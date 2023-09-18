Highlights Lincoln City had a successful first season under Mark Kennedy, finishing in 11th place, providing a platform to build on in the upcoming season.

Kennedy was backed in the summer transfer window and was able to bring in nine new players to strengthen the squad.

Each new signing brings their own set of skills and potential, with some needing time to develop, while others have already proven themselves at this level. Walker, in particular, has a reputation for his previous loan spell at Lincoln City.

Lincoln City had a very successful first season under manager Mark Kennedy, as the Imps finished in 11th place.

That has given the Imps a platform to build on in the 2023/24 League One season.

The summer transfer window that has just ended was another opportunity for Kennedy to make changes to his playing squad as he looks to close the gap on the play-off sides. Kennedy was very much backed this summer, and while they didn’t spend much money, he was allowed to bring in nine new players to the club.

There is a real sense around the club that under this regime something can be achieved, and these new signings will be hoping they can have a big part to play.

With nine new signings at the club and the transfer window closed, here at Football League World, we have decided to rank these transfers based on their reputation when they joined the club.

Let’s take a look below…

9 Alistair Smith

Out of the players who joined the Imps this summer, Alistair Smith may be considered the least attractive signing by the club.

He joined the club on a free transfer after two seasons with League Two side Sutton United.

He is a player who has been known to get among the goals but has struggled to do it on a regular basis. So he will probably be joining the club as someone who can strengthen the midfield and give Kennedy another option in that area.

8 Jack Burroughs

Burroughs is another player who has been playing in the academy of a Championship side and has only recently been getting more first-team minutes.

The 22-year-old had a loan spell at Ross County in the 2021/22 season, and while he played 16 times in the league, he failed to score or register an assist.

He then played 12 times in the Championship last season for Coventry, but it now seems they want him to get regular minutes elsewhere this season.

He is a player who can bring a bit of that unpredictability and threat from the wing, but he may still be a little raw and needs time to come good for the Imps.

7 Alex Mitchell

Alex Mitchell has been on the books of Millwall for all of his footballing career but spent most of it in their academy teams.

The defender has had two loan spells at Leyton Orient and St. Johnstone, respectively, and has made himself known.

The 21-year-old played 59 games for the two clubs combined, so he is a player who is getting more minutes under his belt. He joins Lincoln with a bit of uncertainty, as he’s not played at this level before.

He is a player who seems to be highly rated by Millwall but may need some time to become good for Lincoln.

6 Jaden Brown

Jaden Brown started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, but after coming through the ranks, he left to join Huddersfield Town.

He then joined Sheffield Wednesday a few years later, but throughout his career so far, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

He comes with plenty of experience despite only being around first-team football for a few seasons. He arrives at Lincoln with a lot to prove.

5 Reeco Hackett

Reece Hackett has already played for a lot of clubs in his short football career.

The 25-year-old started with Dagenham & Redbridge before earning a move to Charlton Athletic. However, that didn’t seem to work out, and he moved back into non-league football.

But in 2020, he joined Portsmouth and had another chance at EFL football, and this time he was given a chance by the South Coast side.

The winger played quite a lot of games for Pompey, chipping in with goals and assists, but this summer they were willing to part with the attacker.

There may be a few concerns as to why Portsmouth were willing to let him go to a League One rival - Hackett seems like a player with lots of potential, but there may be something just missing as to why Pompey let him go.

4 Lukas Jensen

Jensen has been on the books at Burnley but has spent most of his time at the club on loan at various EFL sides.

He has played for Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley in recent seasons and has performed well. He arrives as a goalkeeper who seems well-equipped for League One while also still having time on his hands to develop even more.

He seems to be a player who has a lot of potential but has just struggled to find the right club that will allow him to play.

3 Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton is a player who came through the academy at Manchester United, but once he knew he needed to move away for regular football, he has played for a few EFL sides.

Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley have so far been his sides, as have loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale while at Manchester United.

The midfielder has proved he is a good player at this level, chipping in with plenty of goals and assists. He joins the Imps as not the most eye-catching signing, but one who could definitely have a positive impact on their season.

2 Jack Vale

Vale is a very promising and exciting addition to Lincoln City this season.

The 22-year-old has been lethal for Blackburn Rovers at academy level and now gets another opportunity to showcase his talents in the EFL.

The forward has been on the fringes of the first team at Blackburn, and it seems they want him to have a season in League One where he can play and be assessed closely.

If provided with chances, Vale could be a real force for the Imps this season and could easily replicate his scoring touch from the youth set-up.

1 Tyler Walker

Out of these new signings, Tyler Walker is probably the player who arrives with the biggest reputation.

Since coming through at Nottingham Forest, the forward has struggled to find a home and has been sent out on loan numerous times before leaving the club.

Walker has had a spell at Lincoln City before, in the 19/20 season. He joined on loan and scored 16 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

So, he arrives as a player who has done it at the club before and, with an arm around his shoulder, could do it once again this season and beyond.