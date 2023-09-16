Highlights Issahaku Fatawu ranks at the bottom due to lack of knowledge and playing time, making him an unknown quantity.

Tom Cannon's impressive loan spell at Preston makes him a promising signing, but he faces tough competition for playing time.

Experienced defender Conor Coady fills a needed position and has shown no drop in quality, adding depth to the squad.

Following their surprise relegation back down to the Championship, Leicester City have seen a lot of comings and goings with their first-team squad.

A number of big names secured moves straight back to the Premier League, bringing in a decent amount of money to the club.

Some of the money has been reinvested in new arrivals as the Foxes look to bounce straight back under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca.

Nine additions were made in total, with five of these being permanent transfers that carry a fee, whilst names such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne and Caglar Soyuncu returned to top-flight football.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Here at Football League World, we have decided to rank the summer signings based on what was first expected of them when they arrived, as opposed to anything we’ve seen of them so far.

9 Issahaku Fatawu

Someone always has to bring up the rear and the man that has drawn that short straw for Leicester City is Issahaku Fatawu.

The main reason for the 19-year-old featuring in ninth on this list is the lack of knowledge there was about him upon arrival and the lack of playing time he has had elsewhere to showcase his abilities.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian managed just 112 league minutes for the Sporting CP first-team across six games last season, so he has to be categorized as an unknown quantity.

8 Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon is certainly a name that fans of the EFL will be much more aware of following his loan spell with Preston North End last term.

In 20 league appearances under Ryan Lowe’s management, Cannon contributed eight goals and an assist as PNE finished 12th in the Championship.

Leicester have spent £7.5 million on the striker and this is certainly a step up for the former Everton man. There is a battle for minutes on the cards under Maresca, given that the trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka are also battling it out for the starting spot up front.

7 Conor Coady

This is a very young list and the experienced head, Conor Coady, is by far the oldest at 30.

He had a rough couple of years of it, first falling out of favour at Wolverhampton Wanderers and then going on loan to a pretty poor Everton side.

There hasn’t been anything blindingly obvious to suggest that this isn't the same player who was deservedly a regular in the England set-up two or three years ago.

As previously mentioned, Soyuncu left the club and the same goes for Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans, making centre-back a position that they certainly needed depth in and Coady can be that at the very least.

6 Yunus Akgun

Winger Yunus Akgun failed to make a major impact with Galatasaray, but prior to that, he was hugely impressive with fellow Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Akgun scored eight and assisted nineaveraged a goal contribution every 154 minutes, which, at 21, is very respectable indeed.

The powers that be at the King Power Stadium clearly targeted that player as opposed to the one who used him sparingly last term, 15 of his 25 appearances coming from the bench for the Super Lig giants.

In general, Akgun is somewhat similar to Fatawu in that the majority of people won’t have ever seen him play, but he is evidence once again that the recruitment has identified exactly what they want to target.

5 Cesare Casadei

Chelsea’s rate of signing youngsters can be looked at in two very different ways, but the Blues spending eight figures on a teenager from Italy isn't something to roll your eyes at.

Cesare Casadei cost Chelsea a lot given his profile and now, after being loaned to Reading last year, he has landed at the King Power.

The Italian represented his nation at the U20 World Cup in the summer and despite them finishing second to Uruguay, he still collected both Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. The latter is, of course, for top-scorer with Casadei scoring seven in seven, including a crucial penalty against England in the round of 16 and the opener in the semi-final success over South Korea.

Maresca will be hopeful that his compatriot can turn his reputation into results when on the field in the blue and white of Leicester.

4 Harry Winks

The most fascinating piece of business done by Leicester, in many ways, has to be the signing of Harry Winks.

Playing for Tottenham Hotspur alone gets your foot in the door, but then he was never really able to kick on in North London.

A loan move to Serie A with Sampdoria proved to be a disaster as they finished rock-bottom of the standings and were subsequently relegated.

Winks’ raw ability would get him closer to the number-one spot on this list, but he represents a sizable investment circa £10 million, not to mention that the midfield wasn’t a place in desperate need of reinforcements when compared to other areas of the pitch.

3 Mads Hermansen

Breaking into the top-three now and with a bronze medal is Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Danny Ward really struggled for Leicester in the Premier League last year to the point that Daniel Iversen took over between the sticks.

Hermansen, who is from the same country as Iversen, is now being tipped as the man with the gloves and represents shrewd business at £6 million. Once again, not only is the price important, but the need for a goalkeeper was certainly required in the off-season.

2 Callum Doyle

Talking of positions of need, with Timothy Castagne being snapped up by Fulham, Luke Thomas joining Sheffield United on loan and Ryan Bertrand’s Leicester contract expiring, the depth at left-back had been decimated by a few foul swoops.

Enter Callum Doyle, who is now on his third loan move away from treble winners Manchester.

He is still just 19 but when he was playing for both Sunderland and Coventry City, Doyle played well beyond his years and received plaudits from left, right and centre.

There is very little doubt that he will go right to the very top, so for Leicester to bring him for the season as they look to bounce straight back to the promised land is the perfect scenario for all relevant parties.

1 Stephy Mavididi

Having sung the praises of Callum Doyle, there is little space to go even higher.

There is enough space to talk about electric winger Stephy Mavididi though, a dribbling monster who did something similar to Jadon Sancho in terms of going abroad at a very young age.

He left England as a teenager and went to Juventus before ending up in France, where he has spent the majority of his career to date, before returning to English shores.

Mavididi averaged 3.2 and 2.8 dribbles per 90 in the last two seasons, with 1.3 and 1.2 of these being successful respectively. The 25-year-old may faulter at times but the key there is that playing in Ligue 1 gave him the confidence to run at defenders directly and try his best to influence the game, something which this Leicester team desperately needs following the departure of Maddison and Barnes.