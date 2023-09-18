Highlights Preston North End's play-off ambitions for the current season are even stronger after faltering in the previous season's final matches.

After faltering in the final five matches of the 2022-23 season, Preston North End's play-off ambitions for the current campaign will be even stronger.

Ryan Lowe got his side level on points with the top six last April, only to see his side take just one point from their final five matches of the season to finish 12th.

It appears though that the Hemmings family have agreed to back Lowe this summer after he aired his frustrations late last season, which included breaking their long-standing transfer record that dates back to the year 2000.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

North End added eight new faces over the course of the summer, and based on what they'd done before they kicked a ball for the Lilywhites, let's rank North End's summer additions in terms of the least inspiring to the most exciting.

8 Jack Whatmough

Naturally, centre-back signings aren't the most exciting for a club, especially ones that have just been part of a relegated Championship side.

North End, though, have seemingly strengthened by letting Bambo Diaby go to Sheffield Wednesday whilst adding Whatmough from Wigan Athletic.

Truth be told, Diaby had his flaws on the pitch and when a gap opened to land Whatmough on a free transfer, Lowe was happy to let the Senegalese defender depart.

Whatmough has had three serious knee injuries throughout his career, but the 27-year-old played 37 times in the Championship last season, so fitness is not an issue and he adds a solid option at the back.

7 Layton Stewart

Ryan Lowe has made it very clear of his love for Liverpool as a fan, and it's no surprise to see that he looked towards Anfield for new players this summer.

One of those that was a surprise arrival though is Stewart, who was a hot prospect for the Reds before suffering a serious knee injury in 2021.

Before that, Stewart was a prolific scorer for Liverpool's underage sides and it's clear that Jurgen Klopp has been a fan of the 21-year-old as well, after he handed the striker his senior debut last season in an EFL Cup clash with Derby County.

North End needed strikers though over the summer and ended up landing Stewart - it may be a while though before he is ready for Championship football though, and that is why he ranks low on the list, despite his obvious potential.

6 Liam Millar

Whilst Millar has been playing top flight football in Switzerland for a couple of years now, his goalscoring record for a winger leaves a lot to be desired.

The Canadian attacker came through the ranks at Liverpool and went out on multiple loan stints before landing at Basel in 2021 on a permanent basis, but despite a promising debut campaign where he hit the back of the net 10 times, that figure drastically dropped to just one goal in 46 appearances last season.

Millar, however, does have lightning pace and good dribbling abilities and gives Lowe options when it comes to changing formations during games to something more attacking.

5 Duane Holmes

An experienced Championship midfielder for a number of seasons, Holmes should be in his peak years at the age of 28.

Capable of playing through the middle and out wide, the USA international played 169 times in the last six seasons for Derby and Huddersfield and adds more pace and dribbling ability in the final third, as well as a lot of work rate.

Despite spending two significant portions of last season on the sidelines, there is reason to believe that Holmes will make an impact at Deepdale and he offers something that has been lacking within the squad.

4 Will Keane

Will Keane could be set to leave Wigan in the coming weeks.

Keane barely did much in his first stint at Deepdale in 2015 when on loan from Man United, scoring just two goals - one of those was at Turf Moor in a win against Burnley though, which must count for something.

The striker has matured over the years though, and with Wigan last season, the 30-year-old scored 12 times in the Championship but ended up not surviving the drop to League One.

He appears to be a late bloomer in football and he provides a good option up-front who can also drop deeper into an attacking midfield role and make things happen.

3 Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay arrives at Deepdale on loan from Liverpool with a big reputation, having signed from Aberdeen last summer for £6.5 million.

The Scottish right-back spent much of last season on the sideline though with a knee issue, and that is preventing him from making his North End debut - and it may not happen until later in 2023.

Despite that though, on paper Ramsay is a very exciting addition without the injury and when he is back to fitness he should offer something different on the right flank, although he would first have to battle with Brad Potts for a spot in the starting 11.

2 Mads Frøkjær-Jensen

North End using the overseas market has been long overdue, and with the relaxation of work permit rules in English football, it has allowed Lowe to broaden his horizons.

And the replacement for long-serving Daniel Johnson has come from Denmark in the form of Frøkjær-Jensen.

The 24-year-old joined for a fee of around £1.1 million from Odense, having contributed to 11 goals in the Danish Superliga last season, and he looks to have the profile of a player that could develop into a top Championship attacking midfielder.

1 Milutin Osmajić

PNE's transfer record for nearly 23 years has been the arrival of David Healy from Man United in 2000 for £1.8 million, but that has finally been broken.

When North End were aware they were not going to re-sign Tom Cannon from Everton, they moved quickly to secure the services of powerful Montenegro international Osmajić from La Liga outfit Cadiz.

It has been reported that €2.5 million (£2.15 million) has been splashed out on the 24-year-old, who scored eight times in the Portuguese top flight on loan for Vizela last season and appears to have a unique combination of pace and strength for a big man.

Osmajić could quickly become a cult hero at Deepdale, and there is lots of anticipation to see how he does.