Highlights Birmingham City has made quality signings in all areas of the pitch during the transfer window, reinforcing their hopes of a Premier League return.

The club has been in a decade of mediocrity since returning to the Championship, but their new ownership has brought renewed optimism.

A strong summer transfer window has fans dreaming about what could be achieved this term.

Birmingham City were busy this window and brought in quality in all areas of the pitch.

A new era under new ownership has been well received by the St. Andrew’s faithful as hopes of a Premier League return appear to be more of a reality than they have been for some time.

Following the highs of the 2011 League Cup glory, it has been a decade of mediocrity for Birmingham since returning to the Championship.

Blues enter their 13th consecutive season in the second tier, the last seven of which have seen the side languish in the bottom half of the division.

The latest of which saw John Eustace’s side record a 17th-place finish, nine points clear of the drop despite expectations the Second City outfit would finish in the bottom three.

With sights set further up the table this campaign, Blues have been active in the transfer window to reinforce their newly-found play-off hopes.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

With 12 new - or returning - faces through the doors this summer, we rank all their deals based on their reputation at the time of signing.

12 Oliver Burke

An electric attacking option, Burke’s recent spells have left a lot to the imagination.

The Werder Bremen loanee played 15 times in the Bundesliga last term, making just one start as he went on to score twice.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed previous spells in England with Sheffield United and Millwall following a big-money move to West Bromwich Albion in 2017 for a reported £15 million fee - a move which saw him play just 20 times in the league for the Baggies.

Burke, however, will be hoping a move back to the Midlands will be more productive, using his pace and energy to get in behind and terrorise Championship defences.

11 Keshi Anderson

A creative force in the EFL, Anderson was a valued component in Blackpool’s return season in the Championship, playing 32 times and registering eight goal contributions in the second tier.

The experienced winger, who has enjoyed previous spells at Swindon Town, Northampton Town and Bolton Wanderers, played just nine times for the Tangerines last term but seemingly impressed for Blues during his pre-season trial.

The 28-year-old registered two assists in three outings and has since signed a one-year deal with the club - a low risk, attacking asset to bolster Eustace’s forward options.

10 Cody Drameh

Drameh offers versatility across both full-back slots but may struggle for regular game time due to top competition on either side.

The Leeds United loanee is no stranger to the challenges of Championship football, beneficial loan spells at Luton Town and Cardiff City putting him in good stead for another full season in the second tier.

Competition at Elland Road, meanwhile, put the 21-year-old’s chances of minutes in jeopardy but will need to fight his way to the top of the pecking order so as to not fall into the same situation in the Second City.

9 Koji Miyoshi

The Japanese international is set for his first taste of English football this season after joining from Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

The attacking midfielder comes off the back of a title-winning season with the Great Old after four seasons in Europe, while winning two leagues back in his homeland earlier in his career.

Registering two goal contributions in ten league outings last campaign, Miyoshi will likely be a key component in linking up the midfield and attacking departments for the new-look frontline to thrive off.

8 Tyler Roberts

The West Bromwich Albion academy graduate has been an attacking and creative presence in his four seasons at Elland Road.

The Welsh international scored nine goals and nine assists in more than 100 league appearances for the Whites while spending last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers, scoring three times.

The 24-year-old offers a long-term option and versatility in both the midfield and attacking departments - a vital attribute in a relatively small squad - however, there will likely be concerns over his recent injury woes in what is an otherwise solid piece of business from Blues.

7 Jay Stansfield

With just Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz the only outright forwards at St. Andrew’s following the conclusion of last season, Stansfield not only adds depth but a different dynamic to the frontline.

The Fulham forward joins on a season-long loan following a sterling display in his debut professional campaign with Exeter City, scoring nine goals and seven assists in League One.

The 20-year-old demonstrated his all-around link-up play and ability to score from a range of attacking positions, while bringing energy and hunger - and hopefully goals - to a revitalised Blues attack.

6 Lee Buchanan

The talented full-back returns to the Midlands following a year-long hiatus with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

The 22-year-old registered two starts in 21 appearances for the River Islanders while boasting a wealth of experience for Derby County, playing 70 times for the Rams in the second tier.

While a quality addition in its own right, Buchanan is the perfect solution to Blues’ lack of depth and quality at left-back and will likely hold down the position for many years to come after signing a five-year contract.

5 Emmanuel Aiwu

A young central defender, Aiwu arrives with much anticipation and expectation to bolster the Blues backline.

At just 22, Aiwu boasts impressive experience across the continent, playing more than 100 times for Austrian top-flight side Admira Wacker and Rapid Wien after establishing himself as a mainstay for the former at just 18 years old.

Having featured in both the Europa and Europa Conference League, he spent the duration of last season in Italy with Serie A side Cremonese, playing 23 times as La Cremo were condemned to the dropped.

A fascinating example of overseas business, Aiwu is another youthful option with Blues looking for immediate improvements who can establish themselves as regulars for years to come.

4 Siriki Dembele

Dembele arrives as one of, if not the most, exciting arrival for Blues this summer.

The tricky winger proves a challenge for any Championship defender, driving at opponents with pace with the desire to beat his man on every occasion.

While game time has been limited for both AFC Bournemouth and on his recent loan to Ligue 1 outfit Auxerre, the 24-year-old was a livewire for former club Peterborough United. Dembele registered 26 goals and 23 assists for Posh, including ten goals and 11 assists in their promotion campaign from League One in 2021.

At his core a footballing entertainer, the winger will be hoping to be more productive in the final third than what he has shown in recent seasons, supplying the likes of Jutkiewicz and Stansfield for the all-important goals.

3 Ethan Laird

For a reported fee of just £750,000, Laird could prove to be one of the signings of the Championship if he lives up to his potential.

The Manchester United academy graduate has enjoyed a plethora of EFL loan spells in recent years, working his way up the footballing pyramid with MK Dons, Swansea City, Bournemouth and most recently, Queens Park Rangers.

The right-back has subsequently registered more than 80 appearances in the second and third tier and offers energy and pace down the flank for Birmingham while a disciplined, defensive force down the other end.

2 Krystian Bielik

The first of two returning fan favourites, the Polish international is a colossal unit in front of the Blues backline, exuding a robust resilience for the players and supporters to thrive off of.

The former Arsenal man joined on a season-long loan from Derby County last term, where he had played 48 league matches, only to go on and play another 35 times in the famous royal blue - six seasons on from his initial loan spell at St. Andrew’s.

Back on a permanent deal, his composure on the ball and aerial dominance will be crucial in keeping Blues’ shape and physicality in the centre of the park.

1 Dion Sanderson

Back for a third time, the defensive powerhouse returns on a permanent deal from Wolves and immediately slots back into the heart of the defence.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed previous spells at Cardiff City, Sunderland and QPR, played 46 times in his initial spells at the club, including 31 league appearances last term, while his commanding presence and leadership qualities have led to Eustace’s decision to appoint him as captain for the season.

Sanderson encapsulates the new direction the club is headed in and is another in a long list of young yet established Championship assets as Birmingham aim for a hopeful promotion push.