Highlights Rotherham vs Blackburn drew a large crowd of 10,828 to a packed ASSEAL New York Stadium, with both teams fighting hard for a 2-2 draw.

Bristol City snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Millwall in front of 18,905 fans, claiming all three points in the 94th minute thanks to Matty James.

The St Mary's Stadium saw the highest attendance of the weekend with 30,113 fans witnessing a thrilling 4-4 draw between Southampton and Norwich, including a last-minute penalty by Adam Armstrong.

The second weekend of Championship football supplied yet another sensational series of action to supporters.

From the chaotic 4-4 draw between Southampton and Norwich to Coventry's 3-0 rout over Middlesbrough and everything inbetween, the division was typically full of drama as every match was played out across Saturday afternoon.

But, just how were those matches attended?

Here, FLW will be answering that question as we analyse every single attendance in the Championship from this weekend from 12th all the way down to 1st.

12 Rotherham United 2-2 Blackburn Rovers- 10,828

The ASSEAL New York Stadium was packed nearly to the maximum of its rather small capacity as Rotherham and Blackburn played out a 2-2 draw.

Evidently with a point to prove after losing 4-1 at Stoke City the previous weekend, Rotherham raced into a two-goal ascendancy through Hakeem Odoffin and Fred Onyedinma.

However, they were pegged back by a Sammie Szmodics brace in the second half, who sought redemption after missing his spot-kick and subsequently passing the ball straught to Odoffin for the host's opener.

11 Millwall 0-1 Bristol City- 18,905

Meanwhile, over 8,000 more supporters were present for the clash between Millwall and the Robins, in which the visitors snatched all three points on the road under dramatic circumstances.

Gary Rowett's side may have fancied themselves to claim consecutive victories after winning away at Middlesbrough the week before, but they were unable to break Bristol City down, who won the game in the 94th minute through midfielder Matty James.

10 Watford 0-0 Plymouth Argyle- 19,446

On the other hand, Watford and Plymouth could not be separated in an eventual 0-0 draw- which, it must be said, will be looked at as a much better result for the Hornets' guests.

Plymouth have now embarked upon an unbeaten start to life in the Championship after conquering Huddersfield in a 3-1 victory the previous weekend, and their supporters were rewarded for their efforts in making the long trip from Devon by returning home with a respectable point on the road.

9 Huddersfield 0-1 Leicester City- 19,541

Only marginally more faces were in attendance to watch the showdown between Huddersfield and Leicester.

A mismatch on paper, Leicester sealed victory somewhat more narrowly than what was expected, with summer signing Stephy Mavididi's strike with seventeen minutes to play proving decisive amid some rather questionable goalkeeping from Lee Nicholls.

8 Preston North End 2-1 Sunderland- 19,892

And a similar figure of supporters checked in through turnstiles for Preston v Sunderland, a game that was egded out by the hosts during a thrilling Deepdale contest.

Both new signings this summer, Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen combined together to devastating effect by scoring and assisting eachother, providing the Lilywhites with three points against strong opposition on home turf.

7 Hull City 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday- 20,410

Just north of 20,000 fans were at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon to witness an unprecedented six-goal thriller.

A hattrick from Ozan Tufan directed the game in Hull's favour, with Juan Delgado and Michael Smith getting on the scoresheet for the Owls.

6 Birmingham 1-0 Leeds United- 20,451

There is a strong feel good factor at Birmingham at the moment, so it is no surprise to see that they have ranked fairly well here.

New signings and, crucially, new ownership has fused to create an aura of fresh excitement at St Andrews', which welcomed Tom Brady who has recently joined the club's hierarchy and was even seen socialising with home supporters in the pubs.

That feel-good factor is far from applicable to Leeds at the moment, however, as the swathes of travelling supporters were kicked in the teeth by Lukas Jutkiewicz's late spot-kick to round off a poor performance.

5 Cardiff City 1-2 QPR- 21,230

Another club which has welcomed a renewed feeling of hope and optimism across the summer, much was expected in the Welsh capital over the weekend when QPR pulled into town.

With Aaron Ramsey making his long-awaited home debut while donning the captain's armband, the stage appeared set for Cardiff to get the ball rolling in emphatic style, although it did not go to plan as they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gareth Ainsworth's side.

4 West Bromwich Albion 3-2 Swansea City- 24,051

Plenty of supporters packed into the Hawthorns to watch a five-goal encounter, as West Brom went 3-0 up before being threatened by the visitors.

Goals from Harry Darling and Nathan Wood six minutes apart endangered the Baggies' lead, although they held firm in the remaining ten minutes to claim their first competitive win of the season.

3 Coventry City 3-0 Middlesbrough- 24,080

Merely 29 more fans headed into the Coventry Building Society Arena as the Sky Blues stamped down a real statement of intent by hammering the side who they had defeated in last season's play-off semi-finals.

Strikes from Matty Godden and Haji Wright saw Coventry go two goals to the good, before further salt was rubbed into Boro wounds through Darragh Lenihan's own goal in the 90th minute.

2 Ipswich Town 2-0 Stoke City- 29,006

Both sides appear very much on an upwards trajectory at the moment, although Ipswich always possessed a clear advantage infront of a packed out Portman Road, which welcomed second-tier football for the first time in four years in the weekend just gone

And Ipswich followed up on their stunning opening victory away at Sunderland by claiming a comprehensive 2-0 win over Stoke on home soil, with goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson either side of the interval granting the Tractor Boys all three points.

1 Southampton 4-4 Norwich City- 30,113

No Championship ground over the weekend accomodated more supporters than the St Mary's Stadium, with the attendance the only to surpass the 30,000 benchmark.

And those fans were duly rewarded for attending as eight goals flew in across a dramatic, enthralling contest that neither side could see out.

Indeed, Norwich had taken the lead on three separate occassions through Josh Sargent, Jonathan Rowe and new signing Christian Fassnacht, although Adam Armstrong's 97th minute penalty- his second of the match- restored parity in what may well go down as the best Championship fixture of the season.