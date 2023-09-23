Bristol Rovers avoided relegation from League One last season and stayed up fairly comfortably in the end.

It has been an eventual few years for the club, not least from the manager Joey Barton.

They have seen the likes of Harry Anderson and Ryan Loft move on to pastures new over the summer and were certainly busy in the transfer window themselves, adding a whopping 12 new faces to the squad.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

Here at Football League World, we have decided to rank all of the new Bristol Rovers signings based solely on the criteria of what was expected of them upon arrival.

12 James Wilson

Starting things at the centre of defence with a 34-year-old James Wilson.

He is one of three players to arrive at Rovers in his position and whilst he may boast experience, the age is certainly an issue.

Wilson was a part of Steven Schumacher’s title-winning Plymouth Argyle and whilst at times he was a useful member of the squad, he was also prone to a mistake in high-pressure situations.

11 George Friend

From one player coming to the end of their career to another with former Middlesbrough man George Friend.

The defender can certainly bring a lot of invaluable qualities off of the field but at 35, he can’t have much left in his legs.

This is a fairly risk-free transfer, as he joined from Birmingham City with no fee being attached, but it is still a little baffling.

10 Matt Hall

At the other end of the spectrum is 20-year-old goalkeeper Matt Hall.

Hall is one of the two shot-stoppers to arrive at the Memorial Stadium and is surely more of a player for the future than anything else.

Not that this is bad business but don’t expect to see him playing regularly in the next year or two.

9 Jack Hunt

The third EFL stalwart to feature on this list already is another defender in the form of Jack Hunt.

He made over 100 league appearances for Bristol City as well as enjoying promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season in his second stint at Hillsborough.

Hunt will be able to perform on the field in the here and now more so than Friend and Wilson but it remains the signing of an older player either way.

8 Tristan Crama

Rovers don’t seem keen on anyone in the middle of their career with Tristan Crama being the second very young player to feature.

Crama arrives on loan from Brentford and the Premier League club are known for their expert recruitment, something which will fill his new fanbase with hope.

7 Lamare Bogarde

Crama is 21 and then Lamare Bogarde is even younger at just 19.

This is another loan signing with the Dutchman being a new addition in midfield, joining from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Bogarde spent the second half of last season under Joey Barton at the club and so this renewed interest from the manager of the Gas points to him having performed well for them.

6 Matthew Cox

Matthew Cox is the first man to break into the top half of this list and he is the other new arrival in between the sticks.

Cox isn't just the second goalkeeper on this list but he is also the second Brentford loanee on this list with Rovers clearly utilising the market of Premier League youngsters looking for regular football.

The 20-year-old Englishman is likely to be fighting for the starting spot with the older and more experienced James Belshaw.

5 Jevani Brown

The signing of Jevani Brown is one that has been met with a lot of criticism from fans of various clubs due to his off-field issues.

When discussing footballing ability, Brown is very capable but this transfer will always be marred by the circumstances surrounding it.

4 Connor Taylor

Connor Taylor is unique in that he is the only player on this list to have cost the Bristol Rovers hierarchy a fee.

£300k is the figure that the League One club have parted with to secure the services of Taylor.

As someone born in Stoke-on-Trent, it would have been quite something to break through in the Stoke City academy but it just never really materialised for him there.

Interestingly enough, he was on loan at his new employers in the 2021/22 season, making 42 League Two appearances for a total of nearly 3,600 minutes.

3 Ryan Woods

We are now on to the podium and the bronze medal goes to defensive midfielder Ryan Woods.

The 29-year-old joins on loan from Hull City for the season and comes from good stock having also played for Brentford before as well.

If he can hit the ground running and strike up a good partnership with Bogarde then he will be a force to be reckoned with.

2 Luke Thomas

Aaron Collins remaining at the Memorial Stadium was quite the coup for Barton and co. and now he can be well complimented with Luke Thomas occupying the other flank.

Goals are something they need with there being an over reliance on the aforementioned Collins last term and Thomas may well provide that.

Taylor wasn’t the only player on loan at Rovers in the 2021/22 season with Thomas there as well and now both of them have returned.

1 Harvey Vale

Finally, then to yet another loanee and a highly rated one at that, Harvey Vale.

He graduated from the infamous Cobham academy at Chelsea but hasn’t made anything more than a couple of cup appearances for the Blues to date.

Hull City was the loan destination for Vale last season and that didn’t go exactly to plan so he will be playing with a point to prove this time around.