up, as he looks to rebuild his career after failing to live up to the hefty price tag Spanish outfit UD Almeria paid for his services in September 2019, a reported £8m fee.

Since his European move, Appiah has only scored five goals for his parent club, as well as three separate loan spells to CD Lugo, Tenerife and Malaga.

Matt Taylor will be hoping the former England Youth international can acclimatise back to the style of English football for the upcoming campaign, as he offers the Millers boss a different dimension.

6 Christ Tiehi

The French-born and former Ivory Coast youth international follows, as he made a permanent move from the Czech Republic-based Slovan Liberec for an estimated £880,000 fee.

Tiehi is no stranger to the Championship, with his first taste of the division coming in the second half of last season, where he was successful regarding his own performances despite Wigan Athletic's relegation back to League One amid turbulent circumstances behind the scenes.

Millers fans have a lot of reasons to look forward to this signing, and at 25, the centre-back still has more time to develop.

5 Fred Onyedinma

The winger adds much needed quality to the Rotherham midfield, and this could prove extremely beneficial as a result of their style of play.

Onyedinma will also be in a fairly buoyant mood, having featured as a squad player in Luton Town's promotion campaign last term, where he recorded two assists in 19 appearances, as well as a cameo in the play-off final victory over Coventry City.

Taylor will be hoping that experience can only benefit the rest of his squad as they look to push on to the next level.

4 Sam Clucas

Clucas was Rotherham's latest addition, signing as a free agent on September 15th, having spent the summer searching for new employers following his release from Stoke City.

The 32-year-old has signed a deal at the New York Stadium until the end of the campaign, but provides a wealth of experience, having struck up a total of 143 appearances for Stoke, as well as a previous promotion from this level, doing so with Hull City in 2015/16, before subsequent Premier League stints with both the Tigers and Swansea City.

3 Sam Nombe

Nombe has the pressure of being Rotherham United's most expensive incoming of all-time, having signed a four-year deal, linking up with a manager who knows his qualities all too well.

Despite the relatively high price paid to Exeter to secure his services, this is the first time Nombe has played in the second tier, and therefore, is somewhat of an unknown quantity despite his impressive goal record in League One and Two.

During his time at St James' Park, Nombe scored 23 goals in 76 league outings.

2 Cafu

The midfielder possesses a wealth of experience across higher levels of European football as well as the Championship, where he was part of Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side which won promotion two seasons ago.

The Portuguese will add creativity as well as physicality and steel in the centre of the park, which will be crucial to Rotherham's chances of remaining a second tier side.

He featured 55 times at the City Ground, scoring just one goal, which highlights the more defensive mindset he will bring to South Yorkshire.

1 Andre Green

Green tops this list as the most exciting of Rotherham's ten incomings, having already shown a glimpse of what he could provide before his signature was announced, scoring a remarkable effort against Sheffield United in pre-season.

The winger joins after the expiration of his Slovan Bratislava contract, where he would win the Fortuna Liga on two occasions. He also provides a breadth of Championship experience despite being just 25 years of age. Green was part of Dean Smith's Aston Villa side which won the Championship play-offs in 2019, with his most notable moment at Villa Park being a 94th minute equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in February of that season.

Millers fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about this particular addition.