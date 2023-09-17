Highlights Ipswich Town has made seven new signings this summer to add depth and quality to their squad, including players like Cieran Slicker, Dane Scarlett, Omari Hutchinson, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Jack Taylor, and George Hirst.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were widely tipped to be competitive in the second tier following their promotion from League One last season and they have certainly lived up to those expectations so far.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Kieran McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that achieved promotion, but the 37-year-old did bring in seven new signings this summer to add depth and quality to his squad.

As the new arrivals settle in to life at Portman Road, we ranked Ipswich's summer signings.

7 Cieran Slicker

Goalkeeper Slicker joined the Tractor Boys from Manchester City this summer.

Slicker never made a senior appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but he was named on the bench by Pep Guardiola on a number of occasions, while he also spent time out on loan with Rochdale in League Two.

Slicker is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has been called up by Scotland at U21 level, and while he is currently third choice behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, he is certainly one for the future.

6 Dane Scarlett

Striker Scarlett joined Ipswich on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Scarlett spent last season on loan at Portsmouth in League One, but he scored just six goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Pompey and he struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

The 19-year-old is clearly highly rated by his parent club, signing a new contract to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027 before departing on loan, but there are question marks over whether he is ready to make the step up to the Championship.

It will be difficult for Scarlett to get into the team ahead of the likes of George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Freddie Ladapo, but he could be a useful option if he can adapt to the level.

5 Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson arrived at Portman Road on loan from Chelsea in July.

The midfielder made his debut for the Blues as a substitute against Manchester City in January and he will be hoping to impress for the Tractor Boys in the year ahead to force himself into contention for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge when he returns.

His talent is beyond doubt but there are no guarantees he will be as effective as both Chelsea and Ipswich will hope.

It remains to be seen how regularly Hutchinson will feature this term with plenty of competition for places in the attacking areas, but he is an exciting player to have in the squad.

4 Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe joined the Tractor Boys in September following his release by Manchester United.

The defender came through the Red Devils academy and went on to make 37 appearances for the club, spending time out on loan with Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City.

McKenna worked with Tuanzebe during his time as a coach at Old Trafford and he will be hoping to get the best out of the 25-year-old after his career stalled in recent years.

There is no doubt that Tuanzebe can be an excellent defender at Championship level, but there are some concerns over his injury record after he was limited to just five appearances in his loan spell at Stoke last season after making the move to the bet365 Stadium in January.

3 Brandon Williams

Williams was another high-profile addition for Ipswich this summer, joining on loan from Man United in August.

The defender enjoyed his breakthrough season at Old Trafford in the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, but after his game time became limited, he joined Norwich City on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

After returning to United, his minutes remained restricted and his only appearance under Erik ten Hag came as a substitute against Burnley in the EFL Cup in December.

As with Tuanzebe, Williams is a player known to McKenna and it was a coup for Ipswich to land his signature.

Williams faces a challenge to get into the team in his preferred left-back position ahead of Leif Davis, who has established himself as one of the Tractor Boys' key players, but he offers useful versatility with his ability to play at right-back.

The 23-year-old has proven his quality in the top flight previously and if he can rediscover his form, he could be a huge asset for Ipswich.

2 Jack Taylor

Taylor arrived at Portman Road from Peterborough United for a fee of around £1.5 million in June.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Posh last season, scoring an impressive 10 goals and registering six assists in 52 appearances in all competitions as Darren Ferguson's side reached the League One play-offs.

Taylor was one of the standout midfielders in the third tier and he should be able to seamlessly make the step up to the Championship.

The 25-year-old could find it tough to break up the well-established midfield partnership of captain Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo initially, but once he does get into the team, it would be no surprise to see him become a crucial player for the Tractor Boys.

Taylor was a long-term target for McKenna and the fee the club paid for him could look something of a bargain in the years to come.

1 George Hirst

Striker Hirst joined Ipswich permanently from Leicester City this summer after a successful loan spell.

The arrival of Hirst and fellow frontman Broadhead in January proved to be a game-changer for the Tractor Boys' promotion hopes last season, with the pair's goals firing McKenna's side to a return to the Championship.

Hirst scored seven goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances for Ipswich last season and on the early evidence, he will continue to be a threat in the second tier.

The creativity in the Tractor Boys side means Hirst will be provided with plenty of goalscoring opportunities and if he stays fit, he could potentially reach around the 15-goal mark over the course of a full campaign.

At 24 years of age, Hirst will likely develop further under McKenna's expert guidance and in a market where strikers are incredibly expensive, the reported fee in the region of £1.5 million is excellent business from the club.