Liam Rosenior has earned regular praise during his spell in the dugout at Hull City, with many outsiders tipping him as one of the next homegrown managers to progress to a higher level.

The 39-year-old steadied the ship at the MKM Stadium after a hectic opening to the 2022/23 campaign, which saw the Tigers make multiple big reputation transfers in Acun Ilicali's first full window in charge under then head coach Shota Arveladze.

However since his arrival, Rosenior has given a more reserved and methodical approach to proceedings both on the field and off, which has been reflected in this summer's transfer dealings.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

The Tigers have made 11 signings this summer, so let's rank them.

11 Bora Aydinlik

The 18-year-old is the most unknown quantity of all who feature on this list, therefore it's hard to place him any higher, which is also slightly unfair.

Aydinlik has scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for Fenerbache's SK U19 side, before a further three appearances in the reserve squad. His only experiences of first-team football have been as an unused substitute in Europa Conference League games.

Whilst an exciting prospect for the future, whether that may be for Hull or back in Turkey, Aydinlik is very much in the infancy of his career, and at such a young age may take a while to aclimatise to the difference in styles of both countries.

10 Ryan Allsop

This transfer definitely divided opinion within the club's fanbase as the 31-year-old made the switch from Cardiff City late on in the transfer window.

Allsop is someone who Rosenior knows well, having worked together during a troubled time at Derby County, where he kept 9 clean sheets in 30 Championship games, before a further 12 in 43 during his only season in the Welsh capital.

The keeper faces tough competition to oust current number one Matt Ingram but provides more than adequate experience as a number two as a minimum requirement.

9 Xavier Simons

Simons completed his permanent move in the off-season, after showing signs of early promise in the 12 appearances he made in the second half of last season.

The former Chelsea man is definitely rated as a high prospect, having made three appearances in the World Cup for England's U20 squad in the summer. However, it is clear Rosenior feels Simons can develop further before continuing to stake a claim as a regular for the Tigers, having joined Fleetwood Town on loan on Deadline Day.

8 James Furlong

Furlong was one of four late Deadline Day additions to Rosenior's squad, with the boss utilising his connections to previous club Brighton.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium and adds needed depth to Hull's left-back position following the departure of Callum Elder in the summer.

As vice-captain Jacob Greaves continues to impress in this position, Furlong will have to be patient to begin with but he adds to the ever-growing list of youngsters given a chance to progress their careers in East Yorkshire, and is an exciting addition in the long run.

7 Jason Lokilo

The 24-year-old winger featured for six clubs prior to his switch to the MKM Stadium in July, where he will look to settle after being released in July by Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam by mutual consent.

As a result of the long slog presented by the Championship fixture schedule, Lokilo will more than likely receive his fair share of game time despite Rosenior's array of options when it comes to who could feature out wide across the campaign.

His loan spell with Istanbulspor in early 2023 was the best goal return of his career to date with four, and he will look to add to this form throughout the upcoming weeks and months.

6 Tyler Morton

The 20-year-old is someone who, despite being at a young age, provides the Tigers with a different dimension in the middle of the park, as well as previous experience of the level.

Morton featured 46 times for Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers, who finished 8 places and 11 points higher than Hull last term, as well as reaching the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

The England Youth international has already earned rave reviews from his new head coach for his football intelligence after making the loan move from Anfield.

5 Aaron Connolly

Connolly eventually made his move to East Yorkshire permanent in August and will definitely feel that he has a point to prove in this campaign.

The Irishman has been well known by Rosenior for quite some time, again utilising his Brighton connections, and looked to be a shrewd loan addition in January especially after hitting a brace in a 3-0 victory over QPR.

However, this would be as good as it got for Connolly at the MKM, with an innocuous injury at Stoke derailing his progress, as he would miss the remainder of the season with a foot problem and illness.

The fact only an initial one-year deal was laid on the table for the striker in the summer suggests he has a lot of work to do across the campaign if he is to stay in Hull for a prolonged period.

4 Liam Delap

Delap is yet another centre-forward with a point to prove after his loan move from Manchester City was completed in pre-season.

Fans of both Stoke City, where his dad Rory was a cult hero, and Preston North End were left largely underwhelmed last campaign as the 20-year-old endured two frustrating loan spells in the second tier after gaining a reputation within the treble-winners U21's setup, for whom he scored 35 goals in 36 games, as well as scoring on his senior debut for the Blues.

Given Rosenior's reputation of working with young talents, the MKM could be the place where the England youth international fully establishes his senior career and proves people wrong.

3 Ruben Vinagre

Vinagre will look to showcase his previous pedigree at this level to the Tigers faithful, having been a part of the Wolves squad which romped to the Championship title under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo five years ago.

As previously mentioned, Greaves has excelled more often than not in the left-back position under Rosenior, so it will be far from a walkover for Vinagre to slot straight into the starting eleven at the MKM Stadium, but his prior reputation is one which unquestionably echoes the direction chairman Ilicali feels the club is going in.

Vinagre has found game time extremely limited over the last 12 months, making just four appearances for Everton on loan from Sporting CP last season. However, the former Portuguese youth international will hope the step down in division in another loan move from Sporting Lisbon will tell a different story.

The full-back adds further strength in depth to a defence that was breached 61 times last season.

2 Scott Twine

It was no secret that Hull had cast their eye on the mercurial talent of Scott Twine previously but were able to eventually complete a deal to secure his services.

Having opted for a move to last season's Championship champions Burnley, Twine found game time sparse enough in the Championship, and following promotion will look to revitalise his career under Rosenior between now and May.

There is no doubting Twine's ability from dead-ball situations and when on form is a hard man to derail, just ask anybody who saw his stellar performances in an MK Dons shirt, where the midfielder accumulated 33 goal contributions from 47 games in 2021/22.

1 Jaden Philogene

The young winger tops both Hull's signings in terms of value and reputation, having made a £5m move from Aston Villa in the dying embers of the transfer window.

Philogene looked to be part of Unai Emery's plans, having featured in the Premier League Summer Series squad in America throughout pre-season, as well as a substitute cameo on the opening day against Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the pressures of the Championship through previous loan spells with Stoke City and Cardiff City. Last season he scored five goals and added an assist in 39 outings for the Bluebirds, but earned a vast amount of praise from supporters.

The Athletic reported that the deal would include a buyback clause, so the winger has to make a mark very quickly to justify his new employers' hefty fee, and if he was to eventually return to Villa Park with Emery's side looking to progress further.