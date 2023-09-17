Highlights Huddersfield Town made only four new signings in the summer, which may disappoint fans, but these players are determined to have a successful season.

Huddersfield Town weren’t as busy in the transfer market as Neil Warnock or the club's supporters would have liked them to be.

The Terriers came into the new Championship campaign in high spirits after their exploits at the end of last season.

Veteran EFL manager Neil Warnock was brought out of retirement in the 2022/23 season, as Huddersfield needed saving from relegation. As ever, Warnock lived up to the billing and kept the Terriers in the Championship in relative comfort in the end after what was a dire time under the previous regime.

So, there was a little optimism around the place heading into the summer, but it seems from the outside that their summer business didn’t go as expected, or as Warnock expected.

The club only made four new additions in the summer, but while that may have disappointed the Huddersfield fans, these new signings will be doing all they can to make it a successful season for the club.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

4 Tom Edwards

Edwards is a player who showed in the early parts of his football career that he has the potential to be very good, but has recently gone missing.

The defender was first given his first-team chances at Stoke when the club was in the Premier League, and he was someone who impressed and looked to have the ability to be part of their defence for years to come.

He continued playing in the Championship in Stoke’s first season at the club, but he soon started to lose his place as injuries occurred and competition appeared.

Since the 2020/21 season, Edwards has been on loan at Fleetwood Town, New York Red Bulls, and Barnsley. He has played games for all these sides, but it was noticeable that he didn’t play as many in his spells at Fleetwood and Barnsley.

So he arrives at Huddersfield as a player who is looking to build his reputation back up in the EFL and prove to his parent club that he is still good enough at this level. His performances in League One when he has played don’t seem to be a concern, but it may worry fans that he has struggled in recent times to do it in England’s second tier.

3 Chris Maxwell

Chris Maxwell joined Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after three years at Blackpool Football Club.

Since starting his career at Wrexham, Maxwell has played for a number of different clubs throughout his career. The goalkeeper was relatively unknown in the early parts of his football career, but it seems that as he’s got older, he has become more and more important for the club he is playing for.

Maxwell became a firm fixture at Fleetwood, and that earned him his move to Preston North End, but as he lost his place at the club, he moved to Scotland to join Hibernian on loan.

He left Hibs and signed for Blackpool after a season, and his tough spell with the Scottish side continued with the Seasiders.

But in the 2020/21 season, Maxwell became Blackpool’s number one and was crucial in the club’s promotion to the Championship. He’s just had two very good spells as Blackpool’s goalkeeper in England’s second tier and now joins Huddersfield as a very good option in goal, bolstering that area of the pitch.

2 Delano Burgzorg

On this list of new signings, Delano Burgzorg is probably relatively unknown to many Huddersfield supporters.

The Dutch winger joins the club on a season-long loan from German side FSV. Mainz 05. Burgzorg comes in second place because he seems to be a player who can make that bit of difference in the final third.

Throughout his career, the 24-year-old has played for a lot of clubs, and while he hasn’t been prolific in terms of goals or assists, he seems to be someone who does have talent but just needs to develop more.

Burgzorg is very versatile, as he can operate as a number nine, a right winger, and behind the striker, but it seems left-wing is his more natural position and the one he has produced the best numbers in.

The 24-year-old's best numbers in a single season to this day were in the 2018/19 Eredivisie season, where he scored five goals and collected three assists alongside them.

Warnock will want players who can be prolific and make a real difference, and while he still needs to improve his game, there seems to be a player there who could really flourish under the right circumstances.

1 Ben Wiles

The experienced EFL midfielder tops Huddersfield’s list of new signings, as he is a player who has been performing in the Championship and League One for a while now.

The 24-year-old has only played for Rotherham United in the EFL, and since breaking into the team in the 2017/18 season, Wiles has gone on to become better and better as the seasons have progressed.

There have been numerous times that Wiles has been linked with a move away from the New York Stadium, but this summer it finally happened, and the Terriers got ahead of the other interested sides.

Huddersfield have been needing to add some more quality to their midfield and, in Wiles, they have got a player who can play deep and protect the defence, but also someone who can contribute at the other end of the pitch.

Last season, Wiles scored two goals and provided a single assist for the Millers, but the season before, when Rotherham earned promotion from League One, Wiles netted eight times and registered seven assists.

He joins the club as a player who is well known in the league and, whilst still being very young, can become a real force for the club this season and for many more seasons to come.