‘All down to money’, ‘Worst in years’ – These Nottingham Forest fans identify reason for recent struggles

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have handed Sabri Lamouchi a verdict on his January transfer dealings after the 3-0 defeat to Millwall on Friday evening.

The game at the City Ground against Millwall provided Sabri Lamouchi’s side with the perfect chance to put pressure on the top two sides in the Championship, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Despite being largely consistent at home this season, Lamouchi’s side were outdone and outclassed by a Millwall side who played the perfect counter attacking away performance.

Forest dominated the majority of the ball throughout the game, but they failed to create any clear cut chances to open the scoring.

Joao Carvalho was afforded a rare start in the central attacking midfield role and the Portuguese was doing his upmost to get Lamouchi’s side in front.

With the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy 13 minutes goal spree as Matt Smith scored a hat-trick.

Following the game, countless fans took to social media to look at the performance, and they blamed the club’s January transfer window.

Lamouchi managed to sign Gaetan Bong, Adama Diakhaby and Tyler Walker during January – but fans revealed that they were less than impressed with the trio’s arrival.

Reacting to a post via Facebook group Nottingham Forest Crew News, plenty of fans gave their opinion on the Janaury window.

Paris Coulson: I have to agree. The Jan Transfer Window was awful. To be honest I really don’t like Grabban as a ST he can’t score outside the box and he doesn’t take shots. All his goals are tap ins from 1 yard. We needed a striker who can pelt them in from a distance. And the midfield looked all over the ground tonight.

Lee Meechan: We play the same way every game. Never going to work. Tactically not working.

Andrew McCord: I think the accounts has showed why we didn’t spend in the window

Mark Paton: regardless of tactics…January transfer windows etc….you defend like we have the last two games…you ain’t winning anything….

Kenneth Coxon: All down to money

Carl Riggs: I have to agree regards the transfer window, it was one of our worst in years, we needed to strengthen in january but somehow ended up weakening the team, i’ve seen posts blaming the manager an blaming carvallho an other certain players but for me its the head of recruitment that needs sacking

Darren Marshall: 1000000 percent agreed and correct

Nigel Morris: Being serious, we need to sort out our scouting set up, think they are all foreign? Nothing necessary wrong with that but we need more British players, agreed January window could cost us, we came out of it weaker! We already have better players than we signed.

Callum Colton: Completely agree, same circumstances as the season when Billy Davies asked for the money. If we strengthened that season we would of gone up, no different this season

Curtis Bethall: Plenty of decent players that were up for loan