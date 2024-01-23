Highlights Coventry City's strong form and upcoming fixtures against top teams gives them the opportunity to influence the top-two race in the Championship.

Coventry have the fourth-best defensive record in the league and has improved their performance against top teams.

While Coventry may not be in contention for automatic promotion, their results could affect the teams vying for a top-two finish.

While Coventry City will have play-off ambitions of their own, they may have a huge say on who will be automatically promoted to the Premier League this season.

Mark Robins' side moved back into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, thanks to two goals from defender, Ben Sheaf.

The Sky Blues are currently unbeaten in their last nine games in the league, but remain 15 points adrift of the automatic promotion places. However, they could still have their say on who will finish in the top two this season.

Coventry City could dictate top-two race

While we are still quite a way from the business end of the season, the race for automatic promotion and the play-offs looks like it could go right down to the wire.

In terms of the play-offs, only six points separate Coventry in sixth place, and Cardiff City in 14th. The automatic promotion race, meanwhile, has seen Southampton and Leeds United start to put serious pressure on Ipswich Town.

It's unclear as to how close Robins' side may be to the top two come the end of the season, but they have the possibility to decide who is automatically promoted to the Premier League, and who has to settle for the play-offs, when it comes to their April schedule.

They start the month with a home game against Cardiff City, before entertaining Leeds at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Following that, they face Southampton away from home before welcoming Ipswich to the West Midlands, with a derby fixture against Birmingham City sandwiched in between.

It could prove to be a pivotal month not only for the Sky Blues, but for those with aspirations of reaching the top flight. If the top-four continue on their current trajectory, Southampton, Ipswich and Leeds should all be in with a shout of the top-two heading into the penultimate month of the season, and who handles Coventry best might just come out on top of that almighty tussle for second-place behind Leicester City.

Coventry have it in them to turn over top clubs

Following their play-off final heartbreak last season, Coventry have hit form at the right time to try and rectify their defeat to Luton Town at Wembley.

Currently, the Sky Blues are the third-placed in-form side behind only Leicester and Southampton, while also having the fourth-best defensive record in the Championship - only West Brom, Leeds and Leicester have conceded fewer goals.

They currently have five more points than at this point last campaign, and their record against the top teams in the division has improved since the end of last year.

Against the current top five in the table, they have managed five points from their six games against them, most recently beating Leicester 3-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Their current nine-game unbeaten run has seen them draw against both Southampton and Leeds. They have already been beaten by Ipswich and West Brom earlier in the season; the loss to Ipswich their last and defeat to the Baggies all the way back in October.

Of course, staying on their own current trajectory could mean that, come April, a series of positive results could catapult Coventry into automatic promotion contention. However, the far more likely outcome is that they are looking to grasp hold of a place in the top-six at that point, which will inevitably impact what's going on directly above them in the table.