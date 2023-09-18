Highlights Queens Park Rangers avoided relegation and have a challenge ahead to avoid the bottom three again this season.

QPR made several signings this summer, including notable players with Premier League experience.

The signing of Asmir Begovic as goalkeeper could be vital for QPR, as his shot-stopping abilities could help them accrue more points.

Queens Park Rangers were in a bit of a precarious position coming into this season.

The club were in a brilliant position at the start of last season when Michael Beale was in charge and fans were considering the possibility of a return to the Premier League.

Fast-forward to the back-end of last season and Rs fans had two other returns on their minds: Gareth Ainsworth had been appointed manager, after the sacking of Neil Critchley, and the side were staring down the barrel of a return to League One, as a relegation crept ever closer.

Thankfully, for the fans of the West London-based club, they avoided the drop and remained in the English second tier of football. But they still knew that their club had a challenge on their hands to avoid the bottom three again.

Before the season even started, Hoops fans knew that their club would be on a tight budget, but they were able to bring in some players of note, many of whom have Premier League experience. Here are all the players that QPR signed this summer:

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

There are some notable names on there, some that Rs fans will be familiar with and some that they won't be.

Here is how we ranked QPR's summer incomings, from worst to best. These rankings do not take into account any performances from this season, they are purely based on the signing itself.

7 Ziyad Larkeche

The French left-back is someone who was definitely bought for the future. He is just 20-years-old, but he has got some EFL experience.

He spent last season on loan at Barnsley, in League One. The South Yorkshire side made it all the way to the play-off final before being beaten by fellow Yorkshire side, Sheffield Wednesday, in extra time.

The Frenchman was by no means a pivotal player in his temporary team's success; he only played in 18 games for the club, and he didn't play a minute in the play-offs. So the evidence is clear that he's a developmental player, and, coming from Fulham's under-21s, his wages will be miniscule compared to others.

6 Taylor Richards

The former Brighton academy graduate, which, nowadays, is a decent badge to have, is known by the Loftus Road attendees, having been on loan with the club last term.

Richards wasn't afforded much of an opportunity though. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder only made it on to the pitch 15 times for the club, averaging 18 minutes per match.

On a free, it's not the worst move. Similarly to his new French teammate, the wage package will be low, and the backroom staff already know what to expect of him.

5 Paul Smyth

Rs fans will have some pre-conceived opinions about the winger because he played for the club in prior years. He represented QPR in the Championship in the 2017/18, 18/19, and 20/21 seasons.

Those spells weren't massively productive either. He only scored three goals in 19 league appearances for the club, but at least he was a bit of a known entity.

His performances in League Two last season are what earned him this move. He was a key contributor to Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient side, which won England's fourth division. He scored 10 goals, and assisted three, in 38 appearances in League Two.

These aren't wild numbers, but he provides a different profile to the wingers that QPR already had.

4 Morgan Fox

Now we get onto the solid signings by Ainsworth and his team.

Championship veteran is the phrase you could use to describe Morgan Fox. This will be his 10th straight year playing in the second tier of English football.

He's a player who fits straight into the manager's system. The 29-year-old is solid in every area that a team like QPR would want one to be: tackles, clearances, winning duels etc.

One thing that the team needed was a bit of certainty and reliability. You know what you're going to get from Fox.

3 Jack Colback

Colback brings an element of versatility to the QPR squad. Just two seasons ago, he helped Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League, playing as a left wing-back.

Most of his career he has been used as a central midfielder, and that is probably his natural position, but having that adaptability is a great trait.

QPR don't have one of the biggest, or deepest, squads in the Championship, so having someone like Colback, that can fill multiple roles, is great.

2 Steve Cook

He and Colback both arrived from Forest. The midfielder has lots of Premier League experience, but most of it was many moons ago. Cook, on the other hand, was a fairly consistent starter for the club just last season.

During that final spell with Forest, he won 73% of his aerial duels. That is a brilliant rate, even for the Premier League, and that's not something he'll lose in moving down to the Championship. With the position that QPR are likely to finish in the table, an attribute like that might be well-needed.

Like Fox, QPR would have known that Cook would be able to fit into the manager's system easily.

1 Asmir Begovic

The club lost Seny Dieng to Middlesbrough in the summer. He was their number one keeper, and losing that sort of player, even for a decent fee, is tough to take.

Well, they have done pretty well in replacing him. Begovic could probably still be with a Premier League team if he wanted to. He's an unbelievable shot stopper; that is something that will help his side accrue more and more points.

Every year, you get those games where one team dominates another, for most of the game, and yet the dominant team only comes away with a point or nothing. Keepers like him make those results happen, and he could be vital for QPR this year.