‘All doesn’t seem well’, ‘Not very encouraging’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Steve Cooper addresses future

A number of Swansea City supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Steve Cooper over his future with the club after a summer of speculation and links with other jobs.

It had been consistently reported that Cooper was one of the managers being considered by Crystal Palace this summer as they searched for a long-term successor for the experienced Roy Hodgson.

However, in the end, the Eagles opted to hire former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Viera as their next permanent manager instead.

Cooper was also reportedly in contention to take over from Scott Parker at Fulham this summer following his switch to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

However, once again the Swansea boss saw himself over looked for the role and former Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva was appointed at Craven Cottage.

The Swansea manager is therefore likely now to start the campaign with the Swans, unless anything changes in the near future. Having taken the club into the play-offs in consecutive campaigns there should be plenty of positivity heading into the new season, but the talk on Cooper’s future is all that has been the major focus.

Speaking to Wales Online, Cooper addressed his future this summer and suggested that there is no update on anything as of yet and that he will remain working hard with the players in the meantime.

He said: “I think if there is any real news that’s when we would speak.

“There’s no official updates on anything. You know I don’t like talking about myself so let’s focus on the boys.

“I’m here, I’m working hard. I think you could see tonight [against Plymouth] through the good and some of the not so good moments, you could see that the players are trying.”

Many Swansea fans were left unconvinced by these latest comments from Cooper and believe that more could still happen regarding his future.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

It easy to take these things out of context, but the entirety of his comments aren’t convincing at all. He seems to want out. It’s turned into the most tedious, mind-numbing saga. I think it’s clear that we all need a fresh start. — Ashley (@ASHiLEYjAMES) July 20, 2021

If I had to hazard a guess, I don't think he'll be here for the start of the season..its all very weird & he certainly ain't convincing me he's planning on sticking round! Interesting few days ahead I think Ian — Andrew Williams (@andywills1019) July 20, 2021

Doesn’t sound good — peter🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@prmillsy3) July 20, 2021

Doesn't exactly scream longevity does it! — Matthew Burgess🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@1matthewburgess) July 20, 2021

He clearly wanted to deflect negative attention. I think he's definitely committed to the players but is also an ambitious guy. I can understand that and I don't have any ill feeling toward him for it. He's a professional and if he stays (against his plans) he'll give 100% — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) July 20, 2021

All doesn’t seem well I think both parties want to go their separate ways and this all needs sorting now should never be an issue for debate a little under 3 weeks before a new season. Cooper has done brilliant for us but has taken us as far as he can especially with the style — S D H (@swanspassion) July 20, 2021

Doesn’t sound promising to me. Can’t believe how long this has gone on for mind. https://t.co/ucU6B7NoUg — Fisher (@Joee_Fisher) July 20, 2021