‘All depends on the price’ – Can Coventry retain key man amid Rangers, West Brom transfer links? The verdict

Gustavo Hamer may have only been a Coventry City player for a single season, but he is already attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Having joined the Sky Blues last summer from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, Hamer enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, helping them to remain in the Championship following promotion from League One last season.

So amid that talk of a move elsewhere, is there any chance of Coventry keeping hold of Hamer beyond the summer transfer window?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Sam Rourke

There is growing interest in Gustavo Hamer and i”m really not surprised.

He’s enjoyed a strong first season in English football with the Sky Blues, making 42 appearances for Mark Robins’ side in the Championship and he’s a player they’ll be keen to keep hold of.

Some big clubs are keen on him with Rangers and West Brom among those reportedly keen, so Coventry will have to try and fend off the lure of them clubs but I think for Hamer’s development, staying at the Ricoh Arena would be the best solution.

He’s still only 23 and has so much more room to grow and develop and I just feel that’ll be best done at Coventry.

Though, it’s worth noting, that if a big offer was to come in, Coventry may look to move him on, especially considering how that finances are across the board at the moment.

George Dagless

I think they’ve done all they can to keep him.

They needed to stay up first and foremost and that is what they’ve done, they just had to give themselves a chance of keeping players like Hamer.

However, whether it proves enough will have to remain to be seen.

I think if a big enough offer comes in they will think it’s time to move him on and, indeed, he may well be tempted to try his luck at a club that will challenge for promotion or is in the Premier League/Scottish Premiership if it’s someone like Rangers.

Coventry will want to build and they’ll sell him the dream that they too can challenge for the play-offs after a couple of seasons but whether that’s enough is probably a 50/50 call right now.

Chris Thorpe

It all depends on the price for me really, you know he’s only just played his first season on English soil and for that reason he may want to stay put with the Sky Blues in order to continue his development. Some would inevitably argue that he would improve more prominently if he did move to a bigger club like a West Brom for example, but as I said, it all depends on the price. Coventry won’t let him go on the cheap and you get the feeling that they don’t want to become a selling club under Mark Robins. Interest will be high in Hamer, so I think it’s 50/50 over whether he’s going to stay put or not and only time will tell if the bids come in for his services.