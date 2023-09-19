Highlights Millwall made eight signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad for the 2023/24 season.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2022/23, Millwall knew they were in for an important summer window.

Indeed, if the Lions wanted to be competitive in 2023/24, the club could not rest on their laurels, and had to continue to look to strengthen.

As well as keeping hold of their best talent - namely Zian Flemming - they did this, making a total of eight signings either permanently or on loan come the end of the window.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

With that said, below, we have ranked all of the Lions' 2023 summer transfer business, based on the reputation of the player when they arrived at The Den.

Let's get onto the list.

8 Wes Harding

In at number eight on this list comes the signing of Wes Harding, with the right-back joining Millwall on a permanent deal after leaving Rotherham United.

One positive of this deal for Millwall is the fact that they did not pay a transfer fee for his signature, with Harding having been available following the expiry of his contract at Rotherham.

One of the reasons that Harding comes so low on this list, though, is because we question whether or not he was actually needed.

The club loaned in Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Arsenal this summer, too, whom we will discuss later, and Danny McNamara is already at the club.

Harding can play centre-back as well but appears to be down the pecking order in that position as well.

As such, whilst Harding is a solid squad addition, he may not play too much football this season, and therefore we have him at number eight on this list.

7 Ryan Longman

In at number seven on this list, and technically, the second 'worst' bit of business that we feel Millwall did this summer was signing Ryan Longman from Hull City.

That does not mean that we think this was a bad signing, though.

Over his last two seasons at Hull, Longman has racked up some good Championship experience, playing 35 and 37 matches respectively in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old is someone who can play in a variety of positions, therefore he can offer depth in a number of areas.

Indeed, on paper, Longman looks as though he should play plenty of football at The Den this season, with the club's options down the left-hand side looking quite limited.

6 Allan Campbell

Another player to arrive at Millwall on a loan deal this summer was Scottish midfielder Allan Campbell.

The 25-year-old comes in at number six on this list of Millwall's summer arrivals.

Having played a huge role in Luton Town's promotion last season, featuring 42 times in the Championship for the Hatters, you can see why Millwall were keen to snap him up.

Another versatile player in the sense he can sort of player anywhere in the midfield, and that should mean he gets plenty of football at The Den this season.

5 Casper De Norre

This one could prove controversial, but in at number five comes Casper De Norre in our rankings of Millwall's summer transfer business.

Given he has played his football in Belgium we have seen very little of him, therefore, even despite Millwall spending their biggest fee on the player this summer, he only makes fifth in our rankings.

Interestingly, De Norre is another versatile player Rowett has added to his squad this season, able to play as a central midfielder, but also at left-back and left-midfield.

It remains to be seen whether or not he can have the same impact at The Den as someone like Zian Flemming, who the club forked out a similar transfer fee for last summer.

4 Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Into the top half of the list now and in at number four comes Millwall's signing of Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The Lions have signed the promising young full-back on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Norton-Cuffy had two impressive loan spells in the Championship last season, first with Rotherham United and then Coventry City, and he should be a very good player for Millwall this season.

His loan arrival is surely very bad news for someone like Wes Harding, who also featured on this list above, particularly given Norton-Cuffy's attacking style of play and the fact he played at right-wing-back for Coventry last season.

3 Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan is in talks with Millwall, according to reports

What Brooke Norton-Cuffy can offer on the right in terms of an attacking full-back option, Joe Bryan should be able to offer a far more experienced version of it down the left-hand side.

On a free transfer, the 30-year-old was an excellent addition for Millwall this summer, we thought.

With experience of the Premier League and Ligue 1 in recent seasons, it will be fascinating to see what Bryan can bring to Gary Rowett's side.

The defender certainly arrives with a very decent reputation, and having played very little football last season, should have the hunger and desire to succeed and play games that could make him a real asset at Millwall.

2 Matija Sarkic

We're very much nearing the sharp end of this list now and in as Millwall's second best signing of the summer we have goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Sarkic joined the Lions on a permanent transfer from Wolves.

With question marks over George Long, who eventually moved on, Millwall were in need of a keeper, and they've landed a quality replacement with Championship experience.

Sarkic also had other Championship sides sniffing around him as well, so Millwall will be very happy to have pulled this one off.

1 Kevin Nisbet

Last but certainly not least, we have reached number one on the list - Scottish forward Kevin Nisbet.

We believe that ahead of the remainder of the Championship season, he could turn out to be the best bit of business that Millwall did this summer.

Goals are vital in the Championship if you want to be in and around the play-offs and last season, that burden for Millwall was taken on by Zian Flemming.

Nisbet's arrival should ease that burden slightly, with the Scotsman arriving at the club with a decent goal history of his own north of the border.

It will certainly be fascinating to see how that translates to the Championship.