A lot of focus at Barnsley in the summer was probably on those that departed the club.

This is because there were some high-profile departures at Oakwell, with the likes of Harry Isted and Bobby Thomas departing on the expiration of their loan contracts.

However, the departures didn't stop there and that isn't a massive surprise considering they failed to get themselves back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Mads Juel Andersen left the club to sign for Premier League outfit Luton Town, Bradley Collins took the step up to the second tier to play for Coventry City and Liam Kitching also joined him, with James Norwood opting to head down the English football pyramid instead.

With some of these departures in mind, the Tykes needed to bring in quite a few players to compensate for that and ensure they had enough depth.

Barnsley - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Max Watters Cardiff City Permanent Mael de Gevigney Mimes Olympique Permanent Sam Cosgrove Birmingham City Permanent Ben Killip Hartlepool Permanent Andy Dallas Solihull Moors Permanent Kacper Lopata Woking Permanent Kyran Lofthouse Woking Permanent Corey O'Keeffe Forest Green Rovers Permanent Liam Roberts Middlesbrough Loan Jamie McCart Rotherham United Loan Owen Dodgson Burnley Loan John McAtee Luton Town Loan

Thankfully for Neill Collins, quite a few fresh faces came through the door in the summer. We have ranked them based on their reputation at the time of their arrival.

12 Kyran Lofthouse

Lofthouse is another player who dropped down the pyramid along with Lopata and, like the former Poland youth international, he played for Woking before his switch to Oakwell.

Signing a three-year deal with the option of a fourth in the summer, the Tykes clearly see him as a potential player for the future and he may even be able to make an impact for the first team this term.

11 Kacper Lopata

Lopata previously spent time at Sheffield United and he will be regretting the fact he never made a full first-team breakthrough, especially with Paul Heckingbottom operating with three centre-backs.

However, the fact he dropped down the English football pyramid and played for Woking at a senior level was probably key in earning him a move back to Yorkshire and he will be happy with the fact he's currently playing in the third tier, even if he wanted to operate at a higher level in the future.

10 Ben Killip

Killip made a respectable number of League Two appearances during the past couple of seasons for Hartlepool United.

Unfortunately for him, he hasn't played at a very high level during his career and will be ruing the fact he didn't make an impact at a first-team level for Norwich City during the early stages of his career.

But he now gets the chance to prove his worth in the third tier.

9 Owen Dodgson

He appeared regularly for Rochdale during the second half of last season on loan from Burnley.

And at 20, the fact he's still with the Clarets is promising because there's still a chance he could make an impact at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany doesn't have too many options at left-back, with Ian Maatsen leaving and the Lancashire side failing to bring in a natural replacement - and Dodgson could take advantage of that next year if the Clarets don't address this area in January.

8 Mael de Gevigney

De Gevigney isn't the most recognisable name to English fans, but he should be given a lot of respect - because he already has a decent amount of experience under his belt at 23 - previously plying his trade for Versailles and Nimes.

Making 31 appearances in the French second tier, that isn't a bad thing to have on his CV and he will be hoping to cope with the demands of England's third tier.

7 Andrew Dallas

Dallas is high up on this list because he shone in non-league as a prolific striker and was linked with some big sides in the summer including Sheffield Wednesday.

Cheltenham Town and Wigan Athletic were also linked, but he made the move to the Tykes and will be hoping to force his way past the likes of Max Watters and Sam Cosgrove in the pecking order.

6 Corey O'Keeffe

Like Nicky Cadden and Kane Wilson in the past, O'Keefe thrived out wide at Forest Green Rovers and this allowed him to remain in League One.

Establishing himself as an assists king in the past couple of seasons, he earned himself a switch to the Tykes and the South Yorkshire side will be hoping he can make a similar impact this term.

5 John McAtee

Recording 20 goals and four assists for Grimsby Town during his time there, he did enough to earn himself a switch to Luton Town, who are now in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether he can thrive at Oakwell - but the Hatters clearly like him enough not to let him go permanently just yet.

4 Liam Roberts

Roberts was a real success at Northampton Town before his move to Middlesbrough, with his performances for the Cobblers earning him this switch to the Riverside Stadium.

Unfortunately, Seny Dieng, Tom Glover and Jamie Jones are ahead of him in the pecking order on Teesside and he will need to use this season to put himself in the shop window with his deal expiring next summer.

3 Max Watters

​​​​​​​Watters' experience in the second tier allows him to claim a high place on this list, as well as his prolific goalscoring form for Crawley Town in the past, scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances for the club before his move to Cardiff City.

He didn't manage to thrive with the Bluebirds but will be hoping to kickstart his career at Oakwell after making his move to South Yorkshire permanent.

2 Jamie McCart

​​​​​​​McCart finds himself high up on this list not just because of his second-tier experience with Rotherham United - but also because of the fact he previously played regularly for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

With the amount of experience he has on his CV, he should be a very useful player to have at Oakwell and the fact he hasn't had to move far from Rotherham should have made it easier for him to settle in.

1 Sam Cosgrove

​​​​​​​Striker Cosgrove has to come at the top of this list after playing a part in guiding Plymouth Argyle to the second tier last term.

Registering 12 goals in 40 competitive appearances for the Pilgrims, he finally showed why Birmingham City decided to lure him south of the border and he could be a real asset for the Tykes this term.