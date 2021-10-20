Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘All good’, ‘Bench is so bad’ – These West Brom fans react as XI named for Swansea City game

West Brom will look to close the gap on leaders Bournemouth when they take on Swansea City tonight.

Valerien Ismael’s men have enjoyed a fine season so far, with the side currently second in the Championship ahead of the trip to Wales.

They will be expecting a tough game against the Swans, who go into the fixture on the back of a confidence boosting thrashing of rivals Cardiff City.

And, Albion will have to do without the influential Alex Mowatt, as he failed to make the squad following an injury picked up in the 1-0 win over Birmingham last time out. Jayson Molumby has come in for the left-footer in the only change.

Elsewhere, Jordan Hugill remains on the bench, whilst injury has prevented Grady Diangana from making the trip.

Overall, the fans are excited to see Molumby start, although many were concerned at the lack of quality on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


