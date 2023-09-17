Highlights Blackburn Rovers made seven new signings in the 2023 summer transfer window to address key areas in the squad.

James Hill's loan signing provides central defensive reinforcements, although his lack of experience may be a concern.

Signing Semir Telalovic as a long-term asset shows the club's intent, despite questions about his level of experience.

The 2023 summer transfer window certainly proved to be an eventful one for Blackburn Rovers.

Following a seventh place finish in the Championship in Jon Dahl Tomasson's first campaign in charge last season, in which they only missed out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference, the club went into the market with some clear priorities to address.

However, speculation around the impact of new regulations on foreign investment imposed by the Indian government on club owners Venkys, and the potential knock-on effects on Tomasson's position at the club given his clear ambitions, meant this was a transfer window that felt dominated by uncertainty.

Even so, there was some considerable business done at Ewood Park, before the window closed on the 1st September.

While ten first-team options left the club over the summer, either permanently, on loan, or with their own loan deals at Ewood Park expiring, there were seven new players added to Tomasson's senior options for the club.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Whether that will be enough to ensure Blackburn can once again mount a push for the top six spots this season, remains to be seen.

Here though, we're focusing on those incomings that did get done, by ranking the seven players signed by the club, in terms of how good a piece of business they look to have been for Blackburn.

So why not take a look at our picks, and see if you agree with our rankings here?!

7 James Hill

Following the departures of Daniel Ayala and Ashley Phillips over the course of the summer, Blackburn found themselves in desperate need of some central defensive reinforcements, which they would get the day before deadline day, with the loan signing of James Hill from Bournemouth.

There can be no denying that the addition of Hill fills a void in the side that needs to be filled, and the former Hearts loanee is a defender who looks to possess plenty of promise for his future career.

However, at 21-years-old, he does not really bring with him the experience Blackburn appeared to be looking for in this position, and the fact this is only a loan deal, means there is little prospect of at least developing him as a long-term option in this position at Ewood Park.

6 Semir Telalovic

Blackburn finally got the centre forward many at the club had been crying out for throughout the summer on deadline day, with the signing of Semir Telalovic from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchegladbach.

While that will be a relief, the fact Telalovic has made just a handful of appearances at a higher level than the fourth-tier of German football - where he has been playing for Monchengladbach's B-Team - may raise some worrying questions about where he can make the step-up.

Even so, there can be no denying that the 23-year-old's goalscoring record at that level is at least very encouraging, while the fact he was signed for a fee on a long-term deal, does at least show intent from the club, and potentially make him more of an asset in the years to come.

5 Andrew Moran

In what appears to have been a deal that was somewhat drawn out over the course of the summer, Moran joined Blackburn on a season-long loan from another Premier League side, Brighton, late in August.

The 19-year-old's ability to play on either wing or in the number ten role should make him an asset over the course of the campaign, while his record at Under 21 level for both Brighton and the Republic of Ireland is also encouraging.

Again though, the fact that this is a loan deal rather than a long-term one may be disappointing for Rovers looking beyond this season, although it is hard to imagine Brighton would have let such a promising player go permanently this summer.

4 Leopold Wahlstedt

Blackburn needed a new goalkeeper this summer after selling Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town, and they got one with the signing of Leopold Wahlstedt from Norwegian side Odd.

Highly rated within Scandinavia, the 24-year-old is someone who does seem to fit the mould of a Tomasson side, with Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealing he had been a long-term target for Blackburn.

The fact, therefore, that they were able to get this deal done, and pay a fee to do so, despite Brondby reportedly also being keen on his services, suggests this could prove to be a rather good piece of business for Blackburn.

3 Niall Ennis

Ennis was Blackburn's first signing of the summer transfer window, arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Plymouth Argyle.

Having helped fire the Pilgrims to the League One title last season, the goals and assists that Ennis is capable of providing could be vital for a Rovers side needing more firepower after the exits of the likes of Ben Brereton and Bradley Dack.

Although he may not have been in the Championship, Ennis does have a decent amount of experience of providing that already in the Football League, so on a four-year deal, the attacker could prove to be a very useful signing for the club.

2 Sondre Tronstad

Blackburn missed out on a central midfielder when they badly needed one back in January with the infamous Lewis O'Brien saga, and so the departures of Tyler Morton and later John Buckley, from Ewood Park over the course of the summer, meant signing someone in that position looked vital.

That is something they ultimately managed to do relatively early in the window, with the signing of Sondre Tronstad, who joined on a free transfer following his departure from Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem.

The 28-year-old brings with him some much-needed experience for the squad - of top-flight and Europa League football no less - and having secured his services on a permanent deal without paying a fee, this does seem like another smart piece of business for Blackburn.

1 Arnor Sigurdsson

Although he may have arrived carrying an injury, winger Arnor Sigurdsson still feels like a standout signing for Blackburn in this window, having joined on an initial one-year deal after again pausing his contract with CSKA Moscow.

The Iceland international has a huge amount of top-flight and Champions League pedigree, including a goal against Barcelona, so there is a strong expectation he can bring a much-needed attacking spark to Blackburn's attack.

Indeed, with Rovers having lost their top scorer from the last two seasons with the departure of Brereton, the fact Sigurdsson can play the left-wing role often taken by the Chile international, suggests he is going to have a key part to play. Meanwhile, with his contract at CSKA Moscow set to expire next summer, Rovers may have put themselves in a strong position to secure a potentially big asset on a long-term deal for free in the near future, which may make this an incredibly smart move.