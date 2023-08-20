Highlights Salford City offers the cheapest season ticket in League Two at £180, making them an affordable option for fans.

One of the most exciting League Two seasons in history is well under way.

It promises to be one of the most eagerly contested campaigns to date with 24 teams battling it out for promotion and EFL survival.

We can expect many twists and turns over the next nine months before four teams climb into League One, and two more drop into the National League.

But how much will it cost you to take in the drama as it unfolds?

Here, we list all 24 League Two teams in order from who offers the cheapest season ticket to the one with the most expensive starting price for an adult ticket.

24 Salford City - £180

After four successive top-seven finishes in League Two, Salford will hope this is the season that culminates in another promotion.

One of the more exciting teams in the league, they are also the cheapest to watch as it would cost you between £180 and £250 to purchase a season ticket at the Peninsula Stadium.

23 Accrington Stanley - £239

Accrington are back in League Two after suffering their first relegation in John Coleman’s 22 years in charge last season.

Coleman will be seeking an immediate response at Crown Ground, where season tickets are priced between £239 and £285.

22 Crawley Town - £255

Embarking on their ninth successive season in League Two, Crawley narrowly survived relegation from the EFL last term.

To ensure that does not happen this time around, the Red Devils will need everyone behind them at the Broadfield Stadium, where it will cost supporters between £255 and £289 to watch the entire campaign.

21 Doncaster Rovers - £275

Set for their second straight season back in League Two, Doncaster will want to improve on last year’s 18th-place finish.

And with Grant McCann back in charge, there is a generally positive vibe around the Eco-Power Stadium, where fans can watch their team all season for anything between £275 and £345.

20 Notts County - £299

The Magpies secured their EFL return in dramatic fashion in May after beating Chesterfield in the National League play-off final on penalties.

After four years outside the top four divisions, supporters will be eager to make up for lost time and must pay between £299 and £374 for a season ticket at Meadow Lane.

19 Bradford City - £300

Bradford narrowly missed out on promotion to League One after a four-year absence last term, losing to Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals.

Mark Hughes will desperately want to take the Bantams the extra steps this season at Valley Parade, where fans across the board must pay £300 for a season ticket.

18 Mansfield Town - £315

Meanwhile, Mansfield agonisingly missed out on the play-offs by a single goal last season, culminating in an 11th straight League Two campaign.

For Stags supporters wanting to watch their entire season at the One Call Stadium, it will cost between £315 and £395.

17 Morecambe - £319

Following relegation last season and concerns regarding ownership, Morecambe potentially face an uncertain campaign.

Nevertheless, Shrimps fans will be cheering their team on at the Mazuma Stadium, where there is a £150 difference in season ticket prices between £319 and £469.

16 Newport County - £337

This is Newport’s 11th straight season in League Two, where they finished 15th last term.

The Exiles are offering season ticket holders a fixed price at Rodney Parade of £337 to cheer on their team for the year.

15 Gillingham - £340

A change in ownership has given Gillingham cause for optimism heading into their second season back in League Two.

Although, there is a wide range when it comes to season ticket prices, with Priestfield regulars having to fork out between £340 and £450.

14 Wrexham - £340

One of the big stories in the EFL this season surrounds the return of Hollywood-backed Wrexham after 15 years away.

It promises to be another blockbuster season at the Racecourse Ground, where it will cost supporters between £340 and £374 to take in the entire campaign.

13 Barrow - £345

Barrow are another of the clubs to offer season tickets at fixed prices this term.

After two successive relegation-threatened campaigns, the Bluebirds finished ninth last year and supporters must pay £345 to see how their team fares this time around.

12 Swindon Town - £350

It could cost you just £5 more to watch Swindon throughout their third consecutive League Two campaign.

The Robins finished 10th last term, and it will cost fans between £350 and £400 to see if they can better that finish this year.

11 Sutton United - £359

After selling several key players, it will be interesting to see how Sutton’s third straight League Two season pans out.

The U’s are charging supporters between £359 and £449 for a season ticket at the VBS Community Stadium.

10 Harrogate Town - £365

After recording finishes of 17th, 19th and 19th in their first three EFL seasons, Harrogate will be eager to steer well clear of any relegation threat this term.

Sulphurites supporters must pay between £365 and £395 to cheer on their side at the EnviroVent Stadium in 2023-24.

9 AFC Wimbledon - £375

Wimbledon very nearly suffered a second consecutive relegation last season, eventually finishing 21st in League Two.

The Dons will want no such problems this time around, though fans must fork out between £375 and £550 to secure their seat at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

8 Crewe Alexandra - £380

While Wimbledon’s prices range just under £200, Crewe have opted for a level playing field for their second year back in League Two.

The Railwaymen finished 13th last term, and it will cost £380 to see how they get on at the Mornflake Stadium this time around.

7 Colchester United - £385

Colchester will be eager for a vast improvement on last season’s 20th-place finish.

U’s supporters wanting to watch their team at the JobServe Community Stadium must pay between £385 and £488 to do so for the campaign.

6 Milton Keynes Dons - £386.40

Like rivals Wimbledon, the season ticket prices offered by MK Dons fluctuate significantly.

Indeed, it will cost anything between £386.40 and £579.60 – the most expensive price in the league – for fans watching their team attempt to secure an immediate return to League One at Stadium MK.

5 Forest Green Rovers - £391

Forest Green are also trying to bounce back from League Two at the first time of asking.

But unlike MK Dons, the Green offer just a single price for season tickets to supporters at £391.