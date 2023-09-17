Plymouth Argyle were dominant during the 2022/23 League One campaign along with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, registering a monster 101 points in total.

Despite this, it was clear that they needed to strengthen their squad ahead of their Championship return considering their loanees departed as well as some of their other first-teamers, including Niall Ennis.

It wasn't so clear how much the Pilgrims would spend during the previous window but funds were made available for Steven Schumacher to strengthen his squad and he will surely be happy with the transfer business they conducted.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Now being given a real chance to remain afloat in the Championship, they will be looking to capitalise on it, but we're focusing on the past in this one as we rank their summer additions based on their reputation at the time they were signed.

10 Lewis Warrington

At 20, Warrington already has a respectable amount of senior experience under his belt, playing for Tranmere Rovers during the 2021/22 season before spending last term at Fleetwood Town, appearing regularly for the Cod Army.

The fact he has been able to continue progressing up the football pyramid fairly quickly has to be respected and Everton will be keeping an eye on his progress.

He will only be able to develop rapidly at Home Park if he wins a decent amount of game time though.

9 Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Kesler-Hayden can be a real attacking threat as a wing-back and you would back him to make an impact in Devon.

It's a shame he didn't manage to get more game time under his belt at Huddersfield Town last season though, because that could have aided his development quite considerably.

He has a second chance to prove his worth in the second tier this season though - and he will want to take this opportunity with both hands.

8 Lewis Gibson

Gibson is a difficult one to judge.

He made a good impact at Fleetwood during his first loan spell away from Everton but he didn't thrive at Reading during the 2020/21 season at centre-back and left-back, failing to do well enough under Veljko Paunovic.

His impact at Sheffield Wednesday was limited because of his lack of appearances before appearing regularly for Bristol Rovers last term, making 31 competitive appearances for the Gas.

If he had made more progress away from Goodison Park, he probably would have been higher up on this list. The fact he has signed permanently is a positive though.

7 Conor Hazard

Hazard didn't make that many appearances for Celtic before moving to Plymouth for an undisclosed fee in the summer - but he has represented Northern Ireland at a senior international level on three occasions and that has to be respected.

He also played in the Europa League last term and the fact he played in this competition may have boosted his chances of earning a move to the Pilgrims.

6 Mustapha Bundu

Bundu may not have been that well-known before his switch to Plymouth but he has shone in the Danish top division before, even though he didn't stand out in the Spanish second tier with FC Andorra last term.

Also playing for some big European teams in the past including Anderlecht and FC Copenhagen, his reputation is good enough for him to be sixth in this list.

5 Julio Pleguezuelo

Pleguezuelo is a name that some EFL fans may recognise - and that's probably because he previously played for Arsenal.

He only made one competitive appearance for the senior team before moving on but he was a semi-regular figure for Eredivisie side FC Twente before making the switch to Home Park in the summer.

His experience with the Dutch team makes him a very respectable figure and a potentially good signing for Schumacher.

4 Luke Cundle

Some may feel it's harsh for Cundle to be this far down the list considering he shone in the second tier for Swansea City last term.

But Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker all made their mark at Plymouth last term and came with a higher reputation to Home Park this summer because of that.

Wolverhampton Wanderers clearly rate Cundle considering they haven't let him go permanently just yet - and you would back him to make contributions in the final third for Plymouth during his time at the club.

3 Finn Azaz

Azaz probably deserves to be higher up this list but Bali Mumba's attacking stats from last season as a wing-back relegates the Aston Villa loanee to number three.

Recording eight goals and nine assists in 34 league appearances during 2022/23 though, Azaz certainly has the potential to be a magnificent player in the second tier.

It's a shame they weren't able to tie him down for the long term because it would be difficult to see him making too much of an impact for Villa now at 23, but the fact they were able to bring him back at all has to be seen as a positive.

2 Bali Mumba

Mumba, along with Morgan Whittaker and Azaz, is another one of last season's loanees and also thrived at Home Park.

Registering six goals and 10 assists last term, he was a real attacking asset at wing-back and it's a bit of a surprise that Norwich City decided to let him go, especially on a permanent basis.

The Canaries' loss is Plymouth's gain though and if he can be a success in the second tier, the Norfolk outfit will surely regret letting him go.

1 Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker has to be number one on this list because he was simply exceptional for the Pilgrims during the first half of last season.

Scoring nine goals and seven assists in just 25 league appearances for them, he played a big part in their promotion even though he was only able to spend half the campaign with them last term.

He was unable to be as much of an asset for Swansea City during the second half of the campaign but that isn't a surprise because he never really managed to get into his rhythm during his time in South Wales.

And the fact he has joined Plymouth permanently is a real bonus for Schumacher's men. He could potentially be sold on for a decent amount in the future.