“All depends on the division we are in” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit addresses Josh Windass’ situation at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have had to contend with several injuries to integral first-teamer this season, with perhaps the most damaging in regards to their season has been the unavailability of Josh Windass.

The 28-year-old, who consistently caused problems in the Championship last time out, has netted four times in seven appearances for the Owls this season, scoring at a rate of a third-tier goal every 80 minutes.

Having a player with Windass’ quality out for the vast majority of the season immediately makes things difficult, with the experienced forward set for a March return following his latest spell on the sidelines.

Attracting Championship interest in the summer, FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, James Mappin, spoke about the forward’s situation at the club: “Josh Windass is a tricky one. He’s arguably one of the better players that we’ve got.

“We’ve hardly seen him at all this season, I think he’s played something like six games and even then I think he’s only played two games start to finish.

“So, he’s not had any minutes at all but obviously in the few games he’s had, he’s scored a decent amount of goals, four goals I think it is, so his goal to minutes ratio is excellent.

“But, injuries are a problem. There’s no point signing a player if he’s just going to be sat on the sidelines.

“He’s obviously still contracted with us for another year, like I say it all depends on the division we are in, and it all depends financially as well.

“For me, I would keep him because I think if we can keep him fit, he will be key, but then again, it depends on when he comes back and what he is like in terms of his fitness levels.”

The verdict

Windass netted nine times and provided six assists last time out for the Owls, proving to be one of, if not Wednesday’s best performers during a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

His pace and energy to get in behind, combined with evident technical ability and attacking intelligence made him a real handful at second-tier level.

It remains to be seen if his injury record this season will prevent Championship interest, should the Owls fail in their pursuit of returning to Championship.

Windass has shown in the brief spells that he has been available for this season that he undoubtedly has the ability to ply his trade in the higher division.