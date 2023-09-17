Highlights Jamie Jones ranks at the bottom of the list of Middlesbrough's summer signings, as he will struggle for minutes as one of three goalkeepers brought in.

Alex Gilbert, a young left-back, may struggle to develop due to being behind other new recruits in the pecking order, but could become a good asset with appropriate game time.

Emmanuel Latte Lath tops the list following his move from Atalanta, as his goalscoring record in Switzerland suggests he can fill the void left by Chuba Akpom.

The summer transfer window slammed shut at the beginning of September, and an array of Championship sides saw their dealings head into the final day.

Middlesbrough finished fourth last season and suffered heartbreak in the play-off semi-final, where they were scalped by Coventry City. So this time around, they will be wanting to finally make their Premier League return.

To try and achieve this, Michael Carrick has bolstered his side by adding twelve new players, but how good have these acquisitions been?

Here at Football League World, we have decided to rank their summer business on their reputation at the time of signing.

12 Jamie Jones

Jamie Jones ranks at the bottom our of list, and it is a struggle to see why he was signed.

The 34-year-old stopper ended a six-year spell at Wigan Athletic before making the switch to Teesside. His experience in the EFL may see him aid Carrick and his coaching staff. However, he is one of three goalkeepers brought in this summer, so will desperately struggle for minutes.

11 Alex Gilbert

Boro have recruited a number of left-backs over the last few months, one of whom is Irish youth international, Alex Gilbert.

The 21-year-old will sit behind a pair of other new recruits in the pecking order and struggle to develop. However, if given appropriate game time, either at the Riverside Stadium or on loan, Gilbert could become a good asset.

10 Tom Glover

Tom Glover is an appropriately named goalkeeper who, like Jones, is likely to watch the majority of Middlesbrough matches from the sidelines this season.

The Australian sits higher on this list than his aging counterpart because he is a solid enough option that can deputise if the number one is to sustain an injury - more on him in a minute.

9 Alex Bangura

From this point forwards, the signings are good, and emphasise the hard work that was done by the recruitment team to scout and eventually bring in a number of exciting talents.

Alex Bangura joined from Dutch outfit Cambuur, where he had been since 2018. The 24-year-old now plies his trade in the North East and could prove to be a useful asset. He will most likely be a second choice, but will provide excellent competition which is needed throughout a gruelling Championship campaign.

8 Sam Silvera

A host of second tier sides were pursuing Sam Silvera, but it was Middlesbrough who eventually secured his services.

The Australian winger was an essential cog in the Central Coast Mariners team that went on an unlikely run to A-League glory. They won their first title in ten years last term and the 22-year-old contributed a total of eight goals and five assists.

At such a young age, Silvera has significant potential, but will need to find a way to adapt to the faster-paced English game.

7 Lukas Engel

Lukas Engel was purchased for a reported £2 million from Danish side, Silkeborg as the window reached its climax.

The 24-year-old has big boots to fill, as Ryan Giles, who performed so well at left-back last season, returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers, before signing permanently for Premier League new boys, Luton Town.

6 Seny Dieng

Seny Dieng penned a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July, and took the number one shirt. At only 28-years-old, the Senegalese international still has time to develop.

He played 121 times for QPR during his three-year stint, and even scored a goal last season. However, he is prone to mistakes and can be a little reckless. Last term, he made three errors that led to goals.

Maybe with a more astute defense in front of him, he will improve, but he still ranks ninth.

5 Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers has significant potential.

The 21-year-old recently made a permanent move away from Manchester City, after embarking on numerous loan adventures to the likes of Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

He might need time to get going in red, but the versatile forward's future is a very bright one.

4 Sam Greenwood

Sam Greenwood arrived on loan as the transfer window entered its final knockings. A lot of late deals are usually rushed across the line as clubs start to panic. However, this one might just be a stroke of genius.

The 21-year-old has plied his trade for Leeds United since 2020, following a move from Arsenal, but minutes hae been sparse. If given regular game time, Carrick could reap the rewards.

3 Rav van den Berg

Young players are tough to judge, but 19-year-old Rav van den Berg looks to be a very shrewd signing.

He has been capped at various Dutch youth levels, and impressed in the country's second division last season. He will not turn into a stalwart overnight, but given time, he could easily become good enough to line up for a Premier League side.

2 Lewis O'Brien

Lewis O'Brien is a difficult one to place. 12 months ago, he would have ranked at the very top of this list after contributing significantly to Huddersfield Town's journey to the play-off final.

However, since moving from the Terriers to Nottingham Forest, who won that final, O'Brien has barely played any football domestically. His desperation for minutes saw him jet to America in March and return in July, albeit having a successful spell with DC United.

Now that he has completed another move to the second tier, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder can experience the same success with Middlesbrough - he ranks highly with his Huddersfield success in mind.

1 Emmanuel Latte Lath

Emmanuel Latte Lath tops this list following his move from Italian giants, Atalanta.

He struggled to break through into their first team, and was sent on various loan spells, the best of which came at St Gallen last season. In Switzerland, the Ivorian striker pounced 16 times in just 34 outings.

A similar record for Middlesbrough would help to fill the void left by Chuba Akpom, who left the club in favour of a move to Ajax.