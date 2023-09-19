Highlights Derby County's transfer business this summer has been focused on strengthening their squad for another promotion push after narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

While some signings like Josh Vickers and Conor Washington may not have excited fans, they still add depth and familiarity to the team.

Standout signings include Joe Ward, Curtis Nelson, and Callum Elder, who bring experience, quality, and depth to key positions in the squad. These signings have been highly rated and should have a significant impact on the team's performance.

Derby County remain a League One club for their second successive year following a seventh-placed finish under Paul Warne last season and will be hoping their transfer business this summer can turn their fortunes around.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs during League One final day in 2022/23, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday enough to see them drop out of the top six.

Failure to return to the second tier at the first time of asking has certainly impacted their plans this summer, although despite missing out on the possibility of promotion, things seem to be on the up for Derby, and optimism surrounds the club.

The Rams have seen the likes of Richard Stearman, James Chester, Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, Krystian Bielik, and Jason Knight head for the exit door this summer.

However, they have also been busy with incomings as well, and have signed Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Martyn Waghorn, and Tyrese Fornah, amongst others to strengthen their hand for another promotion push.

Derby made 11 first-team signings to bolster Warne's ranks this summer, and here, we have ranked them from 11 to one.

Note: All ratings are at the time of the signing and do NOT take into account performances since joining.

11 Josh Vickers: 5/10

Vickers wasn’t a signing to get all that excited about, as he is the backup ‘keeper and arrived from Rotherham United - Warne’s former side.

Signing him on a three-year deal and free transfer means it doesn’t get a low score, but he’s unlikely to be utilised all that often unless Joe Wildsmith sustains an injury.

10 Conor Washington: 6/10

Had he been a free agent, much like many of the players on this list, Washington would rank highly. However, spending money on a 31-year-old who’s never been clinical was a bit of a strange one.

He adds points for his relationship with Warne, with the Derby boss knowing exactly what he’s getting with the forward in terms of work rate and application.

9 Tyreece John-Jules: 7/10

There’s evidently talent in John-Jules’ boots, but that wasn’t seen consistently enough with Ipswich Town last season.

The scoring here could be made to look silly come the end of the season, but three league goals in 17 outings didn’t get fans excited at the time, no matter how good the 22-year-old has been at youth level for Arsenal.

8 Martyn Waghorn: 7/10

On face value, Waghorn looked like a decent pick-up at the time, to bolster Warne’s attacking ranks. However, at 33, with no resale value, and just three goals in the last three seasons, it wasn’t clear what level he would be at for Derby.

Since then, the goals have been flowing, which would see his score rise; but at the time of the signing, it appeared to be a short-term free transfer addition to simply add an extra body to Derby’s attacking unit.

7 Sonny Bradley 8/10

James Chester, Curtis Davies, and Richard Stearman's departures made it obvious that central defensive additions were needed this summer for the Rams.

Bradley signing on a free helped to improve Derby’s pool of options, whilst also offsetting the loss of vast experience and leadership, to a degree. He’s had shaky moments since signing, but on the whole it appeared to be a smart piece of recruitment at the time.

6 Elliot Embleton: 8/10

Embleton has experience of getting out of this division previously with Sunderland, whilst he also adds another creative attacking option to Derby’s ranks.

However, it’s only a loan, so Embleton’s positioning in this list is capped somewhat. He should add more invention and the ability to score from range to their midfield, though. Good signing.

5 Callum Elder: 8.5/10

Elder ticks a lot of boxes: signing a peak-age player, who has gained promotion from the division before, for free, in a position that needed strengthening.

However, he is 28, so there is a fairly short-term feel to this one; albeit, Elder is at the sort of level needed to get out of League One and his experience should be key.

4 Tyrese Fornah: 8.5/10

Fornah is the right sort of player Derby should be looking to recruit more of, as a pre-peak addition with plenty of upside and potential, but who has also played to a good level.

His loans to Plymouth Argyle and Reading have given the midfielder decent experience at both second and third tier level, whilst the 24-year-old is still able to improve. The only aspect that marks him down, is that he signed a two-year deal at Pride Park.

3 Kane Wilson: 8.5/10

Another player with plenty of upside in terms of resale value and profitability in the coming years, Wilson was signed from Bristol City this summer, not long after the 23-year-old was named League Two player of the season for 2021/22.

He has the potential to be among the best players in his position in the league and also suits Warne's system perfectly. Wilson signed a two-year deal, so like Fornah, he is marked down a touch.

2 Curtis Nelson: 9/10

Nelson also helped to replace many of the central defensive options that departed Derby this summer, with the commanding 30-year-old an extremely experienced operator at both Championship and League One level for the likes of Oxford United, Cardiff City, and Blackpool.

What sets him apart from Bradley, is that he has perhaps been more impressive in spells during his career, and is a shade younger, making this a really strong addition to Warne's ranks this summer.

1 Joe Ward: 10/10

Ticks every box needed: a peak-age player in an area that was needed at the time, whilst also weakening a rival for promotion, who is also versatile enough to play as a winger or wing-back, too.

However, he was also signed on a free, making the signing even more impressive, as there was also competition from the Championship as well at the time. Ward appeared to be the best signing of the summer, on face value, and one that came in instantly as one of Derby’s better players.