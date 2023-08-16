Highlights League Two matches saw a total of 32 goals across 12 games last weekend, providing fans with plenty of excitement and drama.

The biggest crowd of the weekend was at Valley Parade, where Bradford City claimed their first win, with 17,177 supporters in attendance.

League Two continued last weekend with supporters enjoying 32 goals across 12 matches.

Notts County were involved in a five-goal thriller in their first home EFL match in four years, while Newport County built on their Carabao Cup exploits by putting four past Doncaster Rovers.

Three teams maintained their perfect starts to the season, while four were left still searching for their first point of the campaign.

But how many supporters were there to witness the drama as it unfolded?

Well, here is a full list of every single attendance in League Two from last weekend (August 12th/13th) from the game with the fewest spectators to the one with the most, as per Fan Banter.

12 Harrogate Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers – 2,050

Just over 2,000 spectators were at the EnviroVent Stadium, where Forest Green claimed their first league win away from home in just over a year.

The Green had begun their season with back-to-back defeats, but David Horseman’s side stopped the rot when Matt Stevens headed the only goal early in the second half.

11 Salford City 1-1 Crawley Town – 2,255

A slightly bigger crowd watched two teams maintain their unbeaten starts to the League Two season.

Both started their campaigns with a victory and clean sheet, though Salford’s defence was breached five minutes before half-time when Luke Garbutt put through his own net.

But the hosts responded shortly after the restart, Conor McAleny’s second goal in as many games earning them a share of the spoils.

10 Barrow 2-1 Sutton United – 3,003

Meanwhile, just over 3,000 spectators were at Holker Street for a showdown between two more sides that enjoyed winning starts to the season.

Despite losing the in-form Harry Smith, who was red-carded after just 13 minutes for an off-the-ball incident, Sutton took the lead later in the first half through Lee Angol.

But two home debutants turned the contest on its head later on. Emile Acquah drilled home the equaliser in the 79th minute, before Jamie Proctor secured a second straight 2-1 victory for Barrow three minutes later.

9 Newport County 4-0 Doncaster Rovers – 3,989

By contrast, a very one-sided affair ensued at Rodney Parade, where just under 4,000 fans were present.

They saw Newport – fresh from stunning League One side Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup first round – go 3-0 up after just 21 minutes through Seb Palmer-Houlden, Will Evans and a Richard Wood own-goal.

Evans drilled home his second just after the break to round off a resounding victory.

8 Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers – 5,831

Tranmere also suffered their second successive League Two defeat in front of over 5,500 spectators at Stadium MK.

There, Mohamed Eisa continued his rich vein of form with his early header making it six goals from his last seven appearances.

And despite a scare when Luke Norris struck the crossbar in the second half, the hosts held on to make it back-to-back victories.

7 Walsall 2-1 Stockport County – 6,008

Last year’s play-off finalists, Stockport were punished for wasted opportunities at Bescot Stadium, where just over 6,000 fans turned out.

Although they were on the back foot early on, Walsall took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Danny Johnson, while Aramide Oteh sealed the points 11 minutes from time.

Ryan Rydel grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Stockport.

6 Gillingham 1-0 Accrington Stanley – 6,489

Just under 6,500 people were at Priestfield to see Gillingham build on their impressive Carabao Cup scalp in midweek.

Neil Harris’ men, who ousted Championship side Southampton, ensured they started the season with three straight wins thanks to Ashley Nadesan’s first league goal for the Gills.

5 Mansfield Town 3-0 Morecambe – 6,695

A slightly larger crowd were treated to a dominant display by Mansfield at the One Call Stadium, where the hosts registered a whopping 27 shots on goal.

One of those saw Lucas Akins put the hosts in front for the second game running when he headed in shortly before half-time.

Davis Keilor-Dunn made it three goals in two matches with a fine individual effort, before Akins’ calm penalty late on earned the Stags their first win of the campaign.

4 AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wrexham – 8,584

Just over 8,500 fans were at the Cherry Red Records Stadium to see Wrexham claim their first point back in the EFL.

Elliot Lee gave the visitors a 22nd-minute lead which they maintained when Ali Al-Hamadi saw a penalty saved for a second straight week – Ben Foster denying the former Swansea City forward.

However, James Tilley was not to be denied from the spot, the former Crawley Town man equalising with his first goal for the Dons nine minutes from time.

3 Swindon Town 2-2 Crewe Alexandra – 9,022

Meanwhile, over 9,000 people were at the County Ground, where Crewe recovered from a 2-0 deficit to claim a point for the second week in succession.

Debutant Udoka Godwin-Malife headed Swindon in front before substitute Jake Young doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half.

But just like they did last week, Crewe hit back – Zac Williams’ long-range strike halving the deficit, before Rio Adebisi headed in the equaliser five minutes from time.

2 Notts County 3-2 Grimsby Town – 12,950

A five-figure crowd took in an entertaining five-goal thriller at Meadow Lane, where County played their first home EFL game in four years.

Thumped 5-1 at Sutton United on their League Two return, the Magpies trailed twice to Danny Rose and Harry Clifton.

But the hosts responded each time through John Bostock, who scored his first EFL goal in just under 13 years, and Jodi Jones, before Danny Crowley completed the turnaround when he headed in the winner.

1 Bradford City 2-1 Colchester United – 17,177

The biggest League Two crowd of the weekend was registered at Valley Parade, where Bradford claimed their first win of the campaign.

Last year’s play-off semi-finalists fell behind in the ninth minute when sloppy play at the back was punished by Colchester’s Joe Taylor.

However, they hit back with Clarke Odour equalising just before half-time, and then setting up Alex Pattinson for the winning goal – and his second in as many games.