Highlights Fleetwood Town vs Cambridge United had the smallest attendance in League One with 3,316 fans, but the stadium was close to full capacity.

Wigan Athletic had the largest attendance of the weekend, with over 10,000 supporters watching their 2-1 victory over Northampton Town at the DW Stadium.

The second weekend of League One football supplied yet another sensational series of action to supporters.

From Bolton’s 3-0 rout over Cheltenham to Wigan’s enthralling 2-1 victory over Northampton and everything in between, the division was typically full of drama as every match was played out across Saturday afternoon.

But just how were those matches attended?

Here, FLW will be answering that question as we rank every single home attendance in League One from this weekend (August 12th/13th) from 12 all the way down to 1, via Fan Banter.

12 Fleetwood Town 0-2 Cambridge United – 3,316

The smallest stadium in League One was close to full capacity as Fleetwood lost 2-0 to a stubborn Cambridge side.

Fleetwood entered the game at Highbury Stadium looking to build upon their 1-1 draw with Carlisle the previous weekend, as Scott Brown’s side once again dominated possession.

However, this did not result in any significant chances for Fleetwood. Cambridge would make Brown’s side rue their lack of creativity as they were clinical with their chances against Fleetwood, with goals from Paul Digby and Gassan Ahadme.

11 Stevenage 2-0 Shrewsbury Town – 3,962

The Lamex Stadium was over half full as Stevenage continued their perfect start to their League One campaign.

Confidence appeared high within Steve Evans' side following their impressive victory in the EFL Cup against Championship side Watford midweek. Stevenage created a vast number of chances as they comfortably beat an ineffective Shrewsbury team.

10 Cheltenham Town 0-3 Bolton Wanderers – 4,898

Bolton continued their amazing start to the season as they were in free-scoring form as they visited The Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Cheltenham's supporters will be incredibly disappointed that they offered little resistance against Bolton, as Ian Evatt’s side completely dominated the fixture. The match was over by half-time following a brace from Dion Charles and Liam Smith slotting the ball into his own goal.

9 Burton Albion 0-3 Derby County – 6,410

The Pirelli Stadium was close to full capacity as Derby sold out their ticket allocation for the match.

Derby got their season underway with an impressive and comfortable victory over Burton, as it was another day to forget for Dino Maamria’s team. The island of Ireland was key to the Rams victory, as Irish internationals James Collins and Conor Hourihane scored before Northern Irish international Conor Washington finished the scoring in their 3-0 victory.

8 Exeter City 0-0 Blackpool – 7,340

It was a rather dull affair in Devon at St. James’ Park, as both sides had little in the way of shots on target.

Neil Critchley will be disappointed with his team’s performance but will realise it is a vital point in Blackpool’s campaign to achieve promotion back to the Championship following their relegation last season. Exeter's fans would have expected a better display following their impressive 3-0 victory over Wycombe the previous weekend.

7 Lincoln City 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers – 7,543

A similar figure of supporters walked through the turnstiles as Wycombe suffered their second consecutive 3-0 league defeat as they travelled to face Lincoln.

Wycombe will rue missing a gilt-edged chance in the first half, as it seemed to be the catalyst for Lincoln to dominate proceedings. Danny Mândroiu was involved in everything Lincoln did well, as the former Shamrock Rovers player got assists for goals scored by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Teddy Bishop before wrapping up proceedings with a goal of his own.

6 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Barnsley – 7,929

The Memorial Stadium did not play host to another memorable game for Barnsley following their 7-0 victory over Port Vale the previous weekend.

Bristol Rovers secured their second 1-1 draw of the season as Scott Sinclair salvaged a draw for the Pirates when he equalised in the 81st minute of the game following an early goal for Barnsley from Nicky Cadden.

5 Oxford United 1-0 Carlisle United – 7,964

Only marginally more faces were in attendance to watch the showdown between Oxford and Carlisle at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford managed to secure their first victory of the season thanks to a Mark Harris strike. Carlisle will be disappointed that they failed to test the Oxford keeper even once, as their supporters had nothing to cheer about on their long journey home to Cumbria.

4 Leyton Orient 0-4 Portsmouth – 8,372

Brisbane Road was close to full capacity, with many of the Leyton Orient fans probably wishing they had stayed at home as they witnessed a clinical display from Portsmouth.

Orient are still waiting to score their first goal of the season, as they were soundly beaten 4-0 by Portsmouth following their 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic the previous weekend. Portsmouth are seemingly in free-scoring form as they beat Forest Green Rovers 3-1 in the EFL Cup, and now with this four-goal victory over the London club,

3 Port Vale 1-0 Reading – 8,789

Reading, a club recently in turmoil, had further pain inflicted on them as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.

Port Vale were able to bounce back from their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Barnsley on the opening weekend of the season with this victory over the Royals. However, Reading will have a lot of regrets from the defeat, as Andy Carroll missed a first-half penalty before Ben Garrity got a huge slice of luck as his shot was deflected over the hapless Reading goalkeeper.

2 Peterborough United 1-0 Charlton Athletic – 9,100

Both sides will have ambitions to achieve promotion this season, with an early advantage in this race going to Peterborough as they beat Charlton 1-0 in this exciting encounter.

Peterborough scored their goal on the stroke of half-time as they pounced on an error by Charlton player Panutche Camará, allowing Hector Kyprianou to apply the required finish. Charlton were unlucky not to find an equaliser, as they came agonisingly close to doing so twice in the second half.

1 Wigan Athletic 2-1 Northampton Town – 10,095

No League One ground over the weekend accommodated more supporters than the DW Stadium, with the attendance being the only one to surpass the 10,000 benchmark.

Wigan look set to make a march towards the promotion places. Shaun Maloney has the Latics playing entertaining football, with his side creating chances at will against Northampton. Northampton took the lead in the game through Sam Hoskins in the first half, but Maloney rallied the troops as his side staged a comeback after the interval to secure their second victory of the season with goals from Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman.