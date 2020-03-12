‘All he cares about’, ‘Wouldn’t take too much notice’ – These Bristol City fans react to Lee Johnson’s Jude Bellingham claim

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has claimed that the Robins have a great chance of producing a Jude Bellingham-type player due to the strength of their academy system, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club.

16-year-old Bellingham has turned heads with his impressive performances for Birmingham City this season and has been linked to some big clubs.

The midfielder has made 42 appearances, scoring four times and contributing two assists, and has reportedly drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Robins have got some exciting homegrown players coming through at the moment, with the likes of Taylor Moore, Antoine Semenyo, and Max O’Leary all having come from the academy in recent years.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, Johnson talked up the youth setup at the South West club and namechecked Bellingham.

He said: “We’re doing the right thing. It’s as simple as that. Because there are good people at the football club and we’re doing the right things and the culture is good.

“And it’ll get even better when the training ground is done. Because that gives me and my staff the ability to start drip-feeding in to 15- and 16-year-olds to get them ready.

“For me there is a great chance of [Jude] Bellingham coming through at this type of club.”

Johnson's claim has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club

Read the reaction of Robins supporters here:

Now hes just got to actually play some of them! 🤦‍♂️ — Nick Day (@nickday1980) March 11, 2020

it no pathway through as it’s blocked mostly by his dud signings — Darren Jones (@Darjones111) March 11, 2020

How many get regular first team minutes? — Adam (@adamrobins0n1) March 11, 2020

We will only do that if any of them are actually used in the first team 🤪 — Pete Hinton (@petehinton8) March 11, 2020

That’s all being well Lee but you need it make sure these youngsters we produce do it for us not the bloody clubs we loan them too🤔 — Mike Thomas (@Shireboy1959) March 11, 2020

Never understood why didn’t get a role in the youth set up as thats all he cares about — pepper1234 (@kieran19962) March 11, 2020

I wouldn’t take too much notice of anything he says tbh..⏱⏱⏱ pic.twitter.com/DKcisJ6fm6 — Lee Callow (@callow_lee) March 11, 2020