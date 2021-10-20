‘All good’, ‘Bench is so bad’ – These West Brom fans react as XI named for Swansea City game

West Brom will look to close the gap on leaders Bournemouth when they take on Swansea City tonight.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 One change. Jayson Molumby comes in for his full debut after impressing on Friday. Alex Mowatt misses out through injury. IntouchGames Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 20, 2021

Valerien Ismael’s men have enjoyed a fine season so far, with the side currently second in the Championship ahead of the trip to Wales.

They will be expecting a tough game against the Swans, who go into the fixture on the back of a confidence boosting thrashing of rivals Cardiff City.

And, Albion will have to do without the influential Alex Mowatt, as he failed to make the squad following an injury picked up in the 1-0 win over Birmingham last time out. Jayson Molumby has come in for the left-footer in the only change.

Elsewhere, Jordan Hugill remains on the bench, whilst injury has prevented Grady Diangana from making the trip.

Overall, the fans are excited to see Molumby start, although many were concerned at the lack of quality on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Our bench is so bad 🤣🤣 — W I L L ©️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wbawwwiiillll) October 20, 2021

Why no attackers on bench — luis turton (@luis_turton) October 20, 2021

Good team💪 — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) October 20, 2021

Weak bench man — Arjun SK (@ArjunKang5) October 20, 2021

All good for me. Hope Molomby has a good game. We need a decent player in midfield to back up Livermore and Mowatt, we all need to rest our bad foot sometimes.

Upfront I think that’s a decent 3 to start — Ian Dickinson (@Ianfatbudgie) October 20, 2021

With Mowatt and Grady out still, the team pretty much picks itself. Excited to see what Molumby can do for a full 90 minutes and I’m excited to see if Grant can really build on his good form, but Swansea have me nervous I can’t lie https://t.co/jFiNsDBInq — Ronan Thompson (@RonanTJourno) October 20, 2021