There was always likely to be something of an "aggressive" approach to the Whites building their squad in the hope of making their latest EFL stint a brief one under the stewardship of Daniel Farke.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Leeds made nine first-team signings to bolster Farke's ranks this summer, and here, we have ranked them from nine to one.

Note: All ratings are at the time of the signing and do NOT take into account performances since joining.

9 Sam Byram: 6.5/10

Starting off with Byram may appear harsh, especially when considering that the 30-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust who has played well so far; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

That injury record has already been added to at Elland Road, and there is a reason Leeds could only hand him an initial one-year deal, due to that inconsistent record, with Byram in need of more match sharpness to prove to be a good signing.

He could, of course, be utilised at right-back but is much more likely to be trusted by Farke in the left-back role. He's played well this season, but cannot rank higher as there were eyebrows raised when the signing was first made, in spite of the low-risk factors of being on a free and a short-term deal, which do add points to the score.

8 Ilia Gruev: 6.5/10

The biggest unknown of the summer, Gruev also came with decent pedigree and reputation, having signed from German top-flight side Werder Bremen.

The fact little is known about him is why he cannot be higher on this list, but at 23, there is plenty of time for him to develop and could prove to be an excellent piece of business longer-term. As it stands, he may find it difficult to get in the first-team, when considering the form of Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray at the base of midfield.

Also, Leeds signed Glen Kamara, which makes the midfield area particularly strong in terms of overall depth for the Whites. Gruev may be more of a squad player to begin with and have to bide his time, whilst £5 million is a considerable outlay for a player without an automatic starting berth, too.

7 Karl Darlow: 7/10

Darlow signing felt, for many, as though it would spell the end of the road for Illan Meslier at Leeds, but it has transpired that the Englishman will be the back-up 'keeper this term, which perhaps would have added points to his score, had that been clear at the time.

Leeds' new goalkeeper may be hoping for more starts to prove his worth as a contender to displace the current first-choice. The price tag for the 32-year-old to sign from Newcastle United makes this a particularly decent signing, when he joined for a fee of approximately £400,000.

Darlow has had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening league games and it is evident Meslier is Farke's number one in goal. However, he makes Leeds' goalkeeping options among the best in the league, even though he was shaky in the cup clash with Salford, as Darlow more than proved his worth last season at this level with Hull City.

6 Jaidon Anthony: 7/10

He is only marked down due to not being at the level of Luis Sinisterra, but as a player operating in the second tier, Anthony has more than proved his worth so far. The score would be higher, if it weren't for the fact it was a loan swap which made Leeds weaker, but that doesn't take away from Anthony's own ability at Championship level.

His second tier record reads as eight goals and seven assists in 50 games, contributing to a goal roughly every three games in the second tier for AFC Bournemouth. However, Leeds are well stocked out wide, so it is not abundantly clear how often Anthony will be deployed from the start.

The 23-year-old offers something different in attack to some of Leeds' other wingers and will be a useful option for Farke in particular games. He is direct and tricky, even if he is not as high quality in terms of output as the Colombian he has replaced.

5 Joe Rodon: 8/10

A seriously good signing for the level, and only marked down due to being a loanee as opposed to a permanent player, Rodon is a quality centre-back at Championship level. The last time he played at this level he excelled under the stewardship of Graham Potter and rightly earnt himself a move to the Premier League.

The ball-playing capabilities of the 25-year-old, paired with Pascal Struijk's, gives Leeds one of the most dominant and progressive pairings in the entire division, and he should was always going to slot straight into Farke's progressive and front-footed style.

The only other reason he could be marked down, is that Leeds lack some speed in their central defensive options, with Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, and Struijk also not particularly mobile. However, Rodon was still a good signing at the time, and should continue to prove that with each passing game.

4 Glen Kamara: 8/10

Kamara is another excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired with Ethan Ampadu, with the pair able to dovetail nicely. Kamara will play as more of a box-to-box midfield presence, and Ampadu will drop deeper to be more of a natural defensive midfielder.

Kamara has an athletic build and is fairly strong, but more than anything is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield, as he is a very capable ball carrier as well. The Finn has recently lost his way at Rangers, but at his best is a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo and dictating from deep.

Kamara also scores highly due to his age, as Ampadu and Shackleton were the oldest midfielders at the club prior to his arrival, at the age of just 23. The 27-year-old adds that experience needed and also helps to rest 17-year-old Archie Gray, who has been relied upon too much for Leeds as an ever-present in the pivot alongside Ampadu so far.

3 Joel Piroe: 8.5/10

Into the top three, and one of Leeds' key signings in Joel Piroe. The Dutchman will score goals wherever he is deployed: be that as a ten or nine, as a centre-forward on the last line or as a secondary-striker attacking the box from deep. He had scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

Also a good age at 24, always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too - it was a signing that made sense. The best ability is availability, but to also have such a potent record in front of goal for that Swansea side made Piroe another must-have for the Whites.

He has already started scoring for Leeds, but should continue to contribute well over the course of the season. Piroe guarantees Leeds a clinical nature in attack, with forwards of that nature being gold dust at any level, meaning he could be the difference maker for Farke's forward line. He also cost around £10 million, which is a snip, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales.

2 Ethan Ampadu: 9/10

In second place is a player who would be considered a 10/10 signing now, when seeing how he's performed so far, but even when he had initially signed, this looked like a very good piece of business on paper, with Ampadu arriving from Chelsea.

It's turned out to be better than that, but a player of his age and experience for an initial fee of just £7 million which could rise to £10 million with performance related add-ons is a terrific coup. It wasn't clear at first if he was being signed as a centre-back or defensive-midfielder, but since then he has proved to be a top class midfield operator at second tier level.

At 22 (at the time of signing), and with over 40 caps for his country, as well as over 100 club appearances out on loan to top-flight clubs, it looked like it would be a good bit of business to help offset the loss of the likes of Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie, Marc Roca, and also Tyler Adams. Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far and Ampadu should retain his spot for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Gruev at the base of midfield.

1 Djed Spence: 9.5/10

In top spot is the Spurs loanee. Spence is clearly the club's best right-back, and also one of the best in the division in his position if his stint on loan with Nottingham Forest is anything to go by. There has been great excitement surrounding his signing, despite it losing some points for only being a loan without an option to buy.

His short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that he should be the club's starting right-back, capable of doing the role of a high and wide right-sided full-back that Farke tends to go with in his system, much like Max Aarons.

The 23-year-old would start for almost every side in the league and is a serious upgrade in terms of quality in the final third, and the recovery speed required by Farke as well. Spence may not be the signing of the summer by the end of the season, with Ampadu likely to take that crown; but at the time he was the quality, profile, and upgrade needed at right-back, hence the high score.