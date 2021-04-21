‘All depends on promotion’ – Brentford eyeing move for Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford are taking an interest in a move for Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson following his performances on loan at Lincoln, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Johnson joined the Imps on a temporary basis back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to score 12 goals in 43 games in all competitions, helping the club mount a push for League One promotion.

Now it seems as though the Welsh international’s exploits are starting to earn him plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest report , Brentford have been watching Johnson keenly this season, with the apparent view to a potential move for the 19-year-old.

But would the teenager be a good signing for Brentford? And is he a player the Bees need to recruit?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at they had to say.

George Harbey

If the Bees go up, then it would be a terrific move for him. Thomas Frank's side play an excellent brand of football which see them score plenty of goals and create plenty of chances. Johnson has thrived in the attacking midfield areas this season, and a creative player like himself would flourish for the West London side going forward. But if the Bees remain in the Championship, then I don't see the point in this move. I can't see them paying the fee required to lure him away from the City Ground, nor do I see a step up. It all depends on promotion, for me.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business by the Bees. Johnson has really impressed me whilst with Lincoln City this season, and you would imagine that Nottingham Forest will be keen to keep him with them for the foreseeable future. But if Brentford are to win promotion into the Premier League this season, then the prospect of playing football in the Premier League will surely tempt Johnson. For now though, he’ll be focused on trying to win promotion into the Championship with Lincoln City, before making any decision on his future with Nottingham Forest. I like the sound of this potential deal from a Brentford perspective though.

Ben Wignall

Johnson is quite rightly gaining plaudits for his performances for Lincoln this season, but it would be a big ask to step into a Brentford squad next season and justify a £10 million price-tag. His League One record stands at 10 goals and 12 assists which is really good, but he still needs to prove he can do it at Championship level, and this is a different kind of step up than Ivan Toney’s as he has a few years’ experience on Johnson and they play in different positions. There’s no guarantee that Johnson would be starting at Brentford either but he has versatility on his side and he can play both in the attacking midfield role and on the wing. If I were in Nottingham Forest’s shoes though, I wouldn’t be selling Johnson for £10 million – he would be straight into the team next season for me in an attacking midfield role with Alex Mighten beside him on the wing and we could see an exciting young duo flourish.