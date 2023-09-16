Highlights Norwich City have made significant improvements in their squad this summer through shrewd recruitment, bringing in players of good quality.

Some of the new signings, like Kellen Fisher and Ui-jo Hwang, may be considered as players for the future, while others like Borja Sainz and Adam Forshaw bring valuable experience.

The signings of Jack Stacey, Danny Batth, and Ashley Barnes stand out as particularly smart moves, bringing in players with proven ability and experience at the highest levels.

David Wagner has brought better football and good recruitment to Carrow Road.

After last year's pretty disappointing league campaign, Norwich City were looking to bounce back in a big way this year.

Even though their manager, David Wagner, has been in charge since the start of the calendar year, he hadn't been able to implement the style of football that he wanted to play that well.

This summer, though, they've been very shrewd in who they've brought in, and the overall quality of the squad is at a really good level now.

Here is the list of players that the Canaries brought in this summer:

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Well, we're going to rank Norwich's summer signings in order from worst to best, based on said signings when they were first brought in. This list does not take into account performances from this season.

10 Kellen Fisher

The 19-year-old defender is obviously one for the future. Saying that, it is impressive that, last year, he was a mainstay in a Bromley side that got into the National League play-offs.

This lad could be one for Canaries fans to keep their eye on for the future.

9 Ui-jo Hwang

Everybody knows that Hwang was not on the manager's list of players that he wanted to bring in this summer. If it weren't for the injury to Josh Sargent, then this deal would not have been made. He's been brought in purely to bolster the club's attacking numbers.

He does have some European experience under his belt though. The 31-year-old Nottingham Forest loanee represented Olympiacos in the Europa League on a number of occasions.

8 George Long

He's a keeper with plenty of Championship experience, so it was slightly odd for Norwich to bring Long in from Millwall for a fee, when he probably knew he was going to be behind Angus Gunn.

Obviously, City aren't going to complain about having two keepers who started 30+ Championship games last year. It means they have plenty of depth at the position. So it's a decent move by the club.

7 Borja Sainz

Before making the move to Norfolk, the Spaniard had played in his home nation's top two divisions, as well as in the Turkish first division.

It was in Turkey that he started to make a name for himself. He was directly involved in 12 league goals for Giresunpor last season.

Bringing in any player who hasn't had experience of playing in a league with the combined skill and physicality that the Championship has is going to be a bit of a risk. But he's shown real glimpses of quality during his time in mainland Europe.

6 Adam Forshaw

The former Leeds midfielder, like a certain Irishman later in this list, brings Premier League ability. But Forshaw hasn't got the length of experience that the defender has, or the consistent quality.

The 31-year-old was never a mainstay in Leeds' first team due to injury, but he was helpful when needed. These attributes, logically, should translate to a lower division, and be more amplified by the lesser quality of oppositions that he'll have to face.

5 Shane Duffy

This is where the proven players start to come in. Norwich did need to strengthen in most areas, but this was probably the position that they had the most depth in.

With Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley already at the club, they had Championship quality starters, at the minimum, if they didn't sign any other central defenders.

What Duffy does bring that those two don't have is definite Premier League-level quality. He was very impressive just two seasons ago, for Brighton. A very solid acquisition, but he is getting towards the back-end of his career.

4 Christian Fassnacht

Two of his new teammates have decent experience of playing in Europe. Fassnacht, though, is on a different level.

The Swiss international has been a very good, consistent winger in his homeland's top division. He averaged close to 10 goals per season for seven straight league campaigns.

He even has eight Champions League appearances.

However, he hadn't played in a league like the Championship. There wasn't any sort of certainty that he would hit the ground running, and that's why he is where he is on this list.

3 Jack Stacey

The departure of Max Aarons left a hole in the Canaries' team that there hadn't been for a while. That's why bringing in Stacey from the club that signed Aarons was such a good move. It's very much a like-for-like move.

He started around half of AFC Bournemouth's games when they got promoted to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

The 27-year-old brings experience at the two highest levels of football in the country.

2 Danny Batth

When your aspiration is to make it to the Premier League, as Norwich's is, then bringing in a defender that captained his side for most of a season, in which they reached the play-offs, is a great move to make.

He wasn't used in Sunderland's play-off run, but Batth is as proven a Championship centre back as you could get this summer.

1 Ashley Barnes

There are shrewd moves, and then there's this. The Austrian international was seemingly going to be used sporadically by Vincent Kompany for Burnley last season, but he actually played most of their games: 39 to be exact, 22 of which were starts.

Before his former side's relegation, he'd been scoring a solid number of goals every year, for the past eight years, in the Premier League.

Norwich had a couple of young strikers before he arrived. One (Sargent) had shown that he was capable of being a goalscorer at this level. The other (Adam Idah) hadn't proved it.

Barnes is a goalscorer through and through, and this was a great pick-up for Norwich.