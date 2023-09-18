Highlights Blackpool made 11 signings this summer to strengthen their team and compete at the top end of the division once again.

Blackpool have brought in 11 signings this summer in hopes of an instant return to the Championship.

A two-year stint in the second tier drew to a close last term, the Tangerines five points adrift as they finished in 23rd place after safely evading the drop the year prior.

Neil Critchley has been busy not just bolstering the worst defence in the Championship last season but in all areas of the pitch to ensure his side are competing at the top end of the division once again.

Blackpool - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Matthew Pennington Shrewsbury Town Permanent Tashan Oakley-Boothe Stoke City Permanent Albie Morgan Charlton Athletic Permanent Kylian Kouassi Sutton United Permanent Mackenzie Chapman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kyle Jospeh Swansea City Permanent Oliver Norburn Peterborough United Permanent Richard O'Donnell Rochdale Permanent Karamoko Dembele Stade Brestois Loan Jensen Weir Brighton Loan Jordan Rhodes Huddersfield Town Loan

With a long season ahead, we take a look at Blackpool’s summer business and how we think that could impact their objectives for the long campaign ahead.

11 Mackenzie Chapman

The 20-year-old shot-stopper arrives following the expiration of his contract at Bolton B to bring competition in between the sticks.

A product of the Oldham Athletic academy, Chapman joined Oxford United in 2021, moving on loan to non-league sides Banbury United and St Ives Town before making the switch to Greater Manchester back in October.

One potentially for the future, it is unlikely the new goalkeeper will get much game time with the more senior Daniel Grimshaw and Richard O’Donnell above him in the pecking order.

10 Tashan Oakley-Boothe

A promising prospect coming out of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Oakley-Boothe made the step-up to the senior level with Stoke City in 2020.

He made two Championship appearances in his first six months at the club before going on to make three starts in 16 second-tier outings for the Potters, recording back-to-back bottom-half finishes.

Spending the last year of his contract on loan at Lincoln City, he was unable to stake his claim as a first-team regular for the Imps, starting just six League One fixtures.

A talented midfielder, he joins a team already well-stocked in his position and may find regular game time hard to come by once again.

9 Richard O’Donnell

The experienced goalkeeper provides added competition in between the sticks, coming off the back of a positive season, winning Rochdale’s Supporter of the Year award last term despite suffering relegation.

The 34-year-old boasts a wealth of experience at EFL level, amassing more than 400 league appearances for the likes of Walsall, Bradford City and Northampton Town.

O’Donnell will likely be a vocal figure behind the scenes whilst deputising for Daniel Grimshaw - the former Sheffield Wednesday product most likely to feature in the EFL Trophy and various cup outings over the course of the campaign.

8 Kylian Kouassi

An exciting young forward, Kouassi has built up his goalscoring experience in non-league for the likes of Hampton & Richmond Borough and Chesham United before cementing his place at parent club Sutton United.

The 20-year-old made five League Two starts last game in a total of 36 outings, scoring two goals, including a winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town.

One for the future, he will likely feature in the EFL Trophy to continue his development with hopes of pushing the other forwards for minutes as the season progresses.

7 Karamoko Dembele

Dembele has been a familiar name for several years now after featuring for Celtic's under-20s side at just 13.

Now 20-years-old himself, the former England youth international failed to break into the first-team, playing just eight Scottish Premiership games in four seasons.

A change of scenery in order, the young winger joined French side Brest in 2022 in hopes of continuing his development, playing 15 Ligue 1 fixtures.

While an exciting loan signing for Blackpool as a player not afraid to take on his man, drag the ball up the field and create moments of magic, a lack of senior experience makes for an intriguing move as he looks for consistent minutes to build his productivity in the final third.

6 Kyle Joseph

With Jerry Yates moving to South Wales, Joseph went the other way, signing a long-term contract from Swansea City.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his best season in front of goal last term with regular game time proving fruitful.

The former Wigan Athletic forward scored nine goals in 37 League One outings for Oxford United last term.

An exciting option for the future, the absence of Jerry Yates’ goals will be a big miss for the Seasiders with Joseph and co. needing to step up to the plate.

5 Albie Morgan

A product of the Charlton academy, Morgan is no stranger to the challenges of League One football.

The 23-year-old has featured in more than 100 league affairs for the Addicks and will bring composure and his wide range of passing to the Blackpool eleven.

A technically gifted player, Morgan will be a useful asset to play in the midfield areas, but faces tough competition for minutes and will need to build consistent performances to retain his position.

4 Matthew Pennington

Following the departure of Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley, on top of the side’s defensive woes last season, a quality central-defender was a crucial piece of business for the Tangerines.

Pennington certainly fulfils the criteria with a wealth of experience in the second and third tier.

The Everton academy graduate enjoyed Championship loan moves to Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull City before settling in Shropshire.

Joining on an initial loan, the 28-year-old went on to play more than 100 times for Shrewsbury Town over the course of the past three seasons.

After winning Salop’s Players’ Player of the Year accolade last season, Pennington arrives in top form with high praise and will certainly be a valued addition to the Blackpool backline.

3 Jordan Rhodes

A goalscoring menace of the early 2010s, there have not been many better forwards to grace the Championship.

Rhodes scored 145 league goals across the second and third tier for both Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers in six seasons, including a 35-goal return in the Terriers' 2011/12 promotion campaign.

Hitting double-figures for seven consecutive seasons, it is a feat the former Brentford forward has failed to replicate in recent years, with a personal best of seven league goals from his latest moves to Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, as well as his Huddersfield return.

While hardly inspiring numbers, the 33-year-old will bring experience to the frontline, supporting the likes of Joseph and Kouassi, and will likely benefit from the drop-down to the third tier. A goalscorer at heart, if his fellow Tangerines can provide him with the service, it is fair to say he could be the main source of goals going forward.

2 Jensen Weir

While coming off the back of relegation with Morecambe, Weir was a shining light for the Shrimps, with his attacking brilliance from midfield proving to be an influential asset.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee scored ten league goals while providing five assists, demonstrating his ability in the final third - something which Blackpool desperately need to share the goalscoring responsibility, as well as providing opportunities for Rhodes and co. to threaten.

Into his third loan spell away from the south coast, the 21-year-old will only improve as he continues to hone his craft and bring a new attacking dimension to the Tangerines midfield.

1 Ollie Norburn

While exciting, creative signings are all well and good, Blackpool's promotion dreams will not go far without leadership and experience.

Norburn, meanwhile, fits the description to a tee; a tenacious midfielder with a wealth of experience at this level, playing more than 100 League One matches for Shrewsbury Town and Peterborough United, while recording 36 second-tier appearances for the latter.

The 30-year-old comes in and takes the captain's armband and will be eager to lead his side to an instant return to the Championship.