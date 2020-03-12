Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘All he cares about’, ‘Wouldn’t take too much notice’ – These Bristol City fans react to Lee Johnson’s Jude Bellingham claim

Published

13 mins ago

on

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has claimed that the Robins have a great chance of producing a Jude Bellingham-type player due to the strength of their academy system, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club. 

16-year-old Bellingham has turned heads with his impressive performances for Birmingham City this season and has been linked to some big clubs.

The midfielder has made 42 appearances, scoring four times and contributing two assists, and has reportedly drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Robins have got some exciting homegrown players coming through at the moment, with the likes of Taylor Moore, Antoine Semenyo, and Max O’Leary all having come from the academy in recent years.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, Johnson talked up the youth setup at the South West club and namechecked Bellingham.

He said: “We’re doing the right thing. It’s as simple as that. Because there are good people at the football club and we’re doing the right things and the culture is good.

“And it’ll get even better when the training ground is done. Because that gives me and my staff the ability to start drip-feeding in to 15- and 16-year-olds to get them ready.

“For me there is a great chance of [Jude] Bellingham coming through at this type of club.”

Johnson’s claim has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club, many of whom took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

